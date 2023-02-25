Being an NBA All-Star confers great respect and elevated status in the NBA. Among the players who reach that level, some of them watch their careers decline afterward. Given that the NBA is a brutal business, some All-Stars end up getting benched or becoming team-less after what they’ve done within the league. NBA All-Star players don’t automatically continue on an upward trajectory. That’s probably the main lesson here. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA All-Stars who immediately lost relevance.

Blake Griffin

During his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, Blake Griffin wowed basketball fans with explosive, athletic dunks. He was one of the primary dunkers during the Clippers’ memorable Lob City era. After leaving the Clippers, Griffin would star for the Detroit Pistons, but it would be the beginning of the end with several injuries dampening his athleticism.

After leaving the Pistons, Griffin joined the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. To everyone’s surprise, including himself, Griffin wasn’t only left out of the starting lineup but failed to make the team’s rotation. Now with the Celtics at age 33, Griffin still finds himself in and out of his team’s rotation. Among NBA All-Star players, Griffin’s journey isn’t as much of a crash-and-burn story as others. He got paid and has maintained a considerable amount of longevity.

DeAndre Jordan

Like Griffin, DeAndre Jordan was also an NBA All-Star who relied heavily on his athleticism. With the onset of injuries and age, Jordan was no longer as explosive as he once was during his Lob City days. After leaving the Clippers, Jordan has bounced around the league while playing as a reserve center. At 34 years old, it’s painful to see Jordan, who was once the best rim protector in the league, mostly ride the bench.

Andre Drummond

It wasn’t too long ago when Andre Drummond was the best rebounder in the NBA. Although he is an elite rebounder, other facets of his game never evolved. Since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drummond has struggled when not being the number one option. While he’s still one of the best rebounders in the league, the two-time All-Star is playing 13.5 minutes per game as a backup center this season. For NBA All-Star players, this is a story of particularly unrealized potential, given Drummond’s physical prowess.

Kemba Walker

Here’s one of the more luminous NBA All-Stars. As one of the best scoring guards in the NBA, Kemba Walker is a four-time All-Star. Unfortunately, like other veterans on this list, Walker wasn’t immune to losing his relevance in the league. After playing for the Celtics, Walker appeared to be just what the doctor ordered for the New York Knicks. He was a Bronx native who could address the Knicks’ backcourt woes … at least on paper.

Unfortunately, Walker failed to live up to the expectations of coach Tom Thibodeau. Although he was scoring 11.6 points per game, his defense wasn’t desirable. The Knicks simply chose to shut down the scoring guard after 37 games.

A statistical summary of why the Knicks are pulling Kemba Walker from the rotation: Knicks have the best defense in the league when he’s on the bench (99.0 DRtg) & are dead last (116.3 DRtg) when he’s on the floor. They are 27th in offense with him playing, 9th with him off. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 29, 2021

Since then, Walker has yet to establish himself in the NBA. In fact, some reports are stating that the four time All-Star could be exiting the league to play overseas.

Jeff Teague

NBA All-Star players who can score are numerous, and Teague fit the bill. During his first stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Jeff Teague shined bright enough to make an NBA All-Star Game appearance. However, it wasn’t long before Teague became a journeyman. In his second stint with the Hawks, Teague couldn’t score the way he used to. While he eventually won a NBA championship with the Bucks, Teague did so while riding the Milwaukee bench. After winning his first and only title, Teague decided to hang up his basketball sneakers. NBA All-Star players could have a worse conclusion than that.

Josh Howard

During his prime, Josh Howard was a respectable slasher. His lone All-Star season saw him average 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing. While Howard was solid on the court, his off-court controversies definitely didn’t help his career or its longevity. Howard publicly admitted to smoking marijuana, which played a role in distracting the Mavs in the midst of a playoff campaign. Moreover, Howard’s viral video of messing around during the national anthem in a football game only made things worse. The Mavs eventually shipped the All-Star, who faced injuries that forced him to retire at only 32 years old. NBA All-Star players hope for a journey which doesn’t flame out to such an extent.

DeMarcus Cousins

At one point in the NBA, DeMarcus Cousins was the best center in the league. In fact, his talents earned him four All-Star Game appearances. However, Cousins’ past involved numerous locker room problems and injuries. Since leaving the Golden State Warriors, Cousins has stayed in the NBA only through short-term contracts that forced him to take on bench roles. As a result, Cousins has bounced around the league, playing for four teams across two seasons. As of this writing, Cousins has yet to land in an NBA team for the 2022-2023 season.

Isaiah Thomas

Standing at only 5-foot-9, Isaiah Thomas overcame a lot of odds to play in the NBA. He finally got his starring role with the Boston Celtics, tallying two All-Star seasons. But after a hip injury, Thomas would never be the same. The injury reduced Thomas’ speed and movement that used to make up for his lack of size. As a result, Thomas has yet to find a team, with his last stint being with the Pelicans on a 10-day contract.

John Wall

When driving to the basket, John Wall was one of the best. The cat-quick guard was a five-time All-Star when he thrived for the Washington Wizards. But after several injuries, Wall couldn’t fully recover. Although he produced a decent season as a starter with the Rockets, the team could only use him in a bench role afterward. The proposition prompted Wall to sit out the season instead. Since then, Wall has moved on. He has been playing as a backup guard for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony used to be an elite small forward. His scoring prowess used to electrify crowds in Denver and New York. However, his lack of ability to play top-tier defense didn’t do him any favors.

After playing for the Knicks, Melo could hardly find a team that wanted his score-first mentality. In fact, there was a point when Melo was left without a team after his brief stint with the Rockets. Fortunately, the Blazers picked him up. He contributed to Portland as a 3-point specialist. After his stints with the Blazers and the Lakers, Melo has yet to land a team in the 2022-2023 season.