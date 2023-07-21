The Damian Lillard trade saga has hit a stalemate. The entire world knows that the Miami Heat want him. They also know that Lillard wants the Miami Heat and only them. The Portland Trail Blazers, however, aren't entirely satisfied with the Heat's offer and want to find the best offer possible.

However, the best offer the Heat can make (Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry's expiring $29 million contract, the 18th overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft Jamie Jaquez Jr., last year's first-round pick Nikola Jovic, three unprotected first-round picks, and all the pick swaps they can offer) is a pretty damn good offer. Granted, it would take Oklahoma City amending the protection on a pick Miami already owes them to an unprotected pick down the road and find another team to reroute Tyler Herro to since Portland doesn't need *another* guard with Herro's frame and score first skillset, but that can be arranged.

A huge, 4-team mega trade is incredibly complicated, but this trade could work in everybody's best interests once Jamie Jaquez Jr. is eligible to be traded on July 31st.

The Oklahoma City Thunder get another unprotected pick to add to their arsenal of draft picks. The Nets may not want to part with Spencer Dinwiddie and a first-round pick for Tyler Herro, but Herro is under contract, fits the Nets' timeline and Brooklyn sends one of their firsts, not a potential Phoenix, Philadelphia, or Dallas pick they own that has very juicy upside. Portland sheds future salary, adds young players on rookie deals and builds their own arsenal of draft picks. And Miami gets another star to add to what is already a title contender. One that fits exactly what they need.

Need More Firepower

Miami's offense was a slog all season long. They finished 25th in offensive rating in the regular season, scoring 112.3 points per 100 possessions according to NBA.com. Partly that was due to three-point shooting; a year after they led the NBA in three-point shooting (37.9% in 2021-22), the Heat dropped to 27th in three-point shooting (34.4%). Their three ball returned in the postseason. The Heat shot 38% from deep in the playoffs, but their offensive rating in the playoffs wasn't far off from their regular season mark (113.8).

That's because the Heat just didn't have anybody that can consistently create on the perimeter while also stretching a defense beyond its limit. You'd see it in spurts when Erik Spoelstra was able to dial up looks for Duncan Robinson or Max Strus. Guys like Gabe Vincent or Kyle Lowry did provide timely self-creation shots.

GABE VINCENT.

BIG-TIME SHOT. HEAT BY 4, 35.1 SECONDS TO GO ON TNT! pic.twitter.com/FBmtR9FmeD — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2023

But it wasn't enough. Miami's supporting cast played exceptionally well in the playoffs, but none of those guys are guys you can ask to carry an offense for stretches. It put too much strain on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to create. Only Butler, Vincent, and Lowry registered over 30 pick-and-rolls for the Heat as the primary ball-handler in the playoffs according to NBA.com.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lowry was the only one of the bunch to generate a points per possession mark (0.98) above the 50th percentile. With teams not fearing Butler's jumper, it was easy for them to just duck under screens and make him or Adebayo shoot over bulky forwards and centers at the rim.

Lors du Game 1, on a pu voir un Jimmy passif sur le PnR. Lorsque Jokic drop, Jimmy à l'espace pour prendre de la vitesse pour aller au cercle. Mais, il ne l'a pas utilisé lors du G1. Alors qu'ici, premier PnR de Jimmy et Bam, il attaque l'espace vide et trouve un bon tir. pic.twitter.com/5m1SshF53Z — azmatlanba (@azmatlanba) June 5, 2023

Teams could get away with switches too without much fear of recourse.

Sur cette possession, Butler utilise un PnR de Bam pour être défendu par Butler.

Il drive sur l'intérieur vétéran qui arrive à gêner son tir sans faire faute. Pour l'instant, la défense de Boston n'a pas évolué, c'est plutôt Jimmy qui rate ses tirs. pic.twitter.com/1PT3oDe3LO — azmatlanba (@azmatlanba) May 25, 2023

Dame Time

But that's where Damian Lillard comes in. Lillard is a flamethrower that generates the fear of God in everybody as soon as he crosses halfcourt. He averaged 1.13 points per possession as a pick-and-roll ballhandler last season. Among players with at least 100 such possessions, only Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell were more efficient. Remember when Dame dropped 55 points on the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs two years ago? You don't think Miami could've used that in the Finals?

It really is that simple. Miami badly needs an offensive creator that can stretch defenses out, play alongside their stars and also slot those guys into offensive roles that better suit them. Damian Lillard just needs help and to play with better players and on a team with an actual defensive structure. It makes sense why he wants Miami and Miami wants him. He likely will get his wish but he will have to wait. If/when it happens, the Heat will squarely be in the championship race yet again.