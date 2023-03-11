To the shock of many, the Carolina Panthers made the move to trade up for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, with many expecting them to address the quarterback position, and them being linked to Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, the Panthers find themselves firmly in the middle of a rebuild.

With the trade up to number one, the Panthers sent the Chicago Bears a massive trade haul. This included the ninth overall pick and the 61st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025. In addition, the Panthers sent away star wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore, who spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers, was the go-to option through the air. Over 80 career games, he recorded 364 receptions, 5,201 receiving yards, and 21 receiving touchdowns.

With the choice to trade Moore, the Panthers lose a wide receiver who was a safe lock for nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 70 receptions in each campaign. In turn, the Panthers wide receiver room is now headlined by Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, and Lavishka Shenault Jr. While each of these players has made an impact within this offense, this unit is now missing star power at the position. Last season, none of these receivers recorded more than 500 receiving yards, and Marshall was the only one to surpass 300. For a team that could be looking to bring in a rookie quarterback, addressing the wide receiver position could be a priority for this unit.

In the trade to move up to first overall, the Panthers did keep their own second-round selection. At pick 39, they could add a wide receiver, but many of the top prospects will already be gone. Instead, free agency could be the way they choose to address the position.

While this free agent class is not full of star wide receivers, several veterans could contribute to this team in a big way. This includes wide receivers such as Jakobi Meyers and JuJu Smith-Schuster. While these players may be the more intriguing options, there is one receiver who may be a better fit. This comes in Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

The Panthers must sign wide receiver Allen Lazard in free agency

By adding a wide receiver such as Allen Lazard, the Panthers could potentially have their new WR1.

In 2022, following the loss of Davante Adams, Lazard was pushed into the biggest role of his NFL career. While he struggled at times on a Packers offense that failed to reach its full potential, he still showed what he was capable of.

Over 15 games in 2022, Allen Lazard recorded 60 receptions for 788 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He set career highs in both receiving yards and receptions.

Since being drafted in 2018, Lazard has gotten better in each campaign. Through 57 career games, he has recorded 169 receptions for 2,236 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

Allen Lazard isn’t the fastest wide receiver, but he is still a playmaker. Coming in at 6-foot-5, he could also be a vertical threat for this offense. With his size, and ability to get open, he could be a safety blanket for whoever the Panthers send out at quarterback.

While Lazard won’t take the top off of opposing defenses, he could make plays for this offense. More importantly, he is consistent. If the Panthers are looking to spend at the position, he could be their best option.