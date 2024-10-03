The basketball is round. That's one of the few constants in the history of the NBA. There have been more than 12 million NBA games played, so there are plenty of unexpected things that have happened in so many opportunities. Some NBA teams have set records for the strangest reasons. Here's a look at the 10 most unusual records by an NBA team in a single game.

10. Bulls and Nuggets commit only one turnover

Not a single NBA team in history has finished a game with zero turnovers. However, two teams have come close, the Denver Nuggets back in the 2020-21 season in a 111-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls tied the NBA record in the 2022-23 season against the Memphis Grizzlies that resulted in a 128-107 victory.

For the Nuggets, it was only Jamal Murray that committed the turnover. On the other hand, only Patrick Beverley registered one for the Bulls.

9. Lakers only score 18 points

Thanks to the absence of the 24-second shot clock, the Fort Wayne Pistons basically stalled the game and limited the Minneapolis Lakers to only 18 points. George Mikan scored 15 of those points while Bob Harrison and Jim Pollard were the only other scorers for Minneapolis.

These days, even a single NBA player can easily score 18. Team-wise, that's a total output that is usually exceeded in a quarter of a game.

8. Pistons score 186 points

Unusually, the Detroit Pistons managed to score 186 points to set an NBA single-game record after taking the game to three overtime periods to earn a two-point win over the Nuggets. The Pistons had plenty of heroes, headlined by Isiah Thomas' 47 points and 12 assists. Other notable scorers included John Long and Kelly Tripucka, who scored 41 and 35, respectively.

7. Heat make all 40 free throws

Although there are no defenders in making free throws, shooting 100% from the charity stripe is difficult to do. However, when the Miami Heat took on the Oklahoma City Thunder, they just couldn't miss from the charity stripe.

The Heat went 40-for-40 at the charity stripe to escape the Thunder, 112-111. Jimmy Butler made more than half of the team's free throws by hitting all 23 attempts from the free-throw line.

6. Sixers don't attempt a single three

It wasn't until the 1979-80 season when the NBA started to adopt the three-point shot. However, during the 1997-98 season, Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to go old school. They didn't attempt a single three-point field goal. Although it was a head scratcher, the Sixers did come away with an 87-80 win at the expense of the Milwaukee Bucks.

5. Buffalo Braves score 58 in the fourth quarter

After getting badly outplayed by the Boston Celtics in the first three quarters, the Buffalo Braves decided to play in the final frame. In the fourth quarter, the Braves poured in 58 points in the fourth quarter alone, which is the most by any team in a quarter historically. But despite their gallant effort, the Celtics still pulled away with a 126-118 win in 1972.

4. Nets only grab 17 rebounds as a team

Rebounding is an often-overlooked department in winning games in the NBA. However, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets forgot to rebound in a game against the Thunder back in the 2013-14 season.

The Thunder outclassed the Nets 120-95 and outworked them on the boards, 50-17. Pierce had the most rebounds for the Nets with five. Surprisingly, big men such as Kevin Garnett, Andray Blatche, Mason Plumlee, and Mirza Teletovic all combined for only four rebounds.

3. Bucks commit only four fouls as a team

Given the physicality in the NBA, it's quite common to see fouls in a regular NBA game, especially in the modern era. However, the Bucks recently made history by only committing a total of four fouls in a game against the Boston Celtics.

Khris Middleton committed half of the team's total fouls. The other two fouls were made by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. The Bucks also won the game, 104-91.

2. Houston Rockets miss 27 straight threes

With a Finals appearance on the line, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets extended the series to seven games to decide a Western Conference champion. With the Rockets relying on the long-range shot, the three-point shot couldn't have betrayed them at a worst time.

In fact, during the third quarter, the Rockets couldn't convert a single three by missing 27 straight from rainbow country. According to reports, it's the worst shooting stretch by any team in NBA playoff history.

Despite being filled with respectable shooters such as James Harden, Trevor Ariza, Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker, and Gerald Green, the team blew its lead and eventually the Finals spot.

1. Celtics don't attempt a single free throw

Speaking of the game between the Celtics and Bucks, given that the latter only committed four fouls, the game led to another unusual record for the Celtics. With not enough fouls drawn, the Celtics didn't march to the free-throw line at least once.

They finished the game with 93 field-goal attempts and lost to the Bucks. It was quite a surprise given that there were several players who often drew fouls enough to get to the free-throw line.