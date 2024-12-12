NBA 2K has been one of the top video games in the world that managed to simulate the NBA like no other. NBA 2K gives basketball fans a chance to play the sport virtually in multiple ways. Furthermore, this allows them to have an unmatched experience of playing their favorite NBA players.

What makes NBA 2K special is their ability to incorporate a realistic feel to their video games that gets better by the year. With NBA 2K24 coming out in August 2024, basketball fans have once again something to be very excited about.

But throughout the years, NBA 2K has impressed basketball fans. However, like most games, they don't always get everything right. Here is a closer look at 10 NBA players who were better in NBA 2K than in real life.

J.R. Smith – NBA 2K11

While JR Smith is a reliable starter who’s capable of producing some key highlights, NBA 2K fans will agree that he’s also a beast on the NBA 2K11. With a rating of 71, Smith does way more damage than we’re used to seeing in real life.

You can even count on Smith to lead your team in NBA 2K11. On the other hand, playing against him in the game wasn't always the best experience when trying to win.

Josh Smith – NBA 2K12

As an NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion, Smith was capable putting anyone on a poster. But in NBA 2K12, Smith was a deadly player capable of playing like a legitimate franchise player, making him an easy player to use in the video game with a rating of 87. While he had All-Star potential, that wasn't the case in real life.

Gerald Green – NBA 2K13

There’s no question that Gerald Green has plenty of hops. With the ability to jump over just about anyone, he was a walking highlight reel with a reliable jumper. However in NBA 2K13, Green was capable of doing more. From making thunderous dunks to knocking down threes at an unreal rate, Green was a gem in the video game with a solid 75 rating.

Terrence Williams – NBA 2K13

A lot of NBA 2K fans remember Terrence Williams as a random player who dropped 50 in a real NBA game. However, in NBA 2K13, he can easily do that in just about any game. With an overall rating of 73, Williams would be a player who often left gamers scratching their heads with his shot tendencies and makes.

Iman Shumpert – NBA 2K20

In NBA 2K20, video gamers had an opportunity to play Iman Shumpert with an 89 overall rating. That version of Shumpert was dominant at the least. In isolation plays, you can count on Shumpert to finish strong like a legitimate superstar.

Jeremy Lamb – NBA 2K14

In real life, Jeremy Lamb can knock down shots even from halfcourt. However, a lot of basketball fans will agree that he’s also not the most consistent shooter on the court.

Although NBA 2K14 managed to get some of his tendencies right, it seemed like they overpowered him a little too much. Lamb could knock down threes at a crazy level, unexpectedly forcing gamers to adjust their defense.

Monta Ellis – NBA 2K14

Monta Ellis was tasked to carry a franchise in his peak. However, he was often a snub in All-Star selections and other awards. Nonetheless in NBA 2K14, he was the player everyone expected his ceiling to be, which was an elite scoring guard. Unfortunately, Ellis just wasn’t that good in reality, even with a rating of 82.

Brandon Roy – NBA 2K21

One of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history is Brandon Roy’s health. Had he stayed healthy, basketball fans wondered what his ceiling could’ve been. Nonetheless, NBA 2K21 did create an instant bucket getter out of Roy in the video game for the all-time Portland Trail Blazers. Perhaps this was a glimpse on Roy's career had he stayed healthy? Who knows.

Yao Ming – NBA 2K6

Yao Ming is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Asia. While he was an All-Star caliber big man, NBA 2K6 took it to another level by creating an unstoppable force out of Yao due to his sheer size, something basketball fans probably enjoyed.

Ben Simmons – NBA 2K19

There was a point in time when everyone expected Ben Simmons to be a force to be reckoned with, someone who can take over the league in the near future. In fact, NBA 2K19 even gave him a generous rating of 85. But in hindsight, everyone saw how Simmons didn't end up as good as everyone expected him to be.