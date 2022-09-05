The 1 unrealistic trade the Las Vegas Raiders actually need to pull off

The Las Vegas Raiders had an excellent offseason. New head coach Josh McDaniels brought in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones. The Raiders roster is now deep and talented (almost) across the board. The only problem is the Raiders offensive line. With the season just days away, there aren’t many realistic options available to better protect Derek Carr in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, there are always unrealistic options! There is a Raiders trade the franchise could pull off that is unlikely but does actually make sense for both teams. Here is the one unrealistic trade the Raiders actually need to pull off.

The unrealistic Raiders trade that should happen

Derek Carr might have the deepest and most talented stable of skill position players in the NFL for the 2022 season. The 2022 Raiders roster includes Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow on the outside, Darren Waller at tight end, and an excellent group of backs that includes Josh Jacobs, Brandon Bolden, and Georgia rookie Zamir “Zeus” White.

The problem is that before Carr gets these players the ball, he may have to run for his life.

The Raiders offensive line is, by far, the weakest position group on the team.

Left tackle Kolton Miller is the best of the bunch, and center Andre James is fine. Left guard John Simpson struggled last season (with a poor 52.6 rating from PFF), but rookie Dylan Parham could take over the job.

The right side of the Raiders offensive line is a different story.

Currently, the starter at right guard is Lester Cotton, a player the Raiders have cut and re-signed several times. And right tackle is even worse off. On the team’s unofficial depth chart on Raiders.com, there is no listed starter at the position.

The unrealistic Raiders trade here is to deal for the entire right side of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line.

The Falcons aren’t going anywhere this season and need to think about the future, whether that means building around Desmond Ridder next season or the QB they take high in the 2023 draft. Either way, a haul of draft picks from the Raiders could be helpful.

In return, the Las Vegas would get a solid, ready-made tandem for the right side in guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary.

Lindstrom is a 2019 first-round pick who’s a solid starter, though not yet a Pro Bowler. He’s entering his fourth year, meaning the team will have to pick up his fifth-year option next season and start paying him some real money after that. He’s young enough (25) to fit the Falcons rebuild timeline, but if the money is coming too soon, a trade could remedy that.

As for McGary, the Falcons brought in several veterans to try and unseat the franchise’s other 2019 first-round lineman, and McGary beat them out. Atlanta is less likely to pick up McGary’s fifth-year option than Lindstrom’s, so they might lose him for nothing next season.

This Raiders trade could involve a 2023 first-round pick and other picks, including the Falcons’ 2023 picks (a fifth-round and conditional seventh-round) Las Vegas got when it traded WR Bryan Edwards to the Falcons in May.

Protecting Derek Carr is the one issue the Raiders organization hasn’t figured out this offseason. And while Josh McDaniels and company have given him all the weapons he could want, if Carr is on the run all the time, all those weapons will be for naught.

In the end, NFL teams don’t trade for (or give up) an entire side of an offensive line in a single trade. So, this won’t happen. That doesn’t mean the Raiders roster wouldn’t be much better off for it, though.