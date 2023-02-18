Some NFL stars are great from the get-go. However, adjusting to the NFL isn’t always easy. As a result, there are also stars who were late-bloomers. There’s simply nothing wrong with being a late-bloomer. In fact, it’s better late than never for these players to blossom into stars. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NFL stars who had a tough rookie season.

Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw is a Hall of Famer with four Super Bowl championships, including a 4-0 record in the games that mattered most. However, Bradshaw hasn’t always thrived in the NFL. As the top overall pick of the 1970 NFL Draft, Bradshaw faced a lot of pressure in his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He only completed 83 of 218 of his passes for a completion rate of 38.1%. On top of that, Bradshaw had a passer rating of 30.4 and led the league in interceptions with 24. Fortunately, Bradshaw found his footing in the NFL after a few seasons.

Despite carving out a successful career with the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre had a forgettable rookie season. After getting drafted by the Falcons, off-the-field issues hounded Favre’s stint in Atlanta. In fact, Favre only appeared in two games. Furthermore, he didn’t complete any of his four pass attempts while tallying two interceptions. A trade to the Green Bay Packers ultimately turned his career for the best, allowing him to earn three NFL MVPs and one Super Bowl championship.

Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri has made a name for himself as a kicker in the NFL. However, Vinatieri had to go through his fair share of obstacles before that happened. After going undrafted in the NFL, Vinatieri needed time to acclimate himself in the league. He only made 27 out of 35 field goals while going 39 out of 42 in terms of extra points. Fortunately, the Patriots kept their faith in him as Vinatieri increased his numbers. The undrafted kicker would go on to score the most points in the NFL of all-time with 2,673.

With a Hall of Fame career under his belt, Troy Aikman is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. However, Aikman was also a late bloomer. In fact, Aikman had to go through a terrible rookie season that saw him pass 155 out of 293 for 1,749 yards. He also tallied nine touchdowns but also had 18 interceptions. With a passer rating of 55.7, the Cowboys suffered a 1-15 win-loss record. But as time went on, Aikman settled into his role. After the Cowboys kept their faith in him, Aikman collected several pieces of hardware in the NFL including three Super Bowl championships, one Super Bowl MVP, and six Pro Bowl selections.

Peyton Manning

With five MVPs and two Super Bowl championships to his name, Peyton Manning is easily a football Hall of Famer. While the quarterback had legendary stints with the Colts and the Broncos, Manning did have a hard time in his rookie season. While his numbers were decent, tallying a league-leading 28 interceptions wasn’t. In fact, Manning broke an unwanted NFL record that lasted for 56 years. Furthermore, the Colts struggled mightily, posting only a 3-13 record that year.

Steve Young

When it comes to terrible rookie years, Steve Young’s is up there. With Young as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he had a passer rating of 56.9 with 935 yards. While he accomplished three touchdowns, Young also threw eight interceptions. Moreover, the Bucs finished that year with a 2-14 record. However, Young’s career turned around after he found greener pastures in San Francisco. As the star quarterback for the 49ers, Young helped the team win three Super Bowl Championships. Super Bowl XXIX saw Young take MVP honors en route to a Hall of Fame career.

Kurt Warner

After getting cut by the Green Bay Packers and forced to play overseas, it was a tough NFL journey for Kurt Warner. In fact, Warner also had a tough rookie season that saw him play only one game, which saw him complete only four of his 11 passes for 39 yards. But a year later, Warner’s hard work finally bore fruits. As the architect of the underdog Rams, Warner led the team to a championship at Super Bowl XXXIV with him taking MVP honors. During the same year, Warner also won his first of two NFL MVPs.

Often overlooked since his high school days, it was a tough NFL journey for Packers star Aaron Rodgers. In fact, his rookie season saw him spend his NFL days as a reserve to Brett Favre. He completed 56.3 of his passes and registered one interception in three games. Rodgers would need three seasons before he finally broke out. Fast forward to today, Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time NFL MVP, one-time Super Bowl Champion, and Super Bowl MVP.

Rich Gannon

While Rich Gannon thrived with the Oakland Raiders by taking league MVP honors in 2002, he was easily one of the best late-bloomers in NFL history. In fact, Gannon registered a forgettable season with the Vikings. In four games, he only completed two of his six passes for 18 yards. Furthermore, Gannon failed to register a touchdown and had one interception. Gannon labored for the Vikings, Redskins, and Chiefs before finding a home with the Oakland Raiders.

Jimmy Smith

While Jimmy Smith found Super Bowl success with the Cowboys in his first two seasons in the NFL, he wasn’t a factor in those successful championship campaigns. Due to a broken leg, Smith only appeared in seven games in his rookie season and wasn’t productive in those games. Unfortunately, appendicitis sidelined him in the following year. It was only in 1995 that Smith finally established himself as a solid wide receiver. After being released by the Eagles, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Smith would go on to earn five Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro selections, and led the NFL in receptions.