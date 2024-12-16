Just recently, the Philippine Basketball Association became the first 5×5 professional basketball league to implement a four-point line, which goes 27 feet from the basket. Other organizations that promoted the rule include The Big3 Basketball league and the Harlem Globetrotters.

While the four point line has yet to make it to the NBA, Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma recently expressed his vote for the four-point shot.

While the four-point shot has drawn some mixed reactions, there's no doubt that some NBA players would thrive with the ruling should it be implemented. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who would thrive with the four-point shot.

When it comes to shooting from the parking lot, there's no question that Stephen Curry easily comes to mind. Not a stranger to shooting from anywhere on the court, Curry would easily be elevated with his precise marksmanship from long range.

Adding the four-point shot into the NBA could make Curry an even more unstoppable shooter, given that he already shoots those shots on a regular basis.

Aside from Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard is also in the conversation when shooting lights out from beyond 22 feet. With the four-point line at 27 feet, Lillard has shown that he can make shots from at least as far as the logo. As a result, having the four-point line with Lillard should make him an even more dangerous perimeter scorer.

3. Trae Young

But among the shooters in the NBA, the best one who can knock it down from a long way is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. In fact, Young actually made 56% of his shots from at least 35 feet away at one point in his NBA career. With the four-point line just 27 feet away from the basket, Young should statistically have better numbers by utilizing the four-point line.

Kevin Durant is one of the most unstoppable players one on one thanks to his size and shooting ability. While we know Durant can score from anywhere on the court, surely the four-point line would favor KD even more.

Aside from the defense stretching out for more space, Durant can either easily penetrate or pull up for easy jumpers. Moreover, shooting those 27-footers won't be a problem for the Durantula.

5. Tyrese Haliburton

There's no question that Tyrese Haliburton has one of the strangest shooting forms in the NBA today. However, that might be the key for him if ever the four-point shot is implemented in the NBA.

Hali would easily exploit long-range bombs and attempt those fours with ease. While he's no stranger to letting it go from way beyond the arc, Hali should also be able to find his teammates better.

6. LeBron James

While LeBron James isn't known to be a shooter, he does pull up from time to time for those logo threes. Furthermore, he has also found some success by throwing the Hail Mary shot whenever time is running out.

With the four-point line, defenses should keep their guard up whenever James settles for those. With The King continuously improving his game, adjusting to the four-point line should be easy for him. Moreover, it's likely that James will further add his total 40K career points as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

When Luka Magic is on, the Dallas Mavericks star is making his trick shots no matter how difficult they get. In fact, this includes shooting from an insane range. Doncic has displayed his ability to put the ball through the hoop, including from miles away. As a result, don't be surprised if we ever see Doncic casually make a step-back four-point shot if ever the NBA applies the rule.

8. James Harden

There's no question that James Harden is an absolute beast whenever he has the rock. With a wide array of offensive moves, The Beard will surely try to get a bucket. However, Harden is also capable of possessing limitless range. In fact, he's an NBA MVP for a reason while also capable of jacking up some threes under pressure with a reasonable amount of success.

9. Darius Garland

Although often overlooked, Darius Garland is a guard who can shoot the basketball. However, he shoots it from a wild range.

Given that he has the ability to pull up with ease from beyond 27 feet, Garland should theoretically maximize the four-point shot. While it isn't a great way to consistently put points on the board, Garland should be one of the few exceptions in the league that might have the license to take that shot.

10. Eric Gordon

Although Eric Gordon isn't the biggest player on the court a lot of times, he makes his presence felt with the ability to splash some threes from the parking lot. Gordon has the ability to shoot off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot plays that have extended well beyond regular range. As a result, Gordon should easily benefit from the four-point line to further stretch the floor.