The countdown to the 2023 FIBA World Cup has begun. With international teams aiming to make their respective countries proud, it’s ultimately a tough task for Team USA, who are out to reclaim the gold after a disappointing seventh-place finish at the 2019 edition. But with Team USA looking to redeem themselves, other international teams are once again bringing out their best players to take the gold themselves. Let’s take a look at 10 countries with the best chance to destroy Team USA’s redemption dreams.

Serbia

Serbia has been an international powerhouse as of late, especially with several NBA veterans in their roster headlined by back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Their team can also potentially include other NBA players such as Boban Marjanovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Aleksej Pokusevski. Like Team USA, Serbia is on a mission for redemption this summer after getting upset by Argentina leading to a disappointing fifth-place finish. However, after the event, Serbia can take away the fact that they were one of the teams who defeated Team USA. Although it wasn’t for a medal, the Serbians still came away with a 94-89 win over the Americans. This summer, the Serbians will be looking to replicate that, but this time for a podium finish.

Slovenia

Slovenia hasn’t been part of the last FIBA World Cup, with their last appearance being in the 2014 edition. However, they did make a lot of noise at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by finishing just outside the podium, thanks to NBA superstar Luka Doncic. This summer, Doncic and Slovenia will probably be tormentors once again, with Team USA included. Team USA will have to devise a plan to stop Doncic’s ability to take over the game.

Greece

Outside of the historic victory in 2006, the U.S. have always reasserted its mastery over Greece even with back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spearheading the team. Although Team USA emerged victorious in the 2019 FIBA World Cup over Greece, the Greeks are always dangerous when Giannis is playing. And if Giannis gets going, Team USA might have to delay their redemption hopes. However, Team USA won’t have to wait for long to face Giannis and the Greeks, as they’re grouped together in Group C.

Germany

Dirk Nowitzki has long been retired from basketball. However, Germany still has an interesting group of young talent that can shock the world. The Eurobasket bronze medalists also have a group of NBA players they can call up, including Laker Dennis Schröder, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Daniel Theis. Play them alongside some Euroleague stars, and Team USA should come prepared or they risk an upset.

Dominican Republic

Although the Dominican Republic hasn’t made much of a significant splash in the world stage, they are a formidable team, ranked 23rd in the world. In fact, they have a chance to field a much stronger team this summer should they call up the services of Chris Duarte and NBA All-Stars Al Horford and Karl-Anthony Towns. Although Horford and Towns haven’t suited up for the national team in years, their monumental return should be a threat to Team USA.

Canada

Ranked 15th in the world, Canada has been a mediocre basketball team in the world stage despite their NBA-loaded roster. However, it’s only a matter of time before Canada makes its presence felt once again in the world basketball map. With the national team potentially calling up the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, and R.J. Barrett, Team USA may encounter some problems facing a team that can match up with their athleticism.

Spain

In the last world cups, the only other team that can claim gold is Spain. The Spaniards emerged victorious in 2006 and in 2019. Although Spain dodged a clash with Team USA in 2019, this summer could be different. Nevertheless, despite the departures of the Gasol brothers, the Hernangomez twins should be already plenty to handle for any opposing international squad, including Team USA.

Lithuania

According to sources, Lithuania will be missing some key players for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, with a solid system and spearheaded by NBA players Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas, Lithuania can’t be overlooked. With Sabonis and Valanciunas leading the way, Team USA will have to find a way to match or compensate for the ceiling of the European powerhouse.

Australia

The Australians have found a way to defeat Team USA in exhibition matches. However, they’ve yet to translate that into an official FIBA-sanctioned contest. After winning their first-ever bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Boomers are in pursuit of their first podium finish at a world cup. With Josh Giddey leading the way, the sky’s the limit for the Boomers. In fact, Team USA should be wary of Australia’s NBA players and their physical style of play.

France

Among the national teams in the playing field, only France can say they notched two strong victories over Team USA. Les Bleus knocked out Team USA in the quarterfinals in the 2019 FIBA World Cup en route to their bronze-medal conquest. Two years later, France defeated the Kevin Durant-led USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Les Bleus will look forward to meeting Team USA once again this summer, especially after failing to win gold at the last Olympics when they succumbed to Team USA, 87-82. This time around, Team USA will have to deal not only with former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert but also highly touted NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama.