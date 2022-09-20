The center position appears to be the most seasoned for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the 2022-23 season. They have Brook Lopez along with veteran Serge Ibaka, youngster Sandro Mamukelashvili, and even Bobby Portis can spot minutes at the 5.

Many expect the Bucks to open the season with the 34-year-old Brook Lopez as the starter. He is in the last year of his four-year deal. Milwaukee GM Jon Horst is undoubtedly thinking about the future of the center position. While the Bucks do have Mamukelashvili on a two-way deal, Mamu is still merely a prospect.

Will Lopez indeed start? Will Ibaka supplant him? Or will the Bucks go for a two-PF front anchored on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis?

Given all these questions, here is the Milwaukee Bucks player who might lose his starting center job during training camp.

Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez missed most of the 2021-22 season, causing the Bucks to sign Ibaka as insurance. While Ibaka was with the Bucks during the playoffs, he didn’t play much. That actually makes the decision to keep him a bit perplexing. Lopez has been the Bucks’ defensive cornerstone for years, playing a key part during the team’s championship run. It’s probable that Ibaka was kept to minimize any defensive drop-off when Lopez leaves the court. It’s also worth mentioning that Ibaka is a career 36.0 percent 3-point shooter, so he fits the model of defense plus floor spacing, which Lopez has also excelled in for the Bucks.

If Lopez had his way, of course, he would have preferred to never have undergone back surgery. Again, it held him out for most of last season’s regular season. Unfortunately, it was a procedure he really needed.

Lopez also went through what appeared to be a grueling rehab but emerged looking surprisingly spry for a mid-30s center who had his spine checked just a few months previously. He is arguably the most important player on this squad outside of Milwaukee’s big three.

Arguably.

Keep in mind that he appeared in only 13 regular-season and 12 playoff games for the team last season. When he was on the floor, however, he was virtually the same performer we’ve come to expect. His defensive presence allowed head coach Mike Budenholzer to more easily implement his favorite drop system. This allowed Giannis to roam more as a weakside help defender. It enabled him to avoid the big man battering he’d been subjected to for the majority of the year.

Lopez’s game has grown throughout his tenure with the Bucks, with his shooting getting noticeably better. In the regular season, he shot 38 percent from three, which was actually his lowest percentage since relocating to the Midwest. That plummeted to 25 percent in the postseason, though, where he was abysmal. He shot a paltry 6-of-28 total against the Bulls and Celtics.

Coach Bud, of course, has done a good job of harnessing Brook’s skills as an inside scorer in recent years. We’re intrigued to think of how he’ll be utilized this year. Can he still do well inside or function as a cutter off the Bucks’ other drives if his 3-point frequency drops again? He’s never been a deadly 3-point shooter, but shooting around 35 percent should be enough for him to be a decent spacer while also mucking his way inside.

The key concern for Lopez is on defense. How much will Bucks coach Bud commit to the drop approach? It may be aggravating when opponents rain threes, but I believe the team as a whole has done a better job of pushing Lopez up to the level of the screen earlier on D. The sting from the onslaught that ended their season in Game Seven against Boston still lingers, but opponents shot 8.3 percent worse at the rim in the postseason while Lopez was on the court. He affects the defense in more ways than fans tend to think.

While Lopez’s defensive benefits have been constant year after year, his viability as a switch defender may limit his minutes as his career progresses. The eye test reveals he’s reasonably capable in that circumstance, but this is where someone like Portis or even Ibaka might actually do better. Does Portis provide more in that space while still bringing more to the plate offensively? We believe he might.

Take note that for the first time in Portis’ career, opponents shot worse at the rim with him on the court during the regular season last year. Opponents shot 2.2 percent worse based on Cleaning The Glass. Is this the beginning of a trend for him and the Bucks? Coach Bud certainly hopes so.

When Portis was on the court in 2021-22, the team also had a higher defensive rebounding percentage. Both of these are critical components of his and Lopez’s worth. Does Portis offer more as a big guy who can switch better than Lopez? Who shoots better? Who adds a bit more scoring punch if he can match those numbers? For us, Portis might be the overall more well-rounded and sustainable option.

With Lopez just under contract for this season and Portis signed to a lucrative deal, that’ll be an intriguing dilemma for coach Bud, Horst, and the Bucks organization in the coming years. Nonetheless, Lopez has proven his worth throughout his absence and when he returned last year. He will still likely start, but don’t be shocked if Portis eventually inherits his spot.