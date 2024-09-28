More often than not, NBA superstars naturally elevate a team. Their presence further increases a team's star power, which often looks great on paper. However, what's great on paper isn't always going to successfully translate in the game. In fact, some superstars may fail in terms of fit, chemistry, etc.

With a number of NBA superstars on the move in the 2024 NBA offseason, such as Paul George going to the Philadelphia 76ers and Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly headed to the New York Knicks, here's a look at 10 past NBA superstar acquisitions that failed.

Paul George – Oklahoma City Thunder

After several deep runs with the Indiana Pacers, it wasn't long before George wanted a change of scenery. The All-Star forward eventually joined Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma. Unfortunately, George and the Thunder never even get past the first round in two seasons together.

Ben Simmons – Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons was once a promising all-around player that was even considered a franchise cornerstone at one point for the 76ers. But after his falling out with the Sixers, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Simmons has yet to come close to his All-Star form back in Philly. With his contract expiring soon, Simmons' NBA career could be in jeopardy. Simmons desperately needs a healthy season in the near future.

Steve Nash – Los Angeles Lakers

After spearheading a playoff-contending Suns team, Steve Nash decided to end his career in Los Angeles. Here, he teamed up with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol, and Metta World Peace. Unfortunately, age and injuries were the story of Nash's stint with the Lakers. Although they barely made the playoffs, the Lakers were swept in the first round.

Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets

Coming off an Achilles injury, Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets to form a formidable duo on paper with Kyrie Irving. With the Nets, Durant showcased his old form. However, he failed to bring some playoff success to Brooklyn by never getting past the second round.

Unfortunately, it's turning out to be the same story for Durant in Phoenix after the Suns were eliminated by the Timberwolves. But given that Durant is still with the Suns, the two-time NBA champion can still change the story.

Kyrie Irving – Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets

Ever since leaving Cleveland, things haven't been as promising for Kyrie Irving. He failed to lead a promising Boston Celtics core, as the Celtics became more successful when Irving left the team. Furthermore, Irving's partnership with Durant didn't bear any fruits in Brooklyn.

Now in Dallas, Irving has a good chance to make something happen with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. However, they still belong in the unforgiving playing field of the Western Conference.

James Harden – Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers

After finding some success with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, James Harden has bounced around various contenders in his pursuit of an NBA title. The former MVP failed to make something happen in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Furthermore, his dramatic move to Philly was just as dramatic and unproductive. Now with a blockbuster move to the Clippers, Harden is hoping a team-up with Kawhi Leonard can alter the trajectory of his championship pursuits.

Dwight Howard – Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets

When Dwight Howard grew tired in Orlando, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year demanded a trade, which led him to Los Angeles. Howard's first Lakers stint turned out to be a disaster. After that, Howard's NBA career went downhill.

With the exception of a Western Conference Finals appearance with the Houston Rockets, Howard failed to elevate the Wizards, Hawks, and the Hornets. Howard did make up with Lakers fans, after he helped the Purple and Gold win an NBA title in 2020 as a reserve.

Chris Paul – Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder

An NBA championship has pretty much eluded Chris Paul. He did come close to a Finals appearance with the Rockets and a Finals appearance with the Suns but still never won a championship.

But compared to his other stints, Paul failed to lead the Lob City Clippers past the second round. Furthermore, when he was unexpectedly traded to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook. CP3 just couldn't lead a young Thunder squad on a deep playoff run.

Carmelo Anthony – New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder

Carmelo Anthony couldn't wait to get out of Denver, so he basically forced his way out by demanding a trade that forced both Denver and the New York Knicks to sacrifice their depth.

Melo had great individual success in New York but failed to translate that to team victories, which resulted in early playoff exits. After that, Melo bounced around different contenders while trying to be a second or third option. However, the All-Star forward just couldn't adapt.

Russell Westbrook – Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook pretty much turned into a legitimate star in Oklahoma City, winning an MVP by averaging a triple-double. But after leaving Oklahoma City, Westbrook was in the hunt for a championship.

He failed in Washington as a duo with Bradley Beal and disappointed in Houston when he teamed up with fellow MVP James Harden. However, his most disappointing stint was with the Lakers. Despite forming a trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers didn't even make the playoffs.