Merchandise plays a big role in terms of the NBA’s marketing strategy. However, NBA enthusiasts and collectors have taken it a step further by investing in valuable NBA memorabilia.

These include collectible items that were associated with iconic moments, legendary players, and many more. Given that a sports memorabilia’s value can be potentially infinite, some people have discovered that sports memorabilia can be a great investment. Although these can be potentially good investments, a lot of them also cost a lot of money. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 most expensive NBA memorabilia items ever sold.

10. Metta World Peace’s Championship Ring: $500K

While Metta World Peace, previously Ron Artest, carved out a bad boy reputation, he accomplished a commendable act of raising funds for mental awareness. In order to do so, World Peace raffled off his 2010 NBA Championship ring with the Lakers and garnered at least $500,000.

Aside from being an NBA champion, World Peace is also a one-time All-Star, All-NBA team member, and former Defensive Player of the Year. Furthermore, he also played a key role in the unforgettable Malice at the Palace.

9. Hardwood Floor of Delta Center: $1 million

While NBA memorabilia often came in the form of jerseys, cards, or shoes, this one was different as it came in the form of the floor itself. Trading card company, Upper Deck, purchased the wooden floor of the Utah Jazz’s Delta Center for one million dollars.

This was the very floor where Michael Jordan sunk a game-winning jumper in order to clinch the Bulls’ sixth and final NBA championship.

8. Michael Jordan’s Nike Airship: $1.47 million

Speaking of Michael Jordan, aside from wooden floors, his game also raised the value of sneakers. Although this wasn’t part of his signature sneakers, Jordan’s game-worn Nike Airship that he wore during the regular season certainly topped it all.

The sneaker was auctioned and acquired by trading card collector Nick Fiorella at the price of $1.47 million to make it one of the most valuable sneakers in history.

7. LeBron James’ Triple Logoman Card: $2.4 million

While the card underperformed, it still managed to sell for $2.4 million. The card featured LeBron James from his time with the Cavs, Heat, and the Lakers.

Given that James has won four NBA championships with these teams, it was expected that the card would sell for millions of dollars. Definitely a valuable piece of NBA memorabilia.

6. Kobe Bryant’s Signed Rookie Jersey: $3.7 million

Kobe Bryant’s rookie season wasn’t stellar. But despite his mediocre rookie season, Bryant’s rookie jersey was valued otherwise. With the assistance of Goldin Auctions, Bryant’s jersey was sold for $3.7 million.

A game-used Kobe Bryant signed rookie jersey sold for $3.69 million late last night. @darrenrovell reports on the record breaking jersey sale: https://t.co/Apjg9b85OLpic.twitter.com/4qnInXmb82 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 23, 2021

It’s safe to say this was Bryant’s most valuable item to date. The bidding was made roughly over a year after Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash that caught a lot of NBA fans off guard.

5. Luka Doncic’s Logoman Rookie Card: $4.6 million

Luka Doncic is penciled to be the next face of the NBA. Although he has yet to win a championship, the Slovenian sensation has been individually great by breaking NBA records and dropping monster statlines.

Because of this, it wasn’t a surprise that Doncic’s rookie card broke the records for a basketball card at a public auction.

A Luka Doncic rookie card sold for $3.12 million with buyer's premium, the most ever paid for a basketball card at a public auction.https://t.co/ab8zhdZzCg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 18, 2022

4. Dr. James Naismith’s First Basketball Rules: $4.3 million

From basketball cards, sneakers, rings, and floors, here we have preserved documents that contain Dr. James Naismith’s basketball rules, which played a role in forming the game we love today.

In 2010, the set of rules were sold for an astonishing $4.3 million. The proceeds would be given to the Naismith charity.

3. Signed LeBron James Rookie Card: $5.2 million

LeBron James is in the GOAT conversation, especially with what he has accomplished. Because of this, it isn’t a surprise that the sports memorabilia associated with him broke some records. A signed 2003 James Exquisite Collection patch sold for $5.2 million which broke the record for a basketball card sale in 2021.

During that time, James was just fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Triple Logoman card didn’t perform up to expectations, James’ Rookie Card certainly did. Talk about NBA memorabilia that is worth a fortune.

2. Signed 2009-2010 Playoff National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Card: $5.9 million

If there’s a basketball card that took over James’ feat, it was no other than Stephen Curry’s rookie card. The same man who defeated LBJ three out of four times in the NBA Finals, Curry’s rookie card also overtook The King’s rookie card sales.

Stephen Curry is currently regarded as the best shooter of all-time. He currently leads the NBA for most three-point makes in history. Furthermore, Curry has two MVPs, four NBA Championships, and one Finals MVP to his name.

1.Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” Jersey: $10.09 million

Michael Jordan is arguably the GOAT on the basketball court. Because of this, he also has the highest-valued NBA memorabilia associated with him. Apart from sneakers and wooden floors, Jordan’s jersey featured in Netflix’s The Last Dance documentary was also highly valued. In an auction, the jersey which was worn at the opening of the 1998 NBA Finals, was sold for a record-breaking $10.09 million. The amount overtook Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey for the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia in history.