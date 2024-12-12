The best players are always called to play for Team USA. However, with only 12 spots in the team, it isn't surprising that some of the best basketball players in the USA are left off. However, some of these omissions do raise some question marks. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who were controversially omitted from Team USA.

Jaylen Brown (2024 Paris Olympics)

Fresh from being crowned as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown would've been a strong addition to the Team USA squad defending the gold. However, the newly minted NBA champion was omitted from the roster despite being healthy and when two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard begged off due to knee issues.

In response, Brown blamed Nike for the omission, which required Team USA Managing Director Grant Hill to clear the air.

Kyrie Irving (2024 Paris Olympics)

Another NBA star that would've represented Team USA well was Kyrie Irving, who was coming off another NBA Finals appearance. However, he was one of the most notable omissions in the Team USA squad that won gold in Paris.

Irving claimed that he didn't fit with the team's dynamics. Furthermore, the NBA champion recalled the grueling process of actually trying out for the national team.

Draymond Green (2024 Paris Olympics)

Known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, Draymond Green was one of the biggest stars that didn't make it to Paris. Around the time Team USA released their roster, Green was in the midst of serving his NBA suspension for a series of flagrant fouls and rough housing behavior. In response, Green couldn't hide his disappointment with Hill's decision.

Isiah Thomas (1992 Barcelona Olympics)

There's no question that Isiah Thomas was one of the best point guards in the NBA. But despite being the face of the Bad Boy Pistons, the pint-sized guard failed to make the team that would've given him an Olympic gold in Barcelona.

Unfortunately, online reports claimed that Michael Jordan was to blame for Thomas' absence from the Dream Team. At the Last Dance documentary, Jordan ultimately denied those allegations.

Shaquille O'Neal (1992 Barcelona Olympics)

While Thomas was the most controversial cut from the 1992 Dream Team, he wasn't the biggest cut, literally. In fact, that had to be Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal was coming off a respectable college season with the last spot in the roster was between the Big Diesel and college basketball star Christian Laettner. Laettner got the spot over Shaq for the gold in Barcelona. Years later, O'Neal confessed about his jealousy for missing the cut.

Kevin Durant (2008 Beijing Olympics)

The 2008 Redeem Team was so deep that it had to cut an elite scorer like Kevin Durant. In fairness, Durant was still a 19-year-old coming off his NBA Rookie of the Year season.

With several stars and a couple of role players, the Redeem Team didn't need the Durantula in Beijing to win gold. However, Durant did admit his disappointment for not making the team. Nonetheless, this ultimately fueled Durant to be the Team USA Olympics All-time leading scorer to go along with four Olympic gold medals.

De'Aaron Fox (2019 FIBA World Cup)

There's no question that De'Aaron Fox has been one of the vital pieces of the Sacramento Kings' return to relevancy. As a result, it wasn't surprising that Fox earned a call-up to play for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. However, Fox suddenly pulled the plug by withdrawing from the team. When asked in a conference, Fox made a cryptic response of “That's For Me to Know.”

Bam Adebayo (2019 FIBA World Cup)

Another questionable cut for Team USA prior to the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China was Heat star Bam Adebayo. To make matters more surprising, coach Gregg Popovich opted to go with Mason Plumlee and Brook Lopez over the Heat star.

His cut bit Team USA, as they finished seventh at the tournament, prompting the national team to recall Adebayo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. To this day, Adebayo continues to remember the cut. Since then, Adebayo has been a mainstay for Team USA by winning two-straight gold medals.

Trae Young (2023 FIBA World Cup)

With several stars opting to sit out the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Trae Young was actually willing to suit up for the national team. However, in eyebrow-raising fashion, Young wasn't even part of the pool, preventing him from competing for a spot in the roster. Young would even go on to publicly express how he should be on the team that was already lacking in stars.

Gilbert Arenas (2006 FIBA World Cup)

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most controversial players in the NBA. He also continues to raise eyebrows as an analyst. Nonetheless, he did make some noise for the wrong reasons after failing to take a spot at the Team USA squad bound for the 2006 FIBA World Cup.

Arenas was cut particularly for straining his groin. Years later, Arenas brought to light how adidas endorsers are treated differently in Team USA camps.