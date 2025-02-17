The NFL offseason is always unpredictable, and the Houston Texans may find themselves making a surprising roster decision in 2025. Every year, teams face tough choices. They often part ways with productive veterans to free up cap space or clear the way for younger players. Sure, some moves are anticipated. However, others catch fans and analysts off guard. This offseason, one unexpected cut could be veteran defensive lineman Denico Autry. Despite his leadership and consistent play, there are several compelling reasons why the Texans might decide to move on from him.

2024 Season: A Step Forward

The 2024 season was an interesting year for the Texans. They built on their impressive 2023 campaign and further solidified their status as an emerging force in the AFC under head coach DeMeco Ryans. With rising star CJ Stroud leading the offense and an aggressive defense making an impact, Houston finished with a strong 10-7 record. This performance earned them another playoff berth and reinforced that the Texans were no longer just a rebuilding team but a legitimate contender in the AFC South. Their balanced offensive attack and disciplined defensive play allowed them to compete with some of the league’s best. However, with the 2025 offseason approaching, Houston faces some difficult roster decisions to sustain their upward trajectory.

Last offseason, the Texans were in a position to make bold moves. With ample cap space and a roster poised for a playoff push, they made high-profile acquisitions. These included signing Danielle Hunter and trading for Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, despite these additions, they fell short of making a deep playoff run. Now, with more financial constraints, the Texans will need to take a more strategic approach. They needto shop for value and find creative ways to address key roster needs.

Here we'll try to identify the Houston Texans player who could be the team's surprise roster cut in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Denico Autry’s Impact in 2024

Denico Autry was one of the notable veteran additions to the Texans’ defense in 2024. He was brought in on a short-term deal to provide experience and pass-rushing ability. At 34 years old, he remained a versatile presence along the defensive line. Autry lined up both at defensive end and defensive tackle in different packages. Yes, he wasn’t expected to be a long-term solution. Still, the hope was that he would bring immediate impact as a pass rusher and run defender. After tallying a career-best 11.5 sacks in 2023, hee contributed a modest three sacks in 2024. Of course, Autry also provided leadership to a young defensive front. However, as the Texans shift their focus toward 2025, Autry’s role with the team may no longer be as secure as it once seemed.

Why Denico Autry Could Be a Surprise Roster Cut

When Houston signed Autry, he was fresh off one of his most impressive seasons with their division rival, the Tennessee Titans. The expectation was that he would bring that same disruptive ability to the Texans’ front seven, helping elevate the defense. Unfortunately, his production dipped significantly in 2024. It seems like age has caught up with him. He played in only 10 games, logging a reduced workload of 47 percent of the defensive snaps. For a team looking to remain competitive in the AFC, that level of production wasn’t quite what they had hoped for.

One of the biggest factors working against Autry is his contract. If the Texans decide to move on from him before June 1, they would free up $5.8 million in cap space. This would make him the player with the largest potential savings among any pre-June 1 cuts. With most of Houston’s key contracts carrying minimal non-guaranteed money into 2025, Autry becomes an obvious candidate for a financial decision. Sure, the interior defensive line remains an area of need. However, the Texans could opt to find younger, more affordable alternatives in free agency or the draft.

Cap Concerns

With Houston aiming to solidify itself as a consistent AFC South contender, financial flexibility will be critical this offseason. The team doesn’t have a lot of obvious ways to clear cap space. This means they’ll likely rely on contract restructures and extensions. However, in terms of outright cuts, Autry stands out as the most logical move. His cap hit is nearly $11 million, yet his on-field production—just three sacks and nine total pressures while playing only 25 percent of the team’s defensive snaps—doesn’t quite justify that price tag. By releasing him, the Texans could reallocate those funds toward a younger, more cost-effective player with greater upside.

Looking Ahead

Yes, Denico Autry has been a valuable veteran presence on the Texans’ defense. That said, the realities of age, production decline, and salary cap considerations make him a strong candidate for a surprise roster cut in the 2025 offseason. Houston is looking to sustain its upward trajectory in the AFC, and every roster move will be made with long-term competitiveness in mind. Releasing Autry would free up nearly $6 million in cap space—money that could be better utilized to strengthen other key areas.

With younger, cheaper alternatives available through the draft or free agency, the Texans may determine that moving on from Autry is the best business decision. His leadership and experience have certainly been beneficial, but in an NFL landscape that prioritizes youth and financial efficiency, even respected veterans aren't immune to difficult roster decisions. As the Texans prepare for the 2025 season, Autry’s status will be one of the more intriguing storylines to watch.