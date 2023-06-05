More often than not, WWE comebacks are a welcome sight. They inject more flavor into the storylines with a mix of nostalgia and second chances. Throughout the years, we've seen wrestlers make successful comebacks such as Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar, and many others. Although some comebacks have become successful, that isn't always the case. For this piece, let's take a look at the 10 most disappointing comebacks in WWE.

Bray Wyatt

There was no question that the WWE Universe was in awe when Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to WWE after making a groundbreaking entrance at Extreme Rules last 2022. Although Wyatt was garnered a win over L.A. Knight, people expected him to feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for the WWE Universal title. In fact, his return teased that he'd have enough numbers and power to end the Tribal Chief's championship reign. However, Wyatt is rarely seen in WWE programming as of late. In fact, he was supposed to feud against former world champion Bobby Lashley, but that ended before making any significant impact.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

After a botched first main roster call-up that saw Karrion Kross lose his debut match against Jeff Hardy, Kross returned with a grand statement after attacking Drew McIntyre during the latter's feud against Roman Reigns for the Universal title. Although it seemed like Kross and Scarlett would become formidable heels, they've yet to significantly affect major storylines since his feud with McIntyre.

Emma

Emma made a surprising return to WWE after answering Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's title. Emma would lose that match before not making any significant impact in the women's division. Furthermore, her main role in the main roster has been to become Riddick Moss' love interest.

Baron Corbin

Ever since dwelling away from the Lone Wolf gimmick, Baron Carbin has hardly become a significant threat to the main roster as a heel. In fact, even JBL's assistance couldn't get the Wrestling god over. In fact, he suffered tough losses, including a squash match against Cody Rhodes, who didnt even need to be in formal ring attire.

Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs was definitely over the WWE Universe when he played the electric guitar for Shinsuke Nakamura. But ever since returning from injury, Boogs would defeat The Miz, which would've been a good momentum starter. However, since then, he became Elias' apprentice and was betrayed by LA Knight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Viking Raiders

As a tag team, The Viking Raiders had the tools to become a formidable team. With great agility for their size, it looked like they would rule the tag team division at one point. However, despite enlisting Vathalla, the Viking Raiders have failed to enter the Tag Team title picture on multiple occasions, especially when they were defeated by the Brawling Brutes, and the team of Braun Strowman and Richochet.

Lacey Evans

Often branded as a heel, Lacey Evans is one of the wrestlers who've been given numerous repackages with the hopes of getting her over. Unfortunately, none of those has worked, including her latest one, which sees her as someone who just got off military duties. But as a heel, the WWE Universe is hardly convinced that Evans is a legitimate threat.

Johnny Gargano

After making an impact in NXT, Johnny Gargano took time off WWE until Triple H returned to the helm which led to Gargano's entrance to the main roster. In an emotional promo, Gargano promised to become a world champion someday. Unfortunately, Gargano has yet to make any significant title pushes, with the exception of a stellar performance at Elimination Chamber. Moreover, he has been relegated to NXT matches and backstage segments as of late. Fortunately, with the completion of The Way in WWE Raw, Gargano should be getting a push in the near future.

Piper Niven

Earlier debuting as Doudrop, a name change to Piper Niven didn't help her main roster push. Although Niven had bouts against former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, she consistently came out as the loser of the said matches. Despite having expectations of becoming a monster heel that would inflict some damage in the women's division, Niven has yet to materialize them.

Edge

As nostalgic as it is to have Edge back in the WWE after hanging up his sneakers because of a neck injury, Edge has yet to win a title since returning to the company. Back then, the Rated R Superstar had accomplished a long list of championships. Although he has made several Royal Rumble appearances, including a victory in 2021, Edge has yet to call himself a champion since lacing back his wrestling sneakers. In fact, feuding with The Judgement Day and being on the losing end of defeats at the hands of Roman Reigns and AJ Styles signals the final curtain of the Hall of Famer.