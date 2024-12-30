Several NBA duos have dominated the NBA throughout the years. However, some were lucky to be playing in their era. But for NBA fans, a lot of them would also thrive in other eras. On the other hand, some duos were better off playing in today's NBA. Here is a look at 10 NBA duos of the past that would thrive in today's NBA.

With less physicality in today's NBA, is there anyone who can stop the duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal? Furthermore, with smaller centers today, O'Neal would easily eat up anyone down low.

On the other hand, Bryant should easily get more points with more spacing at play. It took a gritty and physical Detroit Pistons squad to stop this duo. It's hard to think of a team today that possesses the same caliber.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Winning a pair of three-peats is a difficult feat that no team has yet to match in the modern era. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the prime duos for making Chicago Bulls history.

With Pippen's two-way play and Jordan's scoring, it's safe to say that they would easily wreak havoc in today's game. With less physicality to deal with and more spacing to enjoy, both players might have a field day in scoring.

Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire

Has there been a duo that just played in the wrong era like Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire? Stoudemire was capable of running the floor for powerful dunks with a little bit of shooting from the perimeter.

On the other hand, Nash would've been given the green light to shoot the ball more often. Unfortunately, they were just way ahead of their time. Had they played today, Nash and Stoudemire might've won at least one championship.

Karl Malone and John Stockton

Another duo that would theoretically thrive today is Karl Malone and John Stockton. Stockton's ability to lock down offensive guards and facilitate the offense would be a treat in today's game. In fact, he would separate himself from the rest of the guards today, given that there's not a single current NBA guard that plays like him.

On the other hand, Malone should easily do some damage on the midrange. Furthermore, with smaller centers, Malone would probably rack up more points for his overall scoring tally. But more importantly, without Michael Jordan's Bulls stopping them, they probably had a better chance to win a ring than they did in the 1990s.

Drazen Petrovic and Derrick Coleman

One of the biggest what-ifs was if Drazen Petrovic stayed in the NBA longer. If one thinks Petrovic was dangerous in the NBA in the early 1990s, he'd be more dangerous in today's NBA.

With the green light to shoot, Petrovic had all the tools to cook today's defenders. Furthermore, with Derrick Coleman capable of powering his way to double-doubles, it would be a long night trying to stop this elite duo today.

Chauncey Billups and Rasheed Wallace

While a lot of NBA fans criticize the 2004 Pistons team for thriving on physicality and getting away with hand checks, make no mistake, this is a team that can thrive in today's era. Chauncey Billups could shoot from the perimeter at a high clip. In fact, he's shown flashes that he can do it off the dribble.

On the other hand, Rasheed Wallace was a key two-way player, who could make life hard for bigs and wings. Offensively, Wallace could also space the floor, an important asset big men need to have in his era.

Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon

While the NBA slightly moved away from the post-up game, the league is slowly rediscovering its art, thanks to big men like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert, and even Victor Wembanyama. Speaking of the post, there are only a few big men who can thrive as well in that area the way Hakeem Olajuwon did.

Showcasing finesse and polished footwork, Olajuwon could creatively make shots for himself at the post. Couple that with Clyde Drexler's elite playmaking, the duo could mean business even in today's league.

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol

There weren't a lot of duos that displayed near-perfect chemistry like Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. Besides, they even defied critics by leading the Lakers to back-to-back NBA championships.

With Gasol displaying skills of a modern big man, the Spanish star would fit well in today's league. On the other hand, you can always count on the Black Mamba to score anywhere, anytime, and any place.

Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett

With more emphasis on shooting in the modern era, Ray Allen was just a few years away from missing out on the three-point revolution. Already arguably the best shooter of his time, Allen would've been even given more space and opportunities to shoot the three-ball today.

Couple his shooting with Kevin Garnett's modern skillset and defensive tenacity, any opposing team would have their hands full in containing this duo.

Tim Duncan and Tony Parker

The San Antonio Spurs dynasty won several championships across different decades thanks to the duo of Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Given their ability to win titles in different decades, it's safe to say that, if it weren't for age, these two would find a way to continue winning some championships even today.

Parker's mastery of the midrange, coupled with Duncan's impact in the paint would continue to be deadly in today's era of spacing and ball movement.