Some people enjoy hate-watching sports more than they like watching their favorite team. When your team isn't a contender, and there isn't anything to cheer for, the next logical step is to root against a rival team. If the rival team isn't doing it for you, you can pick a player and root against him. The NBA may be the best league when it comes to providing players for fans to root against. There is always a player who will say the wrong things or rub you the wrong way with their attitude on the court. Many people have watched the players on this list to root against them, so with that being said, let's look at the ten most hated NBA players of all time.

10. Reggie Miller

The NBA and its entire fanbase may not have hated Reggie Miller, but considering how Miller became the villain for one of the biggest markets in the league, he deserves to be on the list. The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks had their fair share of battles in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and New York's hatred of Miller began in the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals. Miller struggled in Game 5, and Knicks fans were getting on his case, with the most vocal taunts coming from Spike Lee sitting courtside. The hate quickly fuelled Miller and he began hitting shots at an insane clip, as he scored 25 points in the fourth quarter of Game and would stare down Lee after every made shot. His performance led the Pacers to a 93-86 victory, and he walked off the court making his now famous choke sign at Lee and the rest of the Knicks fans in attendance.

The following season, the Pacers were down six points to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Miller hit a three-pointer, stole the inbound pass, hit another three-pointer to tie the game, and would eventually hit a pair of game-winning free throws moments later. Indiana would eventually go on to beat New York in seven games, making Knicks fans hate Miller even more than they already did. How big was the story of Knicks fans hating Reggie Miller? The Seinfeld crew fit the storyline into one of their episodes. When a player's hatred is mentioned in one of the greatest television shows of the era, he deserves a spot on the most hated players list.

9. James Harden

Many people enjoy watching James Harden as an outside observer. In his prime, Harden put up incredible stats that wowed fans during his time with the Houston Rockets. His style of play has begun to slow down ever since, and fans aren't thrilled as much by his slow, lumbering movements. He is also known to flop and attempt to draw fouls, which hasn't worked out too well for him in big games. Harden at least kept the favor of his team's fans when the rest of the league began to hate him, but in recent years, he has even lost that popular vote as well.

Harden has tried to force his way off of teams with bizarre actions, including going to strip clubs at bad times and purposely putting on weight to force the Rockets to move him. He is now trying to get off of the Philadelphia 76ers, and when Philadelphia fans turn on you, there is no coming back from that.

8. Chris Paul

Chris Paul, one of the biggest floppers of the modern era, disgusts opposing fans with his actions. It isn't so much the frequency of his flopping as the theatrics he puts off when doing it. Flopping is a big part of the NBA right now, so you can't blame players who do it now in the NBA. The thing is, Paul may be one of the leading forces of it being so common in the league. Paul is also one of the dirtier players with his fouls, as he isn't afraid to step in and take a piece out of his opponent, sometimes doing it in unsportsmanlike fashion. Paul has been known to take part in arm hooks, forearm shots, and even hitting other players below the belt. He complains so much about things happening on the court, but he should be more self-aware with his actions.

Making matters even worse, Paul landed with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, and will now be teaming up with another irritating player in Draymond Green to wreak havoc. The way Paul carries himself also raises some eyebrows among NBA fans, as he has an aura of self-importance, which is celebrated when talking about some players in the league. However, those players are multi-time champions or have accumulated lots of individual accolades. While Paul has quite a few accolades of his own, he has yet to win a championship, which makes the way he conducts himself annoying for many fans.

7. Latrell Sprewell

Latrell Sprewell lost favor with NBA fans when he infamously said, “I got my family to feed,” after turning down a three-year, $21 million contract from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the talented veteran was already losing the support of many fans after his actions during his time with the Warriors. Head coach P.J. Carlesimo told Sprewell to make crisper passes, but he got a little too close to Sprewell for his liking, and he responded by threatening to kill him and began to strangle him for more than 10 seconds. The Warriors unsurprisingly let Sprewell go shortly after the incident. The family-to-feed quote was the last straw for the NBA, and Sprewell didn't play another game in the league after that.

6. Bruce Bowen

Bruce Bowen had several accolades in his career, and his elite defensive play helped him win three NBA Championships. There is an argument to be made that Bowen is the dirtiest player to ever play the game, though, which is what he's more commonly known for. Bowen tended to do the move where he puts his foot underneath the player taking a jump shot so that they land on an uneven surface and roll their ankles. His other infamous moves include kicking Chris Paul in the chest (some people were probably happy about that one), kicking Ray Allen in the back, drop kicking Wally Sczerbiak in the face, and kneeing Steve Nash in the groin. There isn't much more to say about Bowen. He was just straight-up dirty.

