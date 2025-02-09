The New Orleans Saints entered Super Bowl weekend with no head coach leading them into 2025. General manager Mickey Loomis and company, though, had Kellen Moore lined up after the game per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter late Saturday. Moore now has a roster to retool with Loomis after the big game, barring any drastic changes.

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, though, likely may not work with one talent. This particular superstar Saints player isn't guaranteed to become a part of the new regime. And this potential departure will need to clear some significant cap room.

Who is the one Saints player who could be a surprise cut? He's one of the more versatile players in the league.

Taysom Hill could become surprise Saints roster cut

The beloved Hill isn't a lock to return.

Hill captivated Saints fans for his uncanny versatility. Former head coach Sean Payton masterfully lined up Hill at multiple spots. Defenses watched Hill line up at quarterback, but then flex out to wide receiver. Hill even got into a three-point stance at tight end and running back. Hill became a mismatch for defenses from there. He's even fielded kickoffs before.

Hill has racked up 6,238 regular season total yards since 2017. Even Dennis Allen greenlit the Saints to use Hill's versatile side. But the bell tolls for the franchise fan favorite.

For starters, Hill will be 35 once the 2025 season starts. Father time lately is on his side. He's also coming off landing on injured reserve. Worse for Hill? His contract situation complicates things for Loomis and the incoming head coach.

Taysom Hill too expensive to keep for Saints

Hill's current deal comes with a void year that goes into effect in 2026. But he may not even see the end of that deal in taking a closer dive at his financial situation.

He's due to make more than $10.25 million for base salary this season, per Spotrac. But his cap hit sits at $18.2 million plus carries a dead cap of $17.7 million.

The Saints face multiple other tough decisions when it comes to money. Longtime pass rusher and another fan favorite Cam Jordan is a free agent for '26 like Hill. But Jordan isn't getting any younger either and is witnessing his role diminish.

Even quarterback Derek Carr could end up as a roster casualty despite signing a four-year deal in 2023. Carr made it clear on Jan. 5 that he wants to return, and he's not interested in taking a pay cut. The veteran QB, however, hasn't produced Pro Bowl numbers or a playoff run since his arrival to the Saints.

Regardless, Hill is still expensive to keep on the Saints' end. Age and recent injury history adds to the dilemma of hanging on to him. It's doubtful the Saints will have trade offers on the table for Hill, even if Payton becomes interested in bringing him to the Denver Broncos.

Best case scenario is allow Hill to walk and release him from his contract. The Saints already have the worst cap space in the league. Hill looks like a Moore-type weapon. But cutting Hill can help alleviate significant financial stress on the Saints' end.