The Cleveland Browns will face some tough roster decisions in 2025. Every franchise must weigh salary cap constraints, roster depth, and player performance when making personnel changes. As such, Cleveland may find itself in a position where it has to part ways with a key veteran. One surprising name that could be on the chopping block? Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Sure, he has been a dependable presence along the Browns’ defensive front. However, financial realities and evolving roster priorities may lead the team to move on from Tomlinson after just two seasons in Cleveland.

Revisiting the Browns’ 2024 Season

Cleveland’s 2024 season was a rollercoaster—one that, in hindsight, may have been avoidable. A year prior, the Browns had been one of the league’s biggest success stories. They rallied behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who improbably led them to the playoffs after being signed off the street in November. With Deshaun Watson sidelined due to a season-ending shoulder injury, Flacco’s steady presence helped Cleveland close out the regular season with a 4-1 finish. That was complemented by the NFL’s top-ranked defense spearheaded by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Though the Browns fell short against the Texans in the postseason, they entered 2024 with legitimate playoff aspirations.

Unfortunately, the 2024 campaign went the complete opposite direction. Deshaun Watson’s return did not go as planned. He struggled with accuracy, missed open receivers, and looked unsettled in the pocket. In his seven starts, Cleveland failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson finished dead last in QBR (23.5), trailing even Titans rookie Will Levis (27.0). Unsurprisingly, the offense never found its rhythm.

Veteran guard Joel Bitonio noted the Cleveland offense’s identity crisis. The result was an inconsistent unit that failed to maximize its talent. Regardless of whether the Browns managed to return to the postseason or fell short, they entered the 2025 offseason with serious decisions to make regarding their roster and salary cap. This sets the stage for potential high-profile departures.

Here we'll try to identify the Cleveland Browns player who could be the team's surprise roster cut in the 2025 NFL offseason.

2025 Offseason Outlook

The Browns appear poised to make a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft—one that does not involve selecting a quarterback. Instead, all signs point to the team prioritizing the eventual successor to Myles Garrett. Ys, the Browns' front office has been scrutinized for a series of questionable decisions in recent years. That said, they have consistently demonstrated a willingness to think big.

One particularly intriguing scenario could unfold after the draft, where Cleveland designates Garrett as a post–June 1 trade candidate. They could strategically spread out dead cap charges and maximize financial flexibility. Such a move would arm the franchise with the resources to make an even bigger play down the line—one that could involve landing a top-tier quarterback prospect with deep ties to ownership. Aside from trading Garrett, the Browns could move another critical part of their defense.

Dalvin Tomlinson in 2024

Dalvin Tomlinson arrived in Cleveland in 2023 on a four-year, $57 million contract. He was expected to be a cornerstone of the Browns' interior defensive line. Having previously played for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, Tomlinson had built a reputation as a strong run-stopper with the ability to generate occasional pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Throughout the 2024 season, he continued to be a key presence on Cleveland’s defensive front. Playing the majority of defensive snaps, Tomlinson recorded 13 solo tackles, 20 QB pressures, and three sacks. He also played a crucial role in helping free up Garrett and the Browns' edge rushers. Beyond his on-field contributions, he also provided leadership and mentorship to younger linemen.

However, questions began to surface regarding his long-term value relative to his contract. Sure, Tomlinson remained productive. However, his numbers were solid rather than dominant, and younger, more cost-effective options were beginning to emerge on the defensive line. As the 2025 offseason approached, his contract became an area of potential financial relief for a Browns team navigating a tight salary cap.

Why Dalvin Tomlinson Could Be Cut

Cleveland finds itself in a difficult financial position heading into the 2025 offseason. They are currently projected to be $30 million over the salary cap. With limited immediate cut candidates to create relief, the Browns will likely rely on restructures, extensions, and post-June 1 designations to become cap-compliant.

From a financial perspective, the Browns stand to gain the most cap flexibility by designating either Tomlinson, along with Juan Thornhill or Ogbo Okoronkwo as post-June 1 cuts. However, the team can only assign this designation to two players.. Yes, cutting Tomlinson would generate significant cap space. On the flip side, it would also remove a key contributor from the defensive front.

Ultimately, the Browns will have to weigh whether Tomlinson’s on-field impact justifies his substantial cap hit. If they believe they can replace his production with younger, less expensive talent, he could become an unexpected cap casualty. In an offseason where financial flexibility is at a premium, Cleveland may be forced to make difficult decisions—and Tomlinson’s future with the team could be among them.

Final Thoughts

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 offseason with no shortage of critical decisions to make, and Dalvin Tomlinson’s future with the team is one of the more intriguing storylines to watch. While he has been a steady and reliable presence on the defensive line, the financial realities of a tight cap situation may force the Browns to move on from him. His production, though solid, may not justify the significant cap hit, especially with younger, more cost-effective players waiting in the wings. If Cleveland ultimately decides to cut ties, it would be a difficult but necessary move to ensure long-term flexibility and allow them to address other pressing needs. The NFL is a business, and sometimes, even good players become cap casualties. Tomlinson could very well be the next veteran to find himself on the outside looking in as the Browns reshape their roster for the future.