Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

While we witnessed LeBron James break the 38-year-old record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Time Scoring Record, it’s worth wondering whether Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point output in a game will ever be broken in the future. Scoring over 50 points is already a herculean task. However, dropping 100 points in an NBA game seems like an impossible feat. Up to this day, only one NBA player has ever tallied a century mark in points. But given how players have been scoring as of late, Chamberlain’s record could possibly be broken in the near future. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most likely NBA players who can break the 100-point scoring mark in a game.

LeBron James

9 years ago today! LeBron James dropped a CAREER-HIGH 61 points on Charlotte. 👑 pic.twitter.com/DYrQU2aq8i — Above Th3 Rim (@AboveTh3Rim) March 3, 2023

LeBron James is already nearing 40 years old. But while he has only scored over 60 points once, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have at least one scoring masterpiece left. In fact, James set the record for becoming the oldest NBA player in history to tally multiple 50-point games in a season.

Devin Booker (20 years old) is the youngest player in NBA history to drop 70 points in a game 🔥 Where would you rank his scoring performance all-time? pic.twitter.com/pOGJJAYWEI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2020

Among the scorers in the league today, not a lot can shoot the lights out like Devin Booker. Despite losing to the Boston Celtics 130-120, Booker became the youngest player to drop 70 points in a single game. It also set the Suns’ franchise record in scoring in a single game. In the process, Booker shot 21 out of 40 from the field, while making 24 from the charity stripe.

71 FOR DAMIAN LILLARD!!pic.twitter.com/s0X0KFVk7b — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 27, 2023

As the last player to reach the 70-point mark, there’s no question that Damian Lillard has all the tools to reach 100 points if given the chance. After lighting up the Houston Rockets defense en route to a 131-114 victory, Lillard dropped 71 points, spiked by 13 threes on 22 of 38 shooting from the field overall. This also marked the fifth time Lillard dropped at least 60 points in a single game.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell last night: 71 PTS

11 AST

8 REB

7-15 3PM The 7th 70-point game in history.

The 1st 70/10 game in history. One of the best performances ever. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0zKTP8i3VO — Albert Nguyen (@AnalyticsCapper) January 3, 2023

Damian Lillard was the second player to drop over 70 points in the 2022-2023 season. However, Donovan Mitchell was the first. But more importantly, Donovan Mitchell was also the first NBA player to ever drop a 70-10 point-assists double-double in league history. In the process of tallying 71 points and 11 assists, Mitchell scored or assisted on 99 points in the 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls. It was the second most, only behind Chamberlain’s 100-point output.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson’s 60-point, 11-dribble game will always be incredible ♨️ pic.twitter.com/9Z34gKs4gU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2020

Klay Thompson has established himself in the NBA as one of the league’s elite shooters. In fact, this is a player who once dropped 60 points in a single game. To make matters more interesting, Thompson only needed 11 dribbles in the entire game to get there, while making eight of his 14 shots from rainbow country within only 29 minutes of action. If the defenses are daring him to shoot from downtown, there’s no question that Thompson can possibly finish over 100 points.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stephen Curry

62 PTS

18-31 FG

8-16 3PT 👀 Stephen Curry's career-high night 📽️ pic.twitter.com/kh1uR6ubOy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

As the other half of the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry’s shooting is in a class of its own. Curry is the leader of the NBA’s all-time three-point makes. Furthermore, he’s no stranger to dropping over 60 points in a single game. When given the chance to go off, it won’t be a surprise if Curry can reach the 100-point summit someday.

Jayson Tatum

🚨 60 POINTS FOR JAYSON TATUM. 🚨 ☘️ Career high, ties BOS record (Bird)

☘️ 31 PTS in 4th quarter & OT

☘️ Leads @celtics 32-point comeback W pic.twitter.com/XxP9Sqf8cZ — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2021

Jayson Tatum is easily the face of the Celtics franchise. With the keys to the Celtics offense, Tatum has once dropped 60 points against the Spurs in a 32-point comeback victory. In the process, the Celtics star tied the franchise record for most points in a single game. Moreover, 31 of those 60 points came in the final frame of the game.

Kevin Durant

New career-high 55 points for Kevin Durant! pic.twitter.com/5Zpy2iXz9y — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2022

It’s a head-scratcher that Kevin Durant has never touched the 60-point mark in the league. However, he did score 55 points in a 155-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. But as one of the most unguardable players in the league, Durant has all the tools of scoring 100 points if given the chance.

60 PTS

21 REB

10 AST Luka Doncic is the first player EVER in NBA history to record 60+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 10+ AST in a game. Historic. pic.twitter.com/ik8MdBYbFR — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic is penciled to be the NBA’s next biggest superstar. Despite a young career, Luka is already on the right path to getting there. In a victory over the Knicks, he tied for the highest scoring triple-double in an NBA game. However, Luka became the first NBA player to tally a 60-20-10 stat line in league history.

James Harden 3 years ago today vs Knicks: 61 PTS | 15 REB | 4 AST | 5 STL

44.7 FG% | 62.2 TS% | +19 +/- – Tied Kobe Bryant for the highest-scoring game by a visitor at MSG – 1st player with 60 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Shaq in 2000 Historic performance pic.twitter.com/jZ7yEAdDDs — ً (@arxanii) January 23, 2022

From winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award to winning the NBA MVP, it has been quite an NBA journey for James Harden. Harden has established himself as one of the elite scorers in the NBA. In fact, he has reached the 60-point summit on four different occasions while registering the highest scoring triple-double. Moreover, he also once dropped 61 in Madison Square Garden, joining fellow elite scorer Kobe Bryant in the club.