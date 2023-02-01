Winning a Super Bowl is the pinnacle of the NFL. Aside from the bonuses that comes with a title, accomplishing this feat cements the legacies of the best football players in history. Although some players win with their original teams, that isn’t always the case. In fact, there are a handful of players who just needed a change of scenery to achieve the elusive feat. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NFL players who won Super Bowls after changing teams.

Percy Harvin

While Percy Harvin showcased his potential with the Minnesota Vikings, injuries and locker room issues forced the team to send Harvin to the Seattle Seahawks. Although Harvin rarely played, despite signing a lucrative contract, he did make a crucial touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII to help the Seahawks emerge victorious.

Matt Millen

Matt Millen is among the winningest players in NFL history with four Super Bowl wins. Although he already won two Super Bowls with the Raiders, a move to the San Francisco 49ers earned him another win in Super Bowl XXIV. After playing two seasons for the 49ers, Millen played for the Washington Redskins and won another Super Bowl championship.

Charles Hayley

Like Millen, Charles Hayley was also winning with his original team. He already won two Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers. However, altercations with coach George Seifert forced the team to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, Hayley didn’t stop winning Super Bowls. Hayley would go on to win a Super Bowl in his first season with the Cowboys. Later on, the Hall of Famer would go on to win two more.

Deion Sanders

While Deion Sanders is popular for being a multi-sport athlete, he also won championships in the NFL. After five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Sanders signed with the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers, Sanders registered the best season of his football career which helped the squad secure the Super Bowl title. After his lone season with the 49ers, Sanders took his talents to Dallas and won his second straight Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

Adam Vinatieri

Despite going undrafted in the NFL, Adam Vinatieri became the record holder for the most points in the NFL. After playing in NFL Europe, Vinatieri was signed by the New England Patriots. Here, he would win three Super Bowl titles. And after leaving the Patriots in 2006, that didn’t stop Vinatieri from continuing to win Super Bowls. He won his fourth and final Super Bowl in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Haynes

While Mike Haynes had a stellar run with the New England Patriots, those campaigns never resulted in postseason success. But after his contract was awarded to the Los Angeles Raiders, things quickly changed for Mike Haynes. Now teammates with Lester Hayes, the cornerback duo would help power the Raiders to a victory at Super Bowl XVIII, allowing the Hall of Famer to win his first and only Super Bowl championship.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Ever since his college days, OBJ has the talent to succeed in the NFL. In fact, he entered the league as one of the most promising rookies, especially after his first year. However, OBJ’s relationships with the New York Giants went sour and so did his tenure with the Cleveland Browns. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year eventually signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Although he got injured, OBJ played an instrumental role in helping the Rams find postseason success by winning Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Stafford

A teammate of OBJ in the Rams’ successful Super Bowl run, Matthew Stafford’s talents were getting wasted in a lowly Detroit Lions squad. Fortunately, a trade to the Rams finally made his talents translate to victories and a Super Bowl championship which everyone expected him to do in the NFL.

Marshall Faulk

There was no doubt that Marshall Faulk was capable of achieving big things in the NFL. However, a toe injury ultimately derailed his performance with the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, Faulk was shipped to the St. Louis Rams. Here, Faulk found postseason success, winning his first and only Super Bowl. He also won NFL MVP in 2000.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady has carved out a decorated legacy with the New England Patriots. In a Patriots uniform, Brady helped them win six Super Bowl titles with four of them naming the star as the Super Bowl MVP. But in 2020, Brady chose not to re-sign with the team and opted to join the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the Bucs facing a 13-year playoff drought, the entry of Brady turned the franchise around completely. Aside from ending the drought, 43-year-old Brady managed to tow the Bucs to a victory at Super Bowl LV. Now, he’s retired for good.