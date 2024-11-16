Winning the coveted NBA championship is arguably the biggest prize in the league. It ultimately cements legacies for players to claim as one of the best in the world. But while winning an NBA championship can alter legacies like no other, not every player gets to win one in their careers, even the best ones. Here is a look at 10 NBA players whose legacies would change with a ring.

James Harden has been individually great at the NBA level, successfully transforming from NBA Sixth Man of the Year into an NBA MVP in 2018.

But while the 10-time All-Star successfully transitioned into a major role, he has yet to win a championship. Winning a championship for The Beard would ultimately cement his legacy and allow himself to climb up the all-time player rankings.

Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine. In fact, he even averaged a triple-double to earn the NBA MVP in 2017. However, the nine-time All-Star also drew flak for stat-padding en route to gaining some individual success.

The narrative turned worst when Westbrook failed to adjust alongside a star-studded Los Angeles Lakers team. However, winning a chip with the Denver Nuggets should alter the selfish narrative altogether.

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson possessed one of the most lethal moves in the NBA, known as the Killer Crossover. In fact, he was so good in scoring, Iverson not only won the 2001 NBA MVP, but he also carried the Philadelphia 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, that was the closest he would get to winning a championship. Had Iverson won that title, there's no doubt that he would've been responsible in disrupting the Lakers dynasty, which should bring some levels to it.

Steve Nash

As one of the elite playmakers of the game, Steve Nash was one of the best point guards in his time. In fact, Nash was even twice crowned NBA MVP.

But despite elevating Phoenix into a legitimate title contender, Nash never played in the NBA Finals, let alone win a championship. There's no question that if Nash had a chip in his career, he would be regarded as one of the GOATs at the point guard position.

Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller was a deadeye sniper from the perimeter. In fact, at one point, he led the NBA in all-time three-point field goals. But while Miller has carried the Indiana Pacers to many victories, including a series of clutch moments, the former All-Star guard was always denied a championship.

Had he won one, that would've meant denying great players a chip in the form of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant. Unfortunately, he was on the short end of the stick.

Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing was one of the elite big men during his era. In fact, the 11-time All-Star carried the New York Knicks for several seasons on deep playoff runs. However, Ewing failed to elevate his place in the all-time rankings, particularly because of his failure to win a championship.

Of course, Ewing was denied a title at the hands of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on several occasions. However, the most painful came at the hands of Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets. Had Ewing won a title in 1994 at the expense of the Rockets, a debate between Olajuwon and Ewing would've been more heated, as it should have been.

Karl Malone

Known as The Mailman, Karl Malone was the centerpiece of the Utah Jazz in the 90s. In fact, he was even crowned NBA MVP twice. But while he led the Jazz to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, Malone failed to get the job done thanks to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Had Malone won at least one, he would have denied Jordan and the Bulls the second three-peat, disrupting those GOAT conversations. While he also nearly won one with the Lakers in 2004, the disastrous Finals appearance did more harm than good to his title-less legacy.

John Stockton

Speaking of the Jazz, another player that would have elevated his legacy was John Stockton. Stockton currently leads the NBA's all-time list in terms of assists and steals.

But despite holding historic records, a ring remained elusive throughout his NBA career thanks to Jordan and the Bulls. Had the Jazz won one, Stockton would probably be regarded as the best point guard of all time.

Carmelo Anthony

Coming in as one of the biggest prospects in the 2003 NBA Draft that also included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony was an elite scorer in the NBA. But while he was nearly impossible to stop one-on-one, Melo was always deemed as a selfish player. Had Melo won at least one chip in his career, those allegations would have easily been put to rest.

Charles Barkley

Regarded as arguably the best player to never win a championship ring, The 1993 NBA MVP was a force to be reckoned with, especially in rebounds, despite being an undersized power forward.

Of course, Barkley got close to winning a chip in the 1993 NBA Finals, which would have denied Jordan a ring and the first three-peat. If Barkley somehow snagged at least one ring, he certainly would be more respected than he already is today.