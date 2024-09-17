Dominating the regular season is often a good way to start your championship campaign. However, the NBA season and the playoffs are two different animals altogether.

As a result, a team that dominates the regular season isn't always going to perform well in the postseason. In fact, there have been several powerhouses that fell short in the playoffs. Here are the 10 most disappointing NBA playoff teams after a dominant regular season.

10. 2020-2021 Utah Jazz

Season record: 52-20

Playoffs: Lost in Western Conference Semifinals (2-4 vs. Los Angeles Clippers)

Thanks to the All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, along with extra help from Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley, the Utah Jazz ruled the Western Conference in the regular season as the top seed in the wild Western Conference. Unfortunately, the dynamic duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard proved to be too much for the rising Jazz.

9. 2013-2014 Indiana Pacers

Season record: 56-26

Playoffs: Lost in Eastern Conference Finals (2-4 vs. Miami Heat)

The Indiana Pacers were a legitimate contender in the East thanks to the rise of Roy Hibbert, Lance Stephenson, and Paul George. They were also coached by defensive-minded tactician Frank Vogel.

The gritty Pacers team finished the 2013-14 season as the top seed in the East. Unfortunately, their rise came during the Miami Heat's Big Three era led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

8. 2012-2013 Oklahoma City Thunder

Season record: 60-22

Playoffs: Lost in Western Conference Finals (1-4 vs. Memphis Grizzlies)

Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder were all about taking care of business a season later. They dominated the regular season by taking the pole position in the West.

However, the Thunder ran into trouble against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. A gritty Grizzlies squad surprised the Thunder and managed to finish off the Western Conference champions in five games.

7. 2010-2011 Chicago Bulls

Season record: 62-20

Playoffs: Lost in Eastern Conference Finals (1-4 vs. Miami Heat)

Despite the Big Three era, Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls managed to rule the Eastern Conference without a super team. With the rise of the youngest MVP in Derrick Rose, the Bulls enjoyed the top seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to a dominant regular season.

However, with the lack of depth, the Heat eventually proved to be too much for the Bulls. The Bulls lost in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

6. 2010-2011 Miami Heat

Season record: 58-24

Playoffs: Lost in NBA Finals (2-4 vs. Dallas Mavericks)

Speaking of the 2010-2011 season, the Heat carried heavy expectations after LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined forces with Dwyane Wade in South Beach, promising consecutive NBA championships. Although the team went all the way to the NBA Finals, a disappointing NBA Finals showing against a hungry Dallas Mavericks squad ultimately delayed the Heat's title hopes.

5. 2017-2018 Toronto Raptors

Season record: 59-23

Playoffs: Lost in Eastern Conference Semifinals (0-4 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Toronto Raptors managed to rule the East after a breakout season that saw them post the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, it was a different story in the postseason when they faced LeBron James in the second round.

With plenty of history against James, the Raptors somehow couldn't crack the code, as James and the Cleveland Cavaliers reasserted their mastery over Toronto via sweep. As a result, the idea of “LeBronto” continued until James took his talents to Los Angeles.

4. 2014-2015 Atlanta Hawks

Season record: 60-22

Playoffs: Lost in Eastern Conference Finals (0-4 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

It wasn't only the Raptors that James and the Cavs haunted but also the 2014-2015 Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks had a remarkable 60-22 regular season that saw a lot of its players make the All-Star squad. But despite the string of All-Stars, they couldn't handle James and the Cavs as they were swept in the Eastern Conference Finals.

3. 2005-2006 San Antonio Spurs

Season record: 63-19

Playoffs: Lost in Western Conference Semifinals (3-4 vs. Dallas Mavericks)

Fresh from winning the NBA championship in 2005, the San Antonio Spurs were looking forward to defending their title. They dominated the 2005-2006 season with 63 wins. But in the postseason, Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks had other plans and managed to dethrone the Spurs in seven grueling games.

2. 2021-2022 Phoenix Suns

Season record: 64-18

Playoffs: Lost in Western Conference Semifinals (3-4 vs. Dallas Mavericks)

Fresh from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993, the rising Phoenix Suns continued to assert their mastery over the Western Conference in the regular season. With 64 wins, the Suns took the pole position in the West. However, the Suns ran out of gas in the playoffs after the Mavs' Luka Doncic reminded everyone why he's the next face of the NBA.

1. 2015-2016 Golden State Warriors

Season: 73-9

Playoffs: Lost in NBA Finals (3-4 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

After breaking the Bulls' regular-season record of 72-10 with 73 wins, the Warriors were expected to win their second-straight NBA championship.

They managed to go all the way to the 2016 NBA Finals and took a 3-1 lead over LeBron James and the Cavaliers. However, in miraculous fashion, the Cavs dug themselves out of the series deficit, the first time a team came out of a 3-1 hole.