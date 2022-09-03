1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the. Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches.

The Sixers starting lineup is not hard to project. Embiid will be there. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will be as well. One spot is up for grabs and there is a clear front runner for it: P.J. Tucker. The veteran forward is bringing his rugged defense and prolific shooting from the corner to Philly to team up with old chums Harden and Daryl Morey.

Although Tucker hasn’t officially been named a starter yet, the fifth spot in the starting lineup is his job to lose during training camp. If the 37-year-old starts to slow down even a little, he may cede his starting spot to someone with fresher legs.

Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in training camp: P.J. Tucker

There are plenty of factors that suggest Tucker will start for Philly. His familiarity with Harden, endorsement from Embiid, vast experience in the NBA and multi-year deal from the Sixers all point to him being the top choice. Add in the uncertainty of Philadelphia’s other options and the fact that his shooting would make him an ideal fifth starter the case is clear.

Would anyone on the Sixers’ projected bench be good enough to stake Tucker’s spot? There actually is, and his name is De’Anthony Melton. The trade acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies is certainly good enough to start in the NBA. At first glance, there isn’t a spot for him with Harden and Maxey occupying the guard spots.

However, Doc Rivers has used a three-guard lineup for an extended period of time before. In his second-to-last season with the LA Clippers, he ran a lineup with Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With a frontcourt of Danilo Gallinari and Ivica Zubac, that lineup won 15 of the 17 games it started and took the Golden State Warriors to six games in the playoffs. Could Rivers decide to try it again?

Melton could potentially play alongside Harden and Maxey. His long, 6-foot-8 wingspan affords the 6-foot-2 guard some versatility and Harden, whose strength has always been his key defensive skill, could guard up a position. It’s a feasible idea but over the course of a whole season, it might be best to use that lineup only in crunch time.

Danuel House Jr. might get a crack at making the starting lineup. He is the player on the roster most similar to Danny Green, whose vacancy Philly is looking to fill, as a 6-foot-6, 3-and-D player. Green’s shooting is superior, of course, but House is fairly efficient and has familiarity playing with Harden, too. The Sixers could also try their best to find a wing that offers more offensive upside and trade for current Utah Jazz wing Malik Beasley.

For now, though, it seems like Philly is going to roll with Tucker at the forward spot next to Harris. The fit between them isn’t awful but it isn’t ideal either. Both players are best suited to play power forward given their size. Harris can play at the three spot because he has decent handles but is most effective in the four spot.

Tucker pretty much has to be a power forward, as he is built for physicality and letting it fly from deep (when he isn’t taking the occasional floater). As he ages, his ability to move his feet with quick opponents gets worse. He makes up for his lack of height with grit, intensity and efficient shooting. Even with all the possibilities at the Sixers’ disposal, Tucker will likely be considered a starter right away.

So, what would it take for Tucker to come off the bench? He would have to look slower in training camp and Rivers would have to seriously consider going back to his three-guard lineup or using the less experienced House. Tucker’s name speaks for himself but all players get worn down eventually. He is approaching 40 years of age and has played on teams that made deep playoff runs in the past two seasons. He will be key for the postseason, so giving him less of a load in the regular season should be beneficial.

At the very least, P.J. Tucker will begin the season in the Sixers’ starting lineup. But the numerous options Philly has will keep him honest. Regardless of where he plays, he should have a big role and an even bigger impact on the team.