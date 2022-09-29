1 Wizards player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Washington Wizards are in a bit of an odd spot entering the 2022-23 season. They want to compete with Bradley Beal leading the way, but they simply don’t have enough talent around him to make any noise in a loaded Eastern Conference. Even then, that didn’t stop them from giving Beal a supermax extension this offseason in their quest to build a winner around him.

The Wizards have some players with a lot of potential alongside Beal, but it remains to be seen whether that potential will be realized. Kristaps Porzingis is onboard after his failed stint with the Dallas Mavericks, and Kyle Kuzma looked like a capable secondary scorer in his first season with the Wizards, but after them, there are a lot of question marks on their roster.

For the most part, Washington’s starting lineup is set in stone entering the upcoming season. But there are some spots that could see some competition arise throughout training camp, and result in a starter getting sent to the bench. Let’s take a look at one Wizards starter who’s job could end up being in jeopardy throughout training camp.

Wizards player in danger of losing starting job: Monte Morris

One of the bigger moves the Wizards made this offseason involved trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets for Monte Morris and Will Barton. Morris and Barton figure to both slide into Washington’s starting lineup, with Morris giving the Wizards a true point guard to play alongside Beal, who has always been more of a shooting guard than a point guard.

Morris filled in for Jamal Murray after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign last season, and he did a decent job of running Denver’s offense. His stats on the season (12.6 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3 RPG, 48.4 FG%) are solid, but they aren’t anything to write home about. Morris isn’t a super consistent scorer, and his playmaking abilities for a point guard aren’t what they should be.

In terms of NBA proven guards Morris is the best the Wizards have aside from Beal. Delon Wright sits behind him and has put up very similar numbers when he’s started, and Johnny Davis lurks as a potential option after Washington used the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on him.

Morris has the inside track to be the Wizards starting point guard, but if there’s a starter whose spot could be in jeopardy, it’s his. Morris is basically a league-average point guard, and while he’s not going to lose Washington games, he probably won’t win them any games either. The Wizards have other options they could explore with their starting lineup that may be more beneficial to them when it comes to winning this season.

The solution that makes the most sense is inserting Daniel Gafford into the lineup at center, and then pushing everyone up a spot in the lineup. Beal and Barton would be the starting backcourt, Kuzma and Porzingis would be the forwards, and Gafford wouldj be the center. Porzingis isn’t really a true center, and Gafford’s skill set makes him a much better fit at center for Washington.

There are some concerns here, as Beal would effectively be the team’s starting point guard, which isn’t his natural position. Beal is at his best when his teammates are creating looks for him, not the other way around. It’s not surprising that Beal’s best season of his career came when he played alongside Russell Westbrook, who is a strong playmaker at point guard. Beal had an uptick in assists last season, but his scoring dropped drastically as a result.

Another potential option would be starting Johnny Davis alongside Beal from the get go. Davis proved himself to be a strong scorer and defender last season at Wisconsin, although his shooting efficiency definitely needs work. The problem is his offensive play style is fairly similar to Beal’s, and he showed limited playmaking ability throughout his two years in college.

Running a double big lineup with Gafford and Porzingis has its downsides, but it’s probably the Wizards best possible starting lineup. Morris isn’t necessarily a bad player, but it feels like he’s better suited coming off the bench rather than starting for a team that is trying to find its way into the playoffs this season.

There’s also the potential that Davis has a strong training camp and preseason slate of games, but Washington will likely try to ease Davis into the action given how raw he is. He seems like a potential backcourt partner for Beal in the future, but the future isn’t now. Morris may very well be the Wizards starting point guard come opening day, but if there’s one Washington player in jeopardy of losing his starting spot, it’s Morris.