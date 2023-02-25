The WWE has been running for several decades, making it one of the longest-running tv shows in entertainment history. Throughout history, we’ve seen several champions and record holders. While some wrestlers have immortalized themselves in the record books, others have owned some infamous records which they hope will be replaced in the future. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 least-known WWE records that will surprise you.

Fastest Royal Rumble Elimination: Santino Marella

Tally: 1.9 seconds

Santino Marella getting eliminated in less than a second, this donny was jokes😂 his special move the cobra was soooo dumb, if you still thought wrestling was real after that I don’t know for you 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n1EIqpVjyi — The Cheek Clapping Connoisseur (@mikeviceo) January 27, 2022

In his second Royal Rumble match, Santino Marella achieved a dreaded record that every wrestler wanted to avoid. Marella was eliminated by The Big Red Monster Kane in only 1.9 seconds after his entry.

Other Wrestlers With Undefeated Streaks at Wrestlemania

At one point, The Undertaker held a legendary undefeated streak at Wrestlemania before he suffered losses against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Although the streak came to an end, there are still a handful of wrestlers who have yet to suffer a loss. These include Rick Rude (2-0-1), Chyna (2-0), Mr. T (2-0), Virgil (2-0), AJ Lee (2-0), Terry Funk (2-0), Sable (3-0), Legion of Doom (3-0), Demolition Ax (3-0), and Rob Van Dam (4-0).

In terms of the active roster, Biance Belair currently holds a 1-0 record after beating Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 38. Braun Strowman is the next closest to undefeated if not counting pre-show matches at 5-1. He wasn’t able to emerge victorious at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the pre-show at Wrestlemania 33.

Most Losses at WWE Summerslam: John Cena

Tally: 9

John Cena is arguably the most decorated wrestler on WWE’s active roster. With 16 world championship reigns, tying Ric Flair, he’s still WWE’s most accomplished superstar. Although Cena has achieved the most world title victories, he also holds the most losses at nine.

As of this writing, Cena holds a 5-9 win-loss card at the pay-per-view event. His last defeat being at the hands of Roman Reigns in 2021 when he failed to capture the Universal Championship, which would have made him surpass Ric Flair’s record.

Shortest WWE Wrestler: El Torito

Tally: 1.34 meters (4’5)

From Rey Mysterio to Hornswoggle, there have been a couple of short wrestlers that were able to make their marks in the WWE despite their size gap. However, none of them have been shorter than El Torito. Standing at only 4’5, El Torito spent most of his WWE tenure with the stable called Los Matadores. Aside from running with Los Matadores, El Torito has also had feuds against Hornswoggle.

Heaviest WWE Wrestler: Yokozuna

Tally: 600 lbs.

With great size, Yokozuna was the heaviest wrestler in WWE at a whopping 600 lbs. During his time in the WWE, Yokozuna has terrorized the roster including notable defeats over Hulk Hogan and Brett Hart.

Shortest Championship Reign: Big Show

Tally: 1 minute, 52 seconds

The Big Show is among the largest athletes in WWE history. However, he also holds the record for shortest championship reign. After beating Mark Henry for the coveted world championship at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event in 2011, Big Show suffered an attack by Henry. With a perfect opportunity, Daniel Bryan cashed in his Money In the Bank contract enroute to a quick victory.

Fastest Defeat in WWE History: Natalya

Tally: 3.17 seconds

Natalya is one of the more respected wrestlers in the women’s locker room. Aside from being a member of the Hart family, she is also a former WWE Divas’ champion. However, she also holds the record for the fastest defeat in WWE history.

Although she released a relentless attack on Aaliyah just before the bell rang, a quick schoolboy pin set the record for the fastest match in WWE history, with Natalya suffering the brunt end of it.

Longest Match in WWE History: 7-Man Gauntlet Match (2018)

Tally: 1 hour, 47 seconds

Long matches are quite rare in the WWE, given the program’s constricted air time on television. However, a 2018 episode of WWE RAW featured a seven-man gauntlet that lasted for one hour and 47 seconds. The match featured megastars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Elias, and Finn Balor. Although Seth Rollins lasted for a mind-boggling 65 minutes, Braun Strowman would emerge victorious after the match.

Women Who Entered the Mens’ Royal Rumble

In 2018, the WWE finally had a women’s Royal Rumble match. But even before the women’s royal rumble, a handful of WWE Divas have participated in the men’s royal rumble. The first was Chyna in the 1999 Men’s Royal Rumble, where she eliminated Chris Jericho. She also took part in the battle royale a year later, as Chyna easily took out Mark Henry.Another woman who made her mark in the men’s rumble was Kharma in 2012. She took out the likes of Hunico and played a role in forcing Michael Cole to eliminate himself.

Furthermore, Beth Phoenix became one of two women to enter both the men’s and women’s royal rumble. In the 2010 men’s rumble, Phoenix eliminated The Great Khali. The other woman to participate in both editions of the rumble was Nia Jax. Among other divas, Jax lasted the longest in the men’s rumble, lasting over three minutes as the last entrant of the 2019 men’s royal rumble.

Longest Tenured Faction Without Breaking Up: The New Day

Tally: 8 years

The New Day is one of the most dominant factions in the WWE. The trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have defeated several tag team counterparts. In fact, they also hold the second longest tag team championship reign at 483 days. Moreover, they’ve also become Tag Team champions for 11 times.