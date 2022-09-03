1 fatal flaw Rays must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays, after a dominant 100-62 win 2021 season, have cooled off in 2022, particularly the bats. Second baseman Brandon Lowe (on the 10-day IL) and catcher Mike Zunino (on the 60-day IL, struggling way before his season-ending injury), in particular, have seen their productions dip drastically from last season’s star caliber performances, and the Rays have now been relegated to a Wild Card spot with a 72-57 record, trailing the New York Yankees by six games for the division lead and automatic berth to the MLB playoffs.

While offense is down across the MLB, it is still a bit surprising to see that the Rays, who finished tied for sixth in the home run tally as a team last season with 222, had only posted 118 HRs at the time of writing.

Their offense has been led by Yandy Diaz’ consistency on the plate, his batting eye and selectivity on full display. Diaz has an impressive .395 on-base percentage, fueled by a 14.1% walk rate (against only a 10.1% strikeout rate), so his ability to punish opposing pitchers for poor command more than makes up for his relative lack of power production for a corner infielder.

Versatile outfielder Randy Arozarena and emerging infielder Isaac Paredes have also played their part in keeping the Rays offense afloat, each hitting 18 dingers apiece.

Run prevention, however, remains as the Rays’ biggest strength. They are fifth in the league in Team Earned Run Average (ERA), with a collective 3.32 ERA, which is mostly built off the back of sophomore southpaw Shane McClanahan, who has proven himself to be an elite starting pitcher early in his career. McClanahan, in 24 starts this season, has an impressive 11-5 win-loss record, posting a 2.20 ERA and 182 strikeouts in just 147.1 innings pitched, an elite 11.12 Ks per 9 innings.

Drew Rasmussen has also been impressive behind McClanahan, allowing only a 2.70 ERA on 116.2 IP (23 starts), while reliever Jason Adam has been shutdown from the bullpen.

The Rays are not lacking in talent, that’s for sure. But for them to avenge their loss in the 2021 American League Division Series to rivals Boston Red Sox and get over the World Series hump, there is one fatal flaw the Rays need to address.

1 flaw Rays must fix in final month of 2022 season

Health woes

It might not be quite as simple as snapping a finger or blinking an eye, but the Rays need to figure out their injury situation, and fast. While the Rays boast enviable depth across all positions and their farm system is still top 10 in the league, at least according to MLB.com, the Rays will need their franchise cornerstones to recover well just in time for the playoff push.

21-year old Wander Franco, in particular, should be making his return to the Tampa Bay lineup soon, after requiring surgery on an injured wrist back in early July. It has been a long way back for Franco, one of the most hyped up prospects in MLB history, as he also suffered a setback while rehabbing in Triple-A just over a week ago. While Franco hasn’t quite set the league on fire in 2022, hitting only .260/.308/.396 with 5 HRs in 247 plate appearances, the Rays will need Franco to make good on his potential as he nears a return, especially after being inked to a massive 12-year contract just after his rookie season, to bolster their offense that has become quite inept this season.

McClanahan is also on the Injured-List with a left shoulder impingement, and his injury is a major cause of concern for the Rays, especially knowing how important a part dominant starting pitching could play in grinding out difficult postseason wins. The Rays are hopeful he can return just in time for the postseason stretch, but with teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, and Baltimore Orioles breathing down their necks, the Rays can’t afford to be complacent.

Franco and McClanahan are two of the most marquee names on the Rays’ injured-list, joining the aforementioned Lowe and Zunino, pitchers Shane Baz and Tyler Glasnow, and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier as Rays depth chart fixtures who are suffering through various injuries.

The Rays have nine crucial games remaining against the Blue Jays, who only trail Tampa Bay by two games in the standings, and five more games against the division-leading Yankees. The Rays could only hope that their injured stars recover quickly and propel the Rays to their 2021 levels.