NBA players play at an extremely high level. Because of this, they’re easily the best basketball players in the world. However, there are times when they get caught off guard. As they always say, the ball is round which is why we play the games to decide the winner. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 moments an NBA player was outplayed by a non-NBA player on camera.

Bone Collector Collects the Ankles of Nick Young

Nick Young is an NBA champion. However when he came face to face with one of the best streetball players in the world, Young couldn’t even keep in step. In the ACE Family Charity Game held in 2019, the exhibition featured celebrities such as Chris Brown, Logan Paul, Austin McBroom, and NBA players such as Paul George, Jordan Clarkson, and Nick Young.

Larry Williams, popularly known as The Bone Collector, easily exploited the defense of Nick Young on one possession which saw him pull off a plethora of moves before getting an and-one opportunity. Austin McBroom’s team would emerge victorious over Chris Brown’s with a score of 100-95.

George Hill Loses His Defender

George Hill has made a living in the NBA as one of the best defensive guards. However, the 15-year veteran was minced meat in an exhibition game against YouTuber and streetball player The Professor, Grayson Boucher.

The Professor has uploaded several highlights online showing him outplaying several basketball players around the world. Fortunately for him, he could add an NBA player to his list of casualties.

Luis Scola Gets Dunked On

Luis Scola is the pride of Argentina basketball and he has pretty much held his own in the NBA. But despite playing against the best NBA players in the world for a decade, Scola wasn’t able to do anything when Gabe Norwood, a Filipino forward from the Philippines, placed him on the poster in a game between the Philippines and Argentina at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Although Scola was dunked on, Argentina did escape with an 85-81 victory over the Philippines.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Rejected

Giannis Antetekounmpo has dominated the NBA, and it’s no surprise that he also dominated the FIBA games. Although Giannis and the Greek national team easily defeated Belgium in a FIBA World Cup Qualifiers matchup, the two-time MVP was met at the rim by Ismael Bako. The Belgium national team mainstay can at least find solace in blocking one of the best NBA players in the world.

DeMarcus Cousins Loses to a Kid 1-on-1

As a four time NBA All-Star, DeMarcus Cousins has pretty much dominated a lot of opposing NBA players in his career. At one point, one can argue that he was the best center during his peak.

However, in 2015 at his own basketball skills camp, a young camper named Elijah challenged the NBA veteran to a one-on-one race to three. While it looked like Cousins was going to easily win it, Elijah put the ball through the NBA center’s legs en route to the game-winning basket. It was definitely a summer to remember for little Elijah.

Stephen Curry Gets Blocked by a 17 Year Old

Stephen Curry revolutionized the NBA by becoming arguably the best shooter of the game. While the four-time NBA champion was unstoppable in the league, a 17-year-old in Taiwan managed to block one of Curry’s signature pull-up three.

Acknowledging the teenager’s skills, Curry invited him to participate in his basketball camp. For the teenager, at least, not everyone can say they blocked the best shooter in the world.

Cody Martin Gets Crossed

In preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, China participated in the NBA Summer League as a guest team. While they struggled in the tournament, China managed to get one win over the Charlotte Hornets, 84-80.

During the game, Chinese guard Guo Ailun pulled off a nasty crossover that forced Hornets guard Cody Martin to kiss the deck. After the killer crossover, Guo kicked it out to a teammate for an open three-pointer, which swooshed in.

James Harden Sleeps on Defense

James Harden is one of the best NBA players. However, the former MVP does tend to have lapses on the defensive end, both in the NBA and internationally.

In the gold medal game against Serbia in the 2014 FIBA World Cup, Harden was caught standing in defense which led to an open Nikola Kalinic under the basket. Kalinic punished Harden by making a layup over him.

Fortunately for Harden and Team USA, they took home the gold and blew out Serbia, 129-92.

James Harden Forced to Do a Split

Team USA took care of business in the 2012 London Olympics, especially against Nigeria. In the game, Team USA broke several Olympic basketball records. Unfortunately, the same can be said about James Harden’s ankles.

In the 156-73 blowout victory over Nigeria, Tony Skinn pulled off a nasty crossover that saw Harden do a split after failing to defend the Nigerian guard. After creating space, Skinn easily drilled the open three.

Kevin Durant Posterized

During the NBA lockout in 2011, an exhibition game occurred in the Philippines which saw superstars such as Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, James Harden, and Kevin Durant take on the Philippine Basketball Association select team and the Philippine national team.

While the NBA stars easily blew out the select team, they had their hands full against the national team only winning, 98-89. The game also saw Kevin Durant failing to block Philippine national team star, Japeth Aguilar. Aguilar finished with a two handed slam with Durant on the poster.