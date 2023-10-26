This year has been a great year for video games, but sometimes you need to take a set back and choose some older titles to get yourself into the mood for the season. This Halloween 2023, horror games are taking a backseat with big blockbuster games coming out before the season and threatening to take players' time away from playing horror games. So, if you're one of us who are committed to actually playing horror games this Halloween, but don't know where to start, we've got you covered. Here's a list of our recommended horror games for you to play this Halloween 2023.

ClutchPoints Gaming's Picks: Horror Games to Play this Halloween 2023

10. Little Nightmares II

Little Nightmares II is a prequel to the first Little Nightmares game. You can play either game this Halloween, actually, since both of them provide a good horror experience. Little Nightmares is the perfect game if you're into stealth and platforming, with the game also offering a lot of suspense, thrills, and jumpscares. The atmosphere is always unsettling, and you'll also get to see a lot of grotesque creatures that you have to avoid to survive. Playing this game this Halloween season would be the perfect time to prepare for the release of the sequel, Little Nightmares III.

Little Nightmares II is available on PC through Steam, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and the Xbox.

9. WORLD OF HORROR

WORLD OF HORROR is an old-school role-playing choose-your-adventure game that might not be a great recommendation for many modern players. But for those who are looking for something more retro, or looking for an experience that is more hair-raising and unnerving, then WORLD OF HORROR is the game of your dreams (or nightmares). It has a lot of scenarios and will give you a lot of mileage in the storytelling department. There are a lot of different stories that marry Lovecraftian horror with classical Japanese myths and urban legends to sink your teeth into. In this game, you play as a citizen of a quiet seaside town, investigating different mysteries that have been caused by a cult summoning an old god to the world.

WORLD OF HORROR is available on PC through Steam, GOG.com, and the Microsoft Store, as well as on the PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch.

8. Bloodborne

You might find it odd to see Bloodborne on this list but hear me out. If you wanted to play a Souls game this season, then you might as well play a horror-themed one. While all Souls games are horrific to some extent, Bloodborne is the only one that is actually themed around a horror genre – gothic horror. There's something about Bloodborne that also makes every encounter scarier than the usual Souls boss, mostly because of the game's setting, atmosphere, and the actual monsters you fight in the game. Bloodborne is a horror game in everything but name, and we're tired of pretending it's not.

Bloodborne is exclusively available on the PlayStation.

7. Darkwood

Among all the games in this list, Darkwood actually offers the most unique experience in that it's the only game in this list that makes you feel cornered and hopeless. Darkwood, in all of its top-down survival horror goodness, puts you in the middle of a dark, deadly forest with a lot of lethal creatures hunting you down. There aren't a lot of ways to defend yourself, and even when you do find weapons, you would think twice about using them because of just how dangerous your hunters are. If you're looking for a game that will push you on the edge and make you feel powerless, this is the game for you to play during this Halloween season.

Darkwood is available on PC through Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and the Xbox.

6. Alan Wake II

Alan Wake II is another survival horror game that you should play during this horror season, and it's one of the most recent games on this list. If you want to play something more recent, then this is your best bet. Alan Wake II now lets you play as two different characters, both entangled in the same mystery created by Alan Wake's own imagination. Pulling the eponymous protagonist out of his self-created nightmares will be your objective in this game, but you'll actually have to solve cases and mysteries with the clues you find in the game to actually do so. Until you solve the game's mysteries, Alan Wake will be relieving his own nightmares over and over. This is definitely one of the most hyped releases this year, and we're sure it'll deliver horrific experiences in spades this Halloween season.

Alan Wake II is available on PC through the Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox.

5. Dead Space Remake

Even more than a decade since its initial release, Dead Space still remains one of the most suspenseful and visceral experiences there is in gaming. Thankfully, the game just received a remake recently and the new rendition of the game still feels as suspenseful and as scary as the original, but now with better graphics and all of the bells and whistles that come with video games in 2023. Dead Space Remake gives players a taste of just how scary cosmic horror can be, and this is one of the few games that really gives you a frightful experience getting stuck inside a space station on your lonesome.

Dead Space Remake is available on PC through Steam, as well as on PlayStation and the Xbox.

4. Choo-Choo Charles

If you want something that is scary but also a bit funny at the same time, then Choo-Choo Charles is your game. Choo-Choo Charles is all about running away from a horrific-looking sentient train as it chases you across the woods. This game also has some jankiness that makes it feel a bit like a modded version of another horror game, Choo-Choo Charles will make you laugh and scared at the same time – the perfect game for a one-off live stream for your audience or a game to play with friends who are coming over for game night. It's new Nightmare Mode also arrives just in time.

Choo-Choo Charles is available on PC through Steam.

3. The Outlast Trials

If you like being experimented on or if you like roleplaying as a test subject trying to get away from mad scientists, then The Outlast Trials is the horror game for you. To add to the tension, you're not escaping alone. Outlast Trials lets you play with other players so you can attempt your escape together, cooperating to make sure you all get out in one piece. The Outlast Trials is set in the Outlast Universe but is a standalone game, so you can play it without having played the other games in the series. It's the perfect game for you to get into the Outlast series if you haven't yet.

The Outlast Trials is available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

2. Resident Evil 7

We can't have a list of horror games to play this Halloween season without mentioning a Resident Evil game. While not the latest game to come out, Resident Evil 7 is still the game in the series that returned it to its survival horror roots, a game that actually prioritizes horror over action for once. The feeling of getting trapped inside a horror house lived in by a maniacal family of crazed lunatics doesn't compare to any other kind of survival horror game, and Resident Evil 7 delivers it to perfection.

Resident Evil 7 is available on PC through Steam, as well as on the PlayStation and the Xbox.

1. Silent Hill Ascension

If you want to take your Halloween experience past the Halloween season, and you want a game that gives you the frights but also doesn't demand much from you, then you might want to try out the new Silent Hill Ascension game. It's an episodic game that is experienced through the Sony Pictures Core App, available for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The first episode comes out on October 31 at 6 PM Pacific, 9 PM Eastern, with new episodes coming out weekly.

