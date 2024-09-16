Thanasis Antetokounmpo is popular for being the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. As a teammate and brother of the Greek Freak, the older Antetokounmpo has found some success in the NBA, highlighted by winning an NBA championship in 2021. Antetokounmpo also has built a net worth of $5 million from his pro basketball career.

However, NBA fans also love to ridicule the Bucks' backup forward with a nod to nepotism. Moreover, there have been endless jokes circulating around social media that target Antetokounmpo's abilities to be in the NBA.

Although Antetokounmpo does have some shortcomings, he's still an NBA champion that's capable of keeping in step with the best basketball players in the world. Let's take a look at 10 moments that prove Thanasis Antetokounmpo isn't a scrub.

Being the perfect running mate to his brother

One of Thanasis' best attributes is his ability to cut to the basket. As a result, Thanasis cutting to the basket on the weakside makes him a perfect recipient after Giannis makes a drive before making a last-minute pass. Aside from his tendency to cut through the weakside, Thanasis is a solid finisher under the basket.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo locking Donovan Mitchell

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers hammered the Bucks, 135-95, Thanasis Antetokounmpo made sure to give the Bucks enough momentum heading into the next game in the final frame. Down already by 38 with the game out of hand, Antetokounmpo managed to execute an emphatic block against All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and capped the play off with a stare-down.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo bringing out the Shammgod

Against the Charlotte Hornets, the Bucks came away with a dominant 120-84 victory. This paved the way for the elder Antetokounmpo to play in garbage time. In 11 minutes of action, he registered four points. However, two of those points were scored when Antetokounmpo brought out the Shammgod for a layup.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo puts Micah Potter on a poster

When he gets a chance, Antetokounmpo surely loves to dunk the ball. Already holding a comfortable lead over the Utah Jazz, he still went to work in the post against Jazz big man Micah Potter. In the 144-116 victory, Antetokounmpo threw down a poster dunk over the 6-foot-8 center for the icing on the cake.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo's two-handed poster over Nemanja Bjelica

When the Bucks hammered the Golden State Warriors, 118-99, the elder Antetokounmpo only managed to score two points. However, he did it in the most explosive way possible by dunking over Serbian big man Nemanja Bjelica with two hands.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo dunks over Patrick Williams

The Bucks took care of business against the Chicago Bulls, paving the way for bench players like Antetokounmpo to get more minutes on the floor. In the 111-81 win, the Bucks capped off the game with Antetokounmpo dunking over first-round draft pick Patrick Williams. Although Antetokounmpo only scored four points, that dunk impressed nearly everyone, including his brother.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo soars in for the putback dunk at MSG

Although Antetokounmpo wasn't a heavy scorer for the Bucks on a nightly basis, he does find a way to make a positive impact. There's no doubt that shooters like Kyle Korver have more confidence to take shots, especially with the solid timing of Antetokounmpo.

His ability to get rebounds and finish around the rim deserves a place in the Bucks' rotation if they decide to re-sign the free agent. In fact, he proved it here when he dunked all over another former team.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo scores over Kevin Durant

Thanks to Kevin Durant's size and length, it's safe to say only a handful of basketball players can score over him. However, Antetokounmpo proved that he's not your average casual baller by managing to score over the outstretched arms of Durant.

To make matters more interesting, the Bucks forward even scored on a one-on-one isolation play over Durant off an offensive board.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has 20-10 double-double versus former team

Many trolls often question whether Antetokounmpo deserves to play in the NBA. However, in a game against his former team, Antetokounmpo exploded for 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds to notch his first-career double-double. The Greek forward even put on a shooting clinic by hitting four of five 3-pointers to lead all Bucks scorers in the 102-96 loss against the Knicks.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo drops a career-high 27 points

If a 20-10 night isn't enough, Antetokounmpo does have an NBA career-high 27 points in a single game. In a 133-115 loss against the Cavs, Thanasis was a silver lining for the Bucks.

He shot 64% from the field overall and 80% from the charity stripe. Moreover, Antetokounmpo also added five rebounds and two assists in the defeat. Sure enough, not many scrubs can tally 27 points in an NBA game.