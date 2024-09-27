NBA players are usually busy during the regular season. But in the offseason, with plenty of time to kill, it isn't surprising that some NBA players opt to have a side hustle. This can include playing golf, launching a rap album, or filming movies. However some NBA players decide to open a restaurant.

While some players do this in the offseason, others do it during their retirement, which can be a great way to invest their NBA money after a fruitful basketball career. Here's a look at 10 NBA players that own restaurant chains.

Restaurant/s: Mahana Fresh franchise

Kyle Kuzma is currently one of the important pieces for the Washington Wizards. But while the NBA champion is busy on the court, in his free time, Kuzma is busy managing his Mahana Fresh franchise. Mahana Fresh is a casual restaurant that offers nutritious meals, including salads and gluten-free rice and noodle meals.

Mike Miller

Restaurant/s: 10 BugerFi franchises

There's no question that Mike Miller carved out a solid basketball career. He won two NBA championships as a bench player for the Miami Heat, the Sixth Man of the Year Award, and a Rookie of the Year Award. BurgerFi is a hamburger restaurant chain that offers premium burgers.

Restaurant/s: Avli

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best NBA players today. His accolades speak for his rise in the league, with an NBA championship, a Finals MVP, two NBA MVPs, a Most Improved Player trophy, and a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

But given his roots from Greece, The Greek Freak became a part-owner of the restaurant named Avli. Avli offers its customers great Greek cuisine to go along with space for private events and catering services.

Dan Majerle

Restaurant/s: Majerle's Sports Grill

Dan Majerle is a three-time All-Star who played plenty of meaningful years for the Phoenix Suns. Given his popularity, it isn't surprising that he opened his sports bar restaurant called Majerle's Sports Grill in Arizona.

Customers can dine in to eat some burgers, snacks, and other beverages. However, customers also have the option to take out their meals or have it delivered to their desired locations.

Ray Allen

Restaurant/s: Grown

Back in the day, Ray Allen took over the NBA with his shooting, having once held the NBA all-time three-point makes record. He is also a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and Heat.

But nowadays, Allen and his wife Shannon continue to make a positive impact by launching their own restaurant called Grown, which offers its customers organic and nutritious meals while also providing vegan alternatives.

Kevin Johnson

Restaurant/s: Fixins Soul Kitchen

Kevin Johnson had a lengthy NBA career. In a 10-year span, Johnson earned three All-Star Game appearances, five All-NBA Team selections, and the Most Improved Player of the Year Award. Since walking away from the basketball court, Johnson has tried his hand as a politician and a restauranteur by opening up Fixins Soul Kitchen.

Restaurant/s: Blaze Pizza

LeBron James is one of the wealthiest basketball players in the world. However, he's also a successful businessman who's not shy about promoting his investments on social media. James has a lucrative portfolio that includes Blaze Pizza. Blaze Pizza is a fast-growing pizza chain that offers a unique crust combined with an alluring taste like no other.

Restaurant/s: Michael Jordan's Steakhouse and 1000 North Restaurant

Considered by many to be the GOAT of basketball, Michael Jordan retired from the game decades ago. However, his influence continues to be felt today.

In fact, Jordan even opened a steakhouse called Michael Jordan's Steakhouse, which offers premium steak. But aside from his own steakhouse, Jordan also became a partner of the exclusive restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, called 1000 North Restaurant, according to reports.

Restaurant/s: Big Chicken, Shaquille's, nine Papa John's franchises, 155 Five Guys, and 17 Auntie Anne's

The Big Diesel isn't only commended for his dominance on the basketball court, but also his achievements off the court. As a businessman, Shaquille O'Neal has been cashing in big time from his business ventures, including his restaurant chains.

From owning franchises of Papa John's, Five Guys Burger, and Auntie Anne's, the four-time NBA champion also launched his chicken chain Big Chicken.

Junior Bridgeman

Restaurant/s: 160 Wendy's franchises and 118 Chilli's restaurants

Although Junior Bridgeman didn't really have a decorated NBA career, he succeeded outside of the basketball court as a fast-food mogul.

After several years of being employed by Wendy's, Bridgeman learned his way to owning several franchises of big-time restaurant chains such as Wendy's and Chilli's. In fact, he became the second-richest former NBA player just behind Michael Jordan.