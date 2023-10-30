The Los Angeles Chargers have had a rocky start to their 2023 NFL season. Despite some impressive performances, the team has struggled with consistency and has yet to find its footing. With the 2023 NFL deadline fast approaching, the Chargers must make a last-minute trade to bolster their roster and give themselves the best chance of success for the remainder of the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Season So Far

The Chargers have had a mixed start to their 2023 NFL season as they hold on to a 3-4 record. They began the season with back-to-back losses against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. They had two straight wins after that before dropping two of their last three assignments. Right now, they are in a precarious position in the AFC West.

Despite some impressive performances from quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen, the Chargers have struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. Their defense has been particularly vulnerable, allowing an average of 24.0 points per game. With the 2023 NFL deadline approaching, the Chargers must make a bold move to address their weaknesses and give themselves the best chance of success for the remainder of the season.

Here we will look at the one last-minute trade that the Los Angeles Chargers must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Trade for a Defensive Upgrade

The Chargers are standing at a critical juncture as they approach the 2023 NFL deadline. They must decide between making a determined push for the playoffs or sacrificing the season in pursuit of a better draft position. The clear choice for the team is to strive for a playoff berth, given the stakes involved for Coach Brandon Staley's job security. Unfortunately, Staley's pass defense strategy has left much to be desired, ranking at the very bottom (297;.4 passing yards allowed per game). In the absence of significant alterations to the game plan, the Chargers need to prioritize acquiring defensive talent at the deadline.

The prime trade target the Chargers should focus on is Jaylon Johnson from the Chicago Bears. Johnson is in search of a new contract, and while the Chargers face limitations in cap space, this be creatively managed by skilled general managers. As such, the prospect of the Chargers trading for Johnson is very much within reach.

Keep in mind that the Chargers have struggled considerably against passing plays, with a considerable portion of the blame placed on the existing defensive scheme. Players like Michael Davis and Ja'Sir Taylor have fallen short of expectations. Inserting the 24-year-old Johnson, who boasts the highest coverage grade in the NFL would provide a significant boost. Take note that he excels in both man-to-man and zone coverage. Johnson currently ranks as the NFL's third-best zone cornerback and is among the top 20 in man-to-man coverage.

The Chargers may have to part with a day-two draft pick. However, securing an established, young, and exceptionally talented cornerback enjoying a standout season is a worthwhile deal for the Chargers.

Bolstering the Secondary

Another option to bolster their secondary is Josh Metellus of the Minnesota Vikings. Given the Vikings' potential desire for a team reset, any player on their roster could become a trade target. Originally drafted from Michigan in the sixth round, Metellus has worked his way into a starting role and performed admirably during his time with the Vikings. In the current season, he has been utilized as a Swiss army knife, demonstrating his prowess against the run. Metellus has taken snaps in five different positions, including 175 snaps as a Nickel/Slot cornerback and 129 as a Box Defender. He has also had 84 on the Defensive Line, 15 snaps as a free safety, and finally, nine snaps as a cornerback.

The Chargers have an evident need for a slot cornerback, especially considering the lackluster performance of Taylor. Acquiring Metellus would represent an economical upgrade over Taylor and provide the Chargers with the much-needed depth in the safety position.

A versatile defensive chess piece, capable of serving as an average slot defender, would be a substantial improvement over the current options in Los Angeles. The Chargers would likely only need to offer a late-day three draft pick for the 25-year-old defender. This makes it a cost-effective addition to their defense.

Looking Ahead

As the Los Angeles Chargers approach the 2023 NFL deadline, they find themselves at a pivotal moment in their season. The decisions they make in these last-minute trades will have a significant impact on their playoff aspirations and the future of their coaching staff. Acquiring talents like Jaylon Johnson and Josh Metellus can be instrumental in addressing their defensive shortcomings and bolstering their chances for a successful playoff run. These potential trades signify not only a commitment to their immediate competitiveness. They also point to a strategic investment in the team's long-term prospects. The Chargers must weigh the cost against the potential rewards and act decisively to secure the necessary upgrades to navigate the challenges ahead.