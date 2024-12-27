NBA role players are also important for any playoff contender. Their contribution and presence help add some depth to any team seeking a championship. While role players can thrive in what they're asked to do, some even prove that they can take a leap forward. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case. Here is a look at 10 NBA role players that could've become a superstar.

The Golden State Warriors' aging core needed some youth to extend their dynasty. Previously, they had Jordan Poole, who was also capable of shooting the lights out. Given that he was an important piece in the Warriors' 2022 title run, Poole was penciled to take the reins of the Warriors team down the road.

However, it was a controversial scuffle with Draymond Green during practice that forced the Warriors to part ways with Poole. Curiously, both sides haven't done well since the latter was traded to Washington.

Shawn Marion

Widely regarded as The Matrix, Shawn Marion was an all-around forward who was capable of contributing on both ends of the floor. While being a reliable perimeter defender, Marion was also capable of scoring from the perimeter with his unorthodox shot.

Unfortunately, Marion was oven overlooked and underrated in the Suns teams. Had he played in today's era, he might have been more revered similar to how Draymond Green is today.

Andrei Kirilenko

European players are being given the green light nowadays in the NBA. Had Andrei Kirilenko played today, a lot of basketball fans will agree that he'd be even become a bigger star. Kirilenko was a defensive stalwart while possessing the needed skills offensively. As a two-way player, Kirilenko had the tools to evolve into a superstar, the same path that Kawhi Leonard took.

Antawn Jamison

Stretch big men that are capable of spacing the floor is a huge asset these days. Antawn Jamison possessed that and did it effectively.

However, what probably prevented Jamison from being elevated into a superstar is by simply playing for terrible teams like the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors. Jamison only joined playoff contenders when he was already past his prime.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom showed flashes that he was would become something special in the NBA. His all-around skills for his size made him an extremely great asset that helped the Los Angeles Lakers win back-to-back NBA championships. However, any basketball fan would agree that his off-court troubles ultimately killed his promising NBA career.

It wasn't long ago when TJ Warren lit up the NBA Bubble amidst the postponed 2019-2020 NBA season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, he dropped a 50-piece against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately, since his massive outing, Warren hasn't been able to replicate that. A primary reason for that is Warren's struggle to stay away from nagging injuries, which have kept him from elevating into a star that he is capable of.

Speaking of the NBA Bubble, Bol Bol was another prospect that turned heads while playing for the Denver Nuggets. In fact, after a solid showing, Bol Bol was even asked to take a drug test.

With great size and a modern skill set for a big man, Bol Bol ultimately boosted his stock, which convinced fans that he'd be a huge factor. However, Bol Bol's defense has been a problem despite his wide offensive arsenal. As a result, his playing time has been kept at bay.

It's safe to say Rasheed Wallace was way ahead of his time. With the ability to make a mark on defense while splashing from the perimeter, Wallace had the talent to succeed as a star. In fact, we all know how he was an important role player for the Detroit Pistons' title run in 2004. However, attitude problems just didn't benefit his NBA career.

Andrew Bynum

Another promising big man that could've made a leap was Andrew Bynum. He was another major piece in the Lakers' back-to-back championship runs. As a seven-footer capable of thriving at the post, the sky was the limit for the young Lakers center at that time.

While making an All-Star Game should've pointed him in the right direction, Bynum's off-court problems and injury woes just hampered his game. Moreover, his heart for basketball ultimately drew questions thanks to a series of strange behavior before abruptly ending his career.

With a wide array of moves, Jamal Crawford was one of the most exciting players to watch. At his peak, anyone would agree that he was a borderline All-Star. Crawford had the ability to get buckets thanks to his deep bag.

When the ball was in his hands, Crawford usually broke the ankles of his defenders. In addition to this, he was capable of dropping huge scoring nights. However, playing for cellar-dwelling teams along with his mediocre defense ultimately hurt the case for the three-time Sixth Man of the Year.