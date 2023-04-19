Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

The NBA Finals is arguably the biggest basketball stage in the world. Given that the NBA championship is the pinnacle of the world of basketball, all eyes are focused on the annual showdown between the two best basketball teams around. While the Finals often featured the two best teams in the world, there have been times when we would’ve wanted to see potential Finals matchups play for a championship. Unfortunately, some of these matchups simply never happened due to the NBA Playoffs being filled with upsets, extreme competition, injuries, and many more. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 NBA Finals matchups we wanted to happen.

Shaquille O’Neal vs Patrick Ewing

During their playing days, Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing were two of the best centers in the game. Unfortunately, we never even got to see these two behemoths go at it in a seven-game series. For the most part, O’Neal and Ewing belonged to the same conference with the Magic and Knicks, respectively. And while Shaq eventually moved to the Lakers, they were still busy figuring out how to make the Finals. Nevertheless, Shaq did beat Ewing 15 out of the 26 times they met in the regular season. Furthermore, the former has always looked up to the legendary Knicks center.

LeBron James’ Lakers vs Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets (2020-2021)

LeBron James and the Lakers took care of business in the 2020 NBA Bubble by winning a championship. On the other hand, Kevin Durant was fresh off an injury to form an All-Star duo with Kyrie Irving. With the presence of James, Anthony Davis, KD, and Irving, the Finals would have no shortage of star power. Moreover, it would’ve also marked the first Finals matchup between LeBron James and former teammate Kyrie Irving.

However, in the 2020-2021 season, both teams disappointed. The defending champs failed to get past the first round after falling to the Phoenix Suns. On the other hand, the Nets conceded to Giannis Antetkounmpo and the Bucks in seven games during the second round.

Shaquille O’Neal vs Kobe Bryant

As one of the biggest feuds in NBA history, after winning championships together, the relationship between Kobe and Shaq immediately went sour. As a result, the Lakers eventually shipped their star center to the Miami Heat.

Unfortunately, we never saw Shaq vs Kobe in a Finals stage. Kobe and the Lakers couldn’t get past the Phoenix Suns in 2006 and 2007, while Shaq went on to win a championship in Miami. Furthermore, when Shaq joined the LeBron James-led Cavs, they failed to get past the Boston Celtics in the 2010 postseason, which saw Bryant and the Lakers accomplish a back-to-back.

Michael Jordan’s Bulls vs Hakeem Olajuwon’s Rockets

There were only three squads to become NBA champions in the 90s. Michael Jordan and the Bulls would go on to win two three-peats. On the other hand, Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets would go on to win a back-to-back, while the Spurs took the trophy in 1999.

A Finals matchup between Jordan’s Bulls and Olajuwon’s Rockets would’ve been epic. The Rockets had the star power of Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and Charles Barkley to match up against the Bulls’ Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. Furthermore, it would’ve been a spectacle to see the two winningest teams of the decade go at it for the chip. The closest we got to seeing this happen was in the 1997 Playoffs. Unfortunately, Karl Malone and John Stockton powered the Jazz to eliminate the Rockets in six games in the Western Conference Finals.

Miami Heat Big Three vs Lob City Clippers

Two of the most athletic teams in the NBA during their peak, the Heat and Clippers were fixtures in the highlight reel. Featuring the most athletic All-Stars of their game, a seven-game series between the Heat’s Big Three and the Lob City Clippers would’ve made the Finals an entertaining dunk contest. Although the Heat became fixtures in the Finals stage, CP3 and the Clippers just couldn’t get past their Western Conference rivals.

LeBron James’ Cavs vs James Harden’s Rockets

LeBron James pretty much dominated the Eastern Conference for almost a decade during his tenure with both the Heat and the Cavaliers. And at one point, the Rockets were one of the major contenders in the Western Conference. While the duo of MVP James Harden and Chris Paul were effective, they just couldn’t figure out Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Derrick Rose’s Bulls vs Kevin Durant’s Thunder

Spearheaded by Derrick Rose, the Bulls were a championship contender in the East. In fact, they ruled the NBA standings for several seasons. And while the Bulls ruled the East, Kevin Durant’s Thunder was also formidable from the West. Sadly, both teams never got the chance to tangle in the Finals.

The Thunder had Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Perkins, and Serge Ibaka to matchup against the Bulls’ Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer, and Joakim Noah. Unfortunately, an injury to Derrick Rose played a critical role in ending the Bulls’ supremacy in the East.

San Antonio Spurs Big Three vs Boston Celtics Big Three

While the big three of the Spurs and Celtics won their fair share of NBA championships, it’s a shame that they never collided in the NBA Finals. A seven-game series between the team of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo and the Spurs’ Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker would have been fun to watch. However, Kobe Bryant’s Lakers and the Heat dynasty played instrumental roles to prevent that from happening.

Kobe Bryant vs Michael Jordan

While there was a time the two best basketball players in NBA history played together, it was simply not meant to be for them to not meet in the Finals. Kobe Bryant was still trying to find his winning ways with the Lakers. On the other hand, Jordan and the Bulls would go on to win their second three-peat just before Bryant and the Lakers manufactured a three-peat of their own. But around this time, Jordan was aging and the core of the Bulls was already blown up.

LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant

Another GOAT debate, at least a seven game-series between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant would have made the GOAT conversation a little easier. Unfortunately, NBA fans never witnessed one. In the 2009 Playoffs, a matchup between Kobe Bryant’s Lakers and James’ Cavs would’ve been possible. However, Dwight Howard and the Magic pulled off the upset in the Eastern Conference to spoil the party.

Years later, Bryant and the Lakers formed a super team of their own with the arrival of Dwight Howard and Steve Nash for the 2012-2013 season. While James and the Heat made it to the NBA Finals, Bryant’s Lakers struggled all season before getting swept by the Spurs in the first round.