The Houston Texans have had a mixed season so far heading into the 2023 NFL deadline. While they have shown some promise, there is still room for improvement. Of course, the team must make a last-minute trade to bolster its chances of success. In this article, we will discuss the trade that the Houston Texans must make before the deadline, and why it is crucial for their success.

The Houston Texans' Season So Far

The Texans have had a mixed season so far, with a 3-4 record as of October 30th. They started the season with two losses against the Ravens and Colts but then won three of their next four games against the Jaguars, Steelers, and Saints. However, they have most recently lost their last game against the Panthers.

The Texans' offense has struggled a bit this season. As of this writing, they rank 23rd in rushing yards and 20th in points per game. However, linebacker Denzel Perryman has been a standout player on defense, recording eight tackles in the team's Week 2 loss to the Colts. The Texans have upcoming games against the Buccaneers, Bengals, and Cardinals, among others.

Here we will look at the one last-minute trade that the Houston Texans must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Trade for a Pass Rusher

The Texans' primary target should be acquiring a proficient pass rusher to address their significant weakness in this area. Right now, they currently rank near the bottom of the league with a mere 2.1 sacks per contest. An ideal solution to this predicament would be to bring in Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers.

Burns finds himself in the final year of his contract with the Panthers. This is primarily due to their inability to secure a long-term deal with him before the season began. At the age of 25, Burns is anticipating a substantial contract in the upcoming spring. This may not align with the Panthers' plans.

The encouraging aspect for the Texans is that they are anticipated to have a significant amount of cap space in the offseason. This should make it feasible for them to retain Burns should they acquire him. Take note that he has solidified his status as one of the NFL's premier edge rushers, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. His addition would be pivotal for a struggling Houston defense in 2023.

If the Panthers are open to parting ways with Brian Burns, there is no doubt that there will be substantial interest in the 25-year-old pass rusher, who is poised to become a free agent in the spring. Again, despite the Texans' rather unexpected competitiveness this season, their dire need for improved pass-rushing capabilities is evident by their meager sack count.

Furthermore, the Texans are committed to building a long-term foundation around their rookie quarterback, CJ Stroud, and emerging pass rusher, Will Anderson Jr. Burns could offer immediate impact and simultaneously serve as a strategic addition to their future plans.

With an impressive $73.9 million in projected 2024 cap space, Houston possesses the financial capacity to secure Burns during the offseason.

Another Option

Another viable option for the Texans is to bolster their defensive interior. This is particularly true considering Sheldon Rankins' knee injury and the modest contribution of Maliek Collins. Leonard Williams of the New York Giants could provide substantial support in this regard.

The Giants might consider moving Williams, given their 2-6 record and his expiring contract at the age of 29. When motivated, Williams has the potential to be a dominant force in the interior. He could bolster both Houston's run defense and pass rush.

However, the key consideration for the Texans is whether they are willing to part with a draft asset for an older player who could potentially depart in free agency.

Bonus Deal

With a 3-4 record emerging from Week 8, the Houston team finds itself in a competitive position within the AFC Playoff race. The key dilemma is whether they should make a substantial investment in the 2023 season and beyond. This is especially true given that their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has already been sent to the Cardinals.

Rookie Tank Dell, alongside Nico Collins and Robert Woods, has proven to be a reliable set of targets for Stroud. However, Woods is currently grappling with a foot injury that sidelined him during Week 8. In his absence, someone like the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton could step in to temporarily fill his role and potentially become a long-term starter for the Texans. Sutton might not come cheap, but he would surely be a boost to this receiver corps.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans are at a crucial juncture in the 2023 NFL season. They seek to make strategic moves to address their pressing needs. Acquiring a dynamic pass rusher like Brian Burns or reinforcing their defensive interior with Leonard Williams could significantly transform their defense and elevate their competitive standing. With ample cap space in the upcoming offseason, the Texans are well-positioned to secure these talents for the long term. As the trade deadline approaches, their decisions may shape the trajectory of the franchise, not only for this season but for seasons to come.