The headband is a great accessory for basketball players. In fact, a handful of notable NBA players have sported this accessory for several seasons.

From being a great fashion accessory to helping preventing sweat from getting into the eyes, it's surely a good add-on to any basketball player that intends to make a positive impact on the court. Here's a look at the 10 all-time greatest NBA players with a headband.

There's no question that the Indiana Pacers are happy with the acquisition of All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam played an instrumental role in helping the Raptors win their first NBA championship, making him one of the best headband guys in the NBA.

9. Rajon Rondo

With his recent retirement, a lot of basketball fans will agree that Rajon Rondo was one of the best point guards in the league. He's one of the few players to win a championship for two of the most decorated NBA teams in history.

With his all-around play and high IQ, Rondo was a key player for several playoff contenders. The two-time NBA champion also became famous for sporting a headband that featured an upside-down logo of the NBA before the league disallowed it.

8. Carmelo Anthony

Considered to be one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony did entertain basketball fans with his elite scoring. Although he never won a championship in his NBA career, Melo's individual style of play and accuracy from the perimeter were simply unmatched.

7. Allen Iverson

Although Allen Iverson had plenty of controversies during his NBA career, he was still one of the most influential players in the NBA. Thanks to his deadly crossovers and bold fashion choices with the headband not being an exception, Iverson is still one of the biggest NBA icons today.

Anthony Davis is a four-time All-NBA First Team member and a nine-time All-Star. He also helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a title in 2020's NBA Bubble. He's made five All-NBA defensive teams and was a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

5. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is difficult to stop, with a headband or not. In fact, he's probably one of the reasons why ninja headbands became a thing. Unlike previous headband designs, the ninja headband was reasonably thicker and easily became a fashion statement on the hardwood.

Unfortunately, the NBA decided to put a ban on the ninja headbands. Nevertheless, Butler has still been a force to be reckoned with.

Luka Doncic doesn't sport a headband all too often. However, when the Slovenian star had enough of expensive $100 haircuts, Doncic decided to pull out the headband to prevent his hair from getting in the way of his line of vision.

But even with a headband, there's no question that he was still doing remarkable Luka things. In fact, the Mavs superstar isn't giving any credit to the headband after another monster outing.

3. Ben Wallace

Known for his defensive tenacity and rebounding prowess, Ben Wallace was an immovable force despite being an undersized center. Despite coming out undrafted, Wallace resorted to his hustle and grit to power the Detroit Pistons to an NBA championship in 2004.

Furthermore, he emerged as a four-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and four All-Star Game appearances for a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

2. Paul Pierce

Known as The Truth, Paul Pierce carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy basketball career. He garnered 10 All-Star Game appearances, an NBA championship, and a Finals MVP.

With his elite scoring, Pierce was one of the best small forwards during his time. As a result, he's one of the best basketball players to wear the headband.

Arguably the best basketball player in the world, it isn't surprising that LeBron James also the best basketball player to sport the headband. James is a 20-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, the inaugural NBA Cup Champion, and NBA Cup MVP.

Furthermore, James is also the all-time leading scorer in the NBA. In fact, he's the only basketball player in league history to tally 40K points, 11K rebounds, and 10K assists.

Although James rarely wears the headband these days, the headband is still a great accessory to cover up his receding hairline. But even without it, James continues to dominate the court and to defy Father Time like no other basketball player has done in the past.