Teammates are supposed to make each other better given that basketball is a team sport. In fact, with the NBA featuring a pace-and-space era, it's all the more important for teammates to be on the same page. However, even after plenty of years together, miscommunication also happens. Here's a look at 10 times when NBA players ruined their teammates' moments.

Russell Westbrook blocks his own teammate

During his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook was a triple-double machine. But while his all-around play was commended, it was surprising for him to use it against teammate Serge Ibaka.

While getting a rebound, it seemed like Westbrook unintentionally blocked Ibaka's putback attempt. To make matters worse, the Thunder came away empty despite several chances to score.

Tobias Harris sets screen against his teammate

Tyrese Maxey has been a revelation for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has made a positive impact offensively and defensively. While he had another chance at adding another notable block to his career against Cole Anthony, Tobias Harris surprisingly screened Maxey, leading to an easy two for the Magic guard.

Victor Wembanyama takes away teammate's alley-oop

The San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama exceeded heavy expectations in his rookie season. However, the Spurs still have plenty to work on in order to return to championship contender status.

While the guards seemed to have trouble locating Wemby all season, the Alien decided to take matters into his own hands by taking away an alley-oop originally intended for Jeremy Sochan.

James Harden plays good defense against teammate Kawhi Leonard

After a blockbuster trade landed James Harden in Los Angeles, the Clippers immediately bolstered their championship hopes. While Harden is more known for his offense, people didn't expect the former NBA MVP to tap his defensive arsenal against teammate Kawhi Leonard.

After finding him for the open three, Harden decided to contest his corner shot