The NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner. One of the important events that has lost its glamour is the Slam Dunk Contest. Previously, it was a showcase among the best dunkers in the league. But since then, stars have shied away from the competition, which is why little-known Mac McClung will be going for his third-straight Slam Dunk Contest win on February 15.

Here is a look at the 10 greatest NBA dunkers that never competed in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Check out the gallery.

LeBron James

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best power dunkers in league history. At his prime, the NBA's all-time leading scorer was a nightmare in transition, and any defender was smart enough to get out of his way.

Because even if they did, they're most likely to end up in a poster dunk. But despite being a powerful dunker, James never entered the Slam Dunk Contest. He came close to suiting up for the competition in 2004, but an ankle injury sidelined The King.

Derrick Rose

When it comes to explosive dunks by a point guard, Derrick Rose was one of the best to do it. In fact, the youngest NBA MVP in league history turned heads with his athleticism, putting everyone that got in his way on the poster.

But despite being one of the most explosive dunkers at his peak, Rose never joined the event, primarily because he wasn't into the kind of dunking that everyone expects in the contest.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant is one of the most emphatic dunkers in the NBA today. At 25 years old, Morant is also young enough to showcase some hops and would instantly be a spectacle at the annual Slam Dunk Contest.

Unfortunately, despite his talent to throw it down, Morant has shut off any attempts to partake in the event. At one point, the Grizzlies star revealed that he would only participate if the price is right, at about $1 million. Furthermore, Morant has also been wary of the judges.

Wilt Chamberlain

Back in the day, Wilt Chamberlain was a one-of-a-kind specimen, as his athleticism was in a class of its own. In fact, rumors claimed that Chamberlain had the ability to dunk from the free-throw line.

However, given that Chamberlain retired from playing basketball in 1973, which three years before the first-ever NBA Slam Dunk Contest, it was just a bit too late for the 7-foot-1 phenom to flaunt his dunking abilities.

Shaquille O'Neal

Given that Dwight Howard managed to shine bright at the Slam Dunk Contest, it's worth wondering whether Shaquille O'Neal would've made the same impact. The Big Diesel was a ferocious dunker. In fact, his dunking has victimized several rims.

Couple his 7-foot-1 frame with a 36-inch vertical, it would've been a treat to see him join at least one dunk contest. Seeing him destroy a rim or two would instantly go viral. Nonetheless, he was always a high-profile cameraman during the annual event.

Dwyane Wade

Like James, it was a head scratcher that an athletic guard like Dwyane Wade never participated in a Slam Dunk Contest. He was certainly an elite in-game dunker, capable of putting anyone on the poster at his prime. You can even ask Anderson Varejao to confirm that fact.

While Wade never entered the event as a player, he did raise eyebrows as a judge. As one of the judges of the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest, Wade gave a slight edge to Derrick Jones Jr. when Aaron Gordon had a strong case to win it.

Russell Westbrook

When Russell Westbrook gets out on the fastbreak, it's better for rims to brace themselves. Westbrook often dunks with authority, punishing rims like he has an issue with them.

Originally, a rookie Westbrook campaigned for fans to vote him into the 2009 Slam Dunk Contest. However, the efforts never materialized into his entry. Since then, the onetime NBA MVP keeps reminding everyone on the court that he is one of most violent dunkers of the game.

Anthony Edwards

Considered to be as one of the most electrifying rising stars in the NBA today, Anthony Edwards has taken the league by storm. Starring for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ant could score in multiple ways.

However, it's his powerful dunks that often get everyone off of their seats. Whether it's poster dunks or windmill dunks, Edwards knows how to put on a show. Unfortunately, the Wolves star has no interest in joining the contest, citing that he's more of an in-game dunker.

Kevin Garnett

When it comes to power, Kevin Garnett was one of the best around the rims. As one of the premiere power forwards in the NBA during his prime, it would've been a joy to see Garnett electrify the Slam Dunk Contest. However, the closest fans got to seeing him in one was as a spectator with a camera at the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest when Vince Carter took over the show.

Zion Williamson

Another NBA star that could use an appearance at the Slam Dunk Contest is Zion Williamson. It wasn't long ago when Williamson took over the amateur ranks with his powerful highlight-reel finishes around the rim. Since then, he hasn't exactly lived up to the hype.

However, if he appears in the dunking competition, Williamson can certainly position himself back to relevancy. He once disclosed his interest to join the competition if he were to become an All-Star. However, injuries played a role in 2023 and has been a dampener throughout his NBA career.