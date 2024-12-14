The NFL season is in its final month. While the NBA is just starting, football fans are preparing for the playoff excitement. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that some NBA players have some football ties. In fact, some had opportunities to play professional football. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who could've played in the NFL.

Allen Iverson ruled the NBA with his signature Killer Crossover. However, while he thrived in basketball, The Answer also was a menace in football back in the day. Iverson played quarterback for Bethel High School, leading the team to a state title. With his performances, there's no doubt that Iverson had the tools to succeed in the NFL.

Ben Wallace

A lot of NBA fans will remember Ben Wallace for his defensive tenacity, having earned an NBA championship to go along with four Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

While Wallace was a treasure on the basketball court, he did have the chops for football as well. In fact, Wallace was so good for Central High School that he earned a football scholarship offer from Auburn University. But for the love of basketball, Wallace rejected the offer and grinded his way into the NBA.

Back in the day, Shaquille O'Neal was an unstoppable force for his size, strength, and athleticism. He was ultimately a force to be reckoned with. With polished hands and decent foot speed for his size, O'Neal would've made it in the NFL. However, a realization concerning the money involved swayed Shaq to pursue a basketball career instead.

As early as his amateur days, Zion Williamson was already a phenom that was expected to make a splash in the NBA.

But while Williamson was making headlines in the basketball world, LSU tight ends coach Eric Mateos attempted to get Williamson to football as a tight end, even proclaiming him as the best tight end to ever live. Williamson even showcased his football chops later on when he took part in the New Orleans Saints training camp.

Charlie Ward

As a Heisman Trophy winner, it was a head scratcher that Charlie Ward never got to play in the NFL, becoming the first winner to not play in the NFL. Furthermore, Ward wasn't done, as he became the first Heisman winner to play in the NBA.

Ward was disappointed that he wasn't projected to be a first-round draft pick in the NFL, paving the way for him to take up the sport of basketball. Ward still managed to carve out an 11-year career in the NBA and doesn't regret his decision to this day.

Dubbed as the best basketball player in the world, LeBron James successfully carried the pressure by living up to the hype. Fast-forward, James is the NBA all-time leading scorer with four NBA championships, and Finals MVPs to his name.

But as early as his high school days, James also had the tools to succeed in football. As an unstoppable figure on the run, James even garnered the attention of college football coaches. However, The King was just meant to succeed in the sport of basketball.

Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes was one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, even earning an NBA championship in his basketball career. But while Barnes had a respectable basketball career, the former NBA player does claim that he would've made it to the NFL had he stuck to the sport. In the past, Barnes was a wide receiver for Del Campo High School and emerged as an All-American.

Nate Robinson

Nate Robinson was a pint-sized guard that had plenty of heart. As a player that had size against him, Robinson managed to carve out a solid NBA career, including a couple of Slam Dunk Contest titles. With crazy athleticism and talent for his size, Robinson even tried his luck in football, as the former NBA guard even tried to audition for NFL teams.

Before Rajon Rondo became a two-time NBA champion, Rondo actually had a love for football. Rondo has always wanted to play quarterback. However, Rondo's mom was concerned about his physique that would've threatened his health.

As a result, Rondo let go of the sport in favor of basketball. It's safe to say that Rondo's passing and playmaking became evident in the NBA thanks to his experience as a quarterback.

Jason Williams

Dubbed as the White Chocolate, Jason Williams impressed NBA fans with his elite passing. However, his passing could be attributed to his football days at DuPont High School. Besides, Williams even became teammates with NFL star Randy Moss, who would carve out a solid career in football.