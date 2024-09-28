The Sacramento Kings are amid an exciting time going into the 2024-25 season. Sacramento is bringing back several stout contributors and added former Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan to their squad during the offseason. With the arrival of DeRozan and players returning from injury, namely Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, one player in the Kings' lineup is at risk of losing his starting job in training camp.

The Kings finished the 2023-24 season with a 46-36 record, which placed them ninth in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento was forced to earn a playoff spot through the NBA Play-In Tournament. After beating the Golden State Warriors in their first game, the Kings fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in their eighth-seed-determining matchup. Thus, they were knocked from postseason contention.

Sacramento's year was a stark contrast to how 2022-23 went. The Kings went 48-34 and were third in the West. Of course, fans were ecstatic, because Sacramento made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The team has gone through some changes, but their 2024-25 outlook remains as bright as it has ever been.

DeMar DeRozan's arrival changes the dynamic of the Kings, but the primary position fight is at shooting guard.

Kevin Huerter faces steep competition at SG in 2024-25

Kevin Huerter started 59 games for the Kings during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 10.2 points and shot 36.1 percent on his three-pointers. However, a season-ending shoulder injury took him out in March. Former undrafted rookie Keon Ellis performed admirably filling in for Huerter.

Ellis showed glimpses of promise for Sacramento down the stretch of the season. During the Kings' 118-94 Play-In win over the Warriors, Ellis totaled 15 points, five assists, four rebounds, and shot a blazing 75 percent (3-for-4) on his three-pointers. In addition, Ellis held strong on defense throughout his time with an expanded role.

Ellis finished his rookie year with averages of 5.4 points on a red-hot 41.7 percent three-point shooting clip.

Would the Kings favor Ellis over Huerter amid his rapid rise? Furthermore, Malik Monk's role is something to consider as well. Monk has primarily functioned as a sparkplug for Sacramento. But the Kings extended him to a four-year, $78 million contract in June. Monk was a runner-up for the NBA's 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year award. Is Mike Brown ready to elevate the microwave scorer to the starting lineup?

The determining factor of who starts

A large determining factor in who starts at shooting guard for the Kings in 2024-25 will depend on how each player looks in training camp. Particularly, the health and ability of Kevin Huerter will be crucial to the decision the coaching staff makes.

If Huerter is fully recovered and looks spry, the Kings may not need to take him out of the starting lineup. On the other hand, inserting Keon Ellis into the lineup may be best for Sacramento. Ellis' defense is a difference-maker. It showed when he helped the team's defensive rating climb from No. 9 after the All-Star break to No. 6 when he was a starter for the team's 15 games, as noted by Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

At 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Ellis has the physical tools and the athleticism to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. In addition, Ellis' shooting ability helps cover for the relative lack of deep-range attack from DeMar DeRozan.

Mike Brown and the coaching have some big decisions to make once the Kings' training camp concludes.