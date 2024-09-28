The Milwaukee Bucks are surely looking forward to training camp. Coming off a season that ended in disappointment, the Bucks probably want nothing more than to get on the court and prepare for a revenge tour. For that revenge tour to go as planned, however, all the pieces of the puzzle need to fall into place. This includes having the right formula, system-wise.

In the middle of last season, a sudden coaching change brought in Doc Rivers, who didn't exactly fare too well in his inaugural campaign with Milwaukee. With a full summer behind him, Rivers has now had plenty of time to prepare and find out what works best for his roster. Of course, this process isn't finished yet. Making system adjustments — in all probability — includes player rotation, which will still be finalized during training camp.

While the Bucks will be led by the same set of superstars, changes could be made to the supporting cast's minutes. New faces could see more action, while some of last year's utility pieces might end up losing their spot; At the moment, a specific example of the latter involves Pat Connaughton.

The Bucks' outside rotation

To give a better idea of Connaughton's situation, here's what the predicted starting lineup for the one, two, and three positions look like.

PG – Damian Lillard

SG – Gary Trent Jr.

SF – Khris Middleton

The shooting guard spot is debatable. Other than Trent Jr. being a newcomer, possible candidates at the two include Taurean Prince, AJ Green, Connaughton and Andre Jackson Jr. Nevertheless, Trent is the clear favorite here, looking at his production last season and skillset relative to those of the other starters. He's basically the best fit for the role that Malik Beasley had last season.

Connaughton's dilemma begins in the second unit. Behind Damian Lillard at point, Delon Wright is the most optimal candidate based on play style. Prince's shooting, length (7-foot wingspan) and defense will arguably place him at the three, making him Jae Crowder's replacement. That leaves either Connaughton, Green and Jackson Jr. for the backup SG spot.

Pat Connaughton will have to defend his spot in the rotation

Connaughton is still a quality two-way piece, no doubt about it. With a serviceable outside shot and a level of athleticism that results in rebounds and electrifying dunks, the 31-year-old vet still has a lot left in the tank.

With that being said, the other remaining names are no pushovers either. AJ Green is known for one thing: three-pointers. The third-year guard shot 40.8% from downtown last season, giving him some minutes despite a loaded wing spot.

Lastly, there's Jackson Jr., who can be described as an energizer. A 6-foot-6 athletic guard with a 6'10 wingspan, Jackson was a workhorse for Milwaukee in 2023. Hustle plays, relentless defense, rebounds, intangibles — Jackson Jr. showcased it all.

Can Connaughton's minutes get eaten up by either of the two? It depends. Right now, the biggest threat to Connaughton's rotation spot is Green. Green's playstyle allows him to fit in any lineup that Doc Rivers might experiment with. There's always a need for a three-ball specialist on the floor, and Green personifies that role. However, his defense is the question mark. He's nowhere near Connaughton in that regard, so how much he improves moving forward will determine if he can overtake Connaughton on the depth chart.

As for Andre Jackson Jr., it's quite the opposite. His physical gifts give him so much upside, but he still needs more polishing offensively. For one, Jackson has to limit the turnovers — a roadblock that kept him from seeing more minutes last season and probably limited his role as a ball-handler. Secondly, his lack of scoring ability also poses a concern for the Bucks.

The forward strides were visible, nonetheless. Jackson wasn't considered an outside threat in college (29.3% from deep), but he did average 37% from downtown as an NBA rookie. While it remains to be seen if he can keep it at that level with more touches, progress is progress. In a team that revolves around an inside presence like Giannis Antetokounmpo, having role players who can consistently shoot is a must.

Both Green and Jackson Jr. have areas to fix, but they're still young, and players with youth usually have room to get better. As training camp approaches, they will be eyeing bigger roles in the rotation, so Pat Connaughton has to be ready to defend his minutes. Come October, Bucks fans will know if a shakeup at the wings does indeed occur.