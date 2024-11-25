NBA stars are always expected to bring home the bag, especially when they become free agents. Although max deals benefit financially, some NBA stars take a pay cut in order to give room for championship hopes. While this is a huge sacrifice, it's a move that could pay dividends in rings. Here is a look at 10 NBA stars that took a pay cut to win a championship.

Shaquille O'Neal (2005)

After becoming the certified star in Los Angeles, taking the Lakers to a three-peat, Shaq emerged as a free agent after the Purple and Gold opted to go with Kobe Bryant at the wake of their break-up. The Big Diesel signed with the Miami Heat. But to the surprise of everyone, it wasn't a deal that paid the three-time Finals MVP $30 million annually.

Instead, Shaq signed a five-year, $100 million deal. Despite the pay cut, the Heat went on to win the franchise's first championship. Years later, Shaq admitted that the pay cut was due to the request of teammate Antoine Walker.

Dwight Howard (2019)

After his back surgery, Dwight Howard was never the same. After the three-time Defensive Player of the Year moved out of Orlando, Howard failed to find a stable home in the NBA, including a forgettable stint with the Lakers.

Coming off a two-year, $11 million deal with the Wizards, Howard found himself taking a pay cut to return to Los Angeles, this time a team with championship hopes. Howard settled for a one-year deal worth $2.56 million and played an instrumental role in the Lakers' 17th championship banner inside the bubble.

Scottie Pippen (1991)

Scottie Pippen was an instrumental player for the Chicago Bulls that went on to capture two sets of three-peats. While Pippen's pay cut may have helped on paper, the story goes much deeper.

Although Pippen's tenure with the Bulls helped the franchise, him taking a seven-year $18 million deal made the All-Star forward underpaid at best. According to reports, given Pippen's family situation, the six-time NBA champion needed money at that time, which forced him to take the deal.

Dirk Nowitzki (2010)

In 2010, Dirk Nowitzki was eligible to sign a deal for as much as $96 million, according to reports. The German stretch forward revealed that he wanted to give the Mavericks some flexibility to sign a top star to play alongside him with championship intentions.

Although the Mavericks failed to land a high-profile free agent, Nowitzki did play his best basketball season en route to the franchise's first NBA title.

Tim Duncan (2012)

Another power forward who made a sacrifice for a championship was Tim Duncan. Duncan had been a part of the Spurs dynasty claiming three NBA Finals MVPs prior to 2012. But to extend the Spurs dynasty, Duncan took a massive pay cut worth at least $10 million in order for the squad to lock up Spurs role players Danny Green, Patty Mills, and Boris Diaw.

All three were instrumental in the Spurs' back-to-back Finals appearances. Although the Spurs lost to the Heat in 2013, they did succeed a season later.

With the 73-9 Golden State Warriors blowing a 3-1 series lead in the 2016 NBA Finals, everyone in the organization knew they needed to make changes. With Green as a free agent, he was eligible to command a $93 million max deal.

But instead of doing so, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year settled for an $82 million deal. The move paved the way for the Warriors to make a controversial signing of the top free agent at that time, Kevin Durant, leading to back-to-back titles.

Kevin Durant (2017)

Fresh from winning his first title with the Warriors, the team was nearly caught in a ditch after Kevin Durant was eligible to ask for a larger deal. Although the Warriors were capable of giving him that, they would sacrifice their depth and important championship pieces such as 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

KD decided to take a $10 million pay cut to accommodate more room for depth, which was vital for the Warriors' second-straight championship.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh (2010)

There was no doubt that 2010 Free Agency was one of the best offseasons in NBA history. With plenty of huge names in the market, everyone expected that the NBA landscape would be altered. Although these major names were expected to cash in on huge paychecks, it was The Decision that made the headlines.

All-Stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh took pay cuts worth $15 million each. Although it was a financially hefty sacrifice, the move led to the Heat dynasty amounting to two-straight NBA championships in four-consecutive Finals appearances.