Winning an NBA championship is arguably the most difficult feat to achieve in the league. As a result, not everyone gets to call themselves a champion or even come close to retiring as a NBA champion. However, a select few managed to end their basketball careers with an elusive ring. Here is a look at 10 notable NBA players who retired as a champion.

PJ Brown

PJ Brown was acquired via the Boston Celtics as a buy-out. Little did everyone expect that Brown would make a huge impact for the Celtics in the playoffs. Thanks to his solid performances in the second round and in the NBA Finals, the Celtics had just enough depth to capture the franchise's 17th NBA title in 2008. After that, Brown ended his career as a champion.

Speaking of the 2008 Celtics championship team, a part of that team was veteran guard Sam Cassell, who previously won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets over a decade prior.

After playing several seasons for different teams, ending his career in Boston was a smart choice for Cassell. Although he was a nonfactor, Cassell's veteran presence was a huge boost to the Celtics' Big Three.

Mo Williams

After playing with LeBron James for several seasons, Mo Williams reunited with The King for one last time in Cleveland in the 2015-2016 season. Here, the All-Star guard had a chance to win an NBA championship together with James in dramatic fashion.

The Cavaliers climbed out of a 3-1 Finals series deficit at the expense of the Golden State Warriors to capture the franchise's first title. Instead of returning to the Cavs the following season, Williams announced his retirement.

J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith had a roller-coaster NBA career. From his controversial antics during the early days of his career to winning a championship with Cleveland in historic fashion, then to making a huge blunder at the 2018 NBA Finals.

While it was an up-and-down career for Smith, he did end his basketball career on a high note. Smith was part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers squad. In reuniting with King James, the Purple and Gold captured their 17th NBA title inside the NBA Bubble amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peja Stojakovic

There's no doubt that Peja Stojakovic was a lethal knockdown shooter. However, an NBA championship eluded him throughout his career until the 2010-2011 season, his final year in the NBA.

Stojakovic bounced from the New Orleans Hornets to the Toronto Raptors before landing with the Dallas Mavericks. Stojakovic shot the lights out for the Mavs in the postseason as they went on to complete one of the most difficult championship runs in NBA history.

David West

When David West moved to Indiana, he played a major role in elevating the Pacers into a legitimate contender in the East. Unfortunately, during those years, it was LeBron James and his teams that often stood in his way.

However, a move to the Warriors completely flipped the script. West won back-to-back NBA championships during his final two years in the NBA, both at the expense of James and the Cavaliers.

David Robinson was a crucial piece for the San Antonio Spurs dynasty during its early days. Known as The Admiral, Robinson won two NBA championships across different decades. The second came in 2003, his final year in the NBA. Of course, Robinson exited from the NBA with a bang. The title clincher saw Robinson tally a 13-17 game to retire as a champion.

Ron Harper

There's not a lot of players who are as lucky as Ron Harper. Harper won three championships as part of the Bulls' second three-peat. Shortly after, Harper won two more titles as part of the Lakers.

Had Harper delayed his retirement for one more season, he would've enjoyed a pair of three-peats with two different teams. However, winning five and ending his career with his fifth ring is already a great way to wrap up a decorated career.

Steve Kerr was easily one of the best spot-up shooters during his time. In fact, he played an instrumental role for several championship contenders.

Kerr was part of the Bulls' second three-peat run followed by a championship run with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999. In 2003, his final year in the NBA, Kerr was able to add another ring to his collection with the Spurs. Nowadays, Kerr collected four more rings as a coach of the Warriors.

Robert Parish

Robert Parish was a key player for the Celtics dynasty in the 80s. Over a decade later, Parish found himself joining a Bulls team in the middle of their second three-peat. In his final year in the NBA, Parish managed to add another title to his collection before hanging up his basketball sneakers to add on to an already stacked legacy.