Isiah Thomas has garnered hate more in his post-playing career, but he wasn't always a good guy while he was in the league. Thomas was the most well-known player on the Bad Boy Pistons, and those teams were absolutely despised by opposing fanbases. Thomas had a lot of showmanship and cockiness while playing, which added to his teammates bullying other players. Thomas was surprisingly left off of the 1992 Dream Team, but reports surfaced that it was because of Michael Jordan's hatred for him, as Jordan told the head coach Chuck Daly he wouldn't play at the Olympics if Thomas played on the team. Jordan's fellow Dream Team members supported his decision here, and it resulted in Magic Johnson being selected instead of Thomas. The NBA fanbase may have hated Thomas, but his peers didn't like much either it seems.

Thomas also drew the ire of Knicks fans during his time working for their front-office. Thomas wasn't nearly as good in that role as he was as a player, with his most infamous move seeing him trade assets that ended up being Joakim Noah, LaMarcus Aldridge, Omer Asik, and Thabo Sefalosha for Eddy Curry. Knicks fans hate him so much that they would boo the unrelated Isaiah Thomas for having the same name as him.

We put Miller on this list because one of the biggest markets in the NBA hated him, but Miller just had one state hate him. How about having an entire country hate you? That's what happened to Vince Carter. Carter was loved by Canada when he won the Rookie of the Year and the Slam Dunk competition in 1998 as a member of the Toronto Raptors. Carter would lead the Raptors to several postseason appearances and would be the savior of basketball in Canada. Toronto never reached championship contender status, though, and Carter began to act negatively towards the team. He wasn't playing to his potential and developed a bad relationship with head coach Sam Mitchell, with all of this eventually culminating in Carter demanding a trade and being sent to the New Jersey Nets. It was the worst-case scenario for Raptors fans, as Carter landed with a divisional rival and was tormenting them everytime they faced off.

Carter made it a personal goal to cause pain for his former team, hitting back-to-back game-winners on Toronto's homecourt in his first return to Canada. No player may have gone from hero to zero quicker in the eyes of a fanbase in NBA history.

3. Bill Laimbeer

Bill Laimbeer was another member of the Bad Boy Pistons that were known for their hard-nosed play and bullying style. Laimbeer was a great rebounder and defender as a staple of those Pistons teams for 14 years, and he is often remembered for his playoff battles against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. His hard fouls doled out plenty of punishment to the Bulls players and were the main reason why Chicago couldn't get past the Pistons in the playoffs. Laimbeer's impact was so large that he forced Jordan and Scottie Pippen to bulk up in the offseason in preparation of another taxing playoff matchup. Laimbeer's punishing style of play contrasted many other players' tendency to flop over every physical play made against him. And while Paul made it mainstream in the modern era, Laimbeer may have been the first great flopper.

Laimbeer's level of hate was amplified by everyone's love for the Bulls. Everyone wanted to see Jordan succeed, and for a couple of years, Laimbeer killed that dream.

Have you ever wondered why every Kevin Durant social media post is filled with snake emojis in the comments section? NBA fans' hatred of Durant began when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in free agency, as the Warriors were already a dominant team that had experienced plenty of success. The Warriors met the Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals and went down 3-1 to Durant and Russell Westbrook, but Durant played poorly with a chance to advance to the NBA Finals, and the Thunder eventually blew their lead and were eliminated from the playoffs. Everyone expected Durant to re-sign with Oklahoma City in the offseason and continue his quest to knock the Warriors off the top of the Western Conference mountain. Instead, he signed with the Warriors, taking the easy way out and forming the biggest superteam of the decade.

The Warriors went on to have one of the greatest seasons in NBA history, and fans would never forgive Durant for joining his top rival. He has since joined other superteams with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, cementing his legacy as a ring chaser who doesn't want to try and lead a team on his own.

How can a GOAT candidate be the most hated NBA player? It could be that LeBron James is a person who is easy to hate, but despite a few quirks, he doesn't seem like a bad guy. Jordan has a much higher approval rating, but if he played in the social media era, would people have found reasons to hate him as well? Much of the hatred geared towards LeBron involves people on social media piling on the superstar, but let's not pretend there aren't some reasons to hate James.

We'll begin with James being the self-proclaimed “King” coming out of high school, and he was already making it difficult to live up to the moniker at that time. James then came into the league complaining too much and going down too easily despite his big frame. LeBron would eventually leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and nationally televised his decision to form a superteam with the Miami Heat. Before the season started, James proclaimed that he would win “Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven…” championships, but as he enters the final few years of his career, LeBron's record in Finals is just 4-6, and he only won two of those titles with that Heat team, coming up well short of his prediction. On second thought, maybe LeBron's hate isn't all a result of negative social media opinions and is deserved.