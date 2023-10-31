The Green Bay Packers are learning how the other half lives this season. The moment they made the decision to part company with Aaron Rodgers and send him to the New York Jets, there was a chance that the team's long run of greatness at the quarterback position would come to an end.

The Packers certainly had hope that Jordan Love would be able to step in and give them solid play at the quarterback position, but nobody expected him to become a star like Rodgers or Brett Favre before him.

After starting the season with 2 wins in their first 3 games, the Packers have lost 4 straight games and it's clear that they are not a contending team any longer. While there are issues at several positions throughout the lineup, Love does not come across as an effective quarterback at this point in his career.

As a result, the best thing for the franchise at this point in the year is to start the development process for the 2024 season.

Taking steps to improve throughout the rest of the season

No, there is no reason to call for a full-fledged fire sale. The key for general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur is for the team to develop its strengths and improve its weaknesses. Much of that will be on LaFleur and the coaching staff to continue to work with Love and wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs so they can be a better team as the season moves along.

The Packers have games coming up against the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers in the next 2 weeks, and there's no reason they can't perform better than they did in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In that game, the Packers had yet another brutally slow start. The Packers had a chance for an early momentum-building play when Kirk Cousins threw a pass right into the arms of linebacker Quay Walker, but he dropped the ball.

The offense couldn't get out of its own way, as penalties and inefficiency prevented Green Bay from getting a first down until 4 minutes remained in the first half.

“Well, that was obviously tough to watch,” LaFleur said. “Just way too many mistakes. Penalties, drops, not being able to convert on third down. Conversely, not getting off the grass on third down. Struggles in the red zone.

Dealing from strength

At the start of the season, there was hope that the Packers could hold their own this season because of their defense.

They were not a defensive juggernaut, but they did have the best defense in the NFC North. They ranked 17th in yards allowed and were 6th in passing yards allowed.

That figured to continue with stars like Walker, Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Rasul Douglas and Preston Smith. The Packers are 21st in yards allowed this year, but the small downturn in that area is probably due to an offense that struggles to score and move the ball. The Packers defense often finds itself taking the field with almost no rest when the offense goes 3-and-out on a regular basis.

Gutekunst could deal one key defensive player and pick up a high draft choice that the team could use to advance their cause next spring.

Trading Preston Smith could be advantageous

A look at the contenders around the league and it's easy to come to the conclusion that their defensive players have versatility and can make plays all over the field.

That's a description that fits the 6-5, 265-pound Smith accurately. Smith is in his 9th year in the league and his 5th with the Packers.

Smith is on track for another good season, with strength in a number of areas. He has 27 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.

He had 59 tackles and 8.5 sacks along with 9 tackles for loss last season. His 2021 totals included 38 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Those numbers show that Smith is getting the job done in all areas of the field on a consistent basis. He can get to the quarterback, make plays in the backfield and has a nose for the football.

Smith is the kind of player who can be a difference maker for a winning team, and that means he should be able to get the Packers a solid return if they trade him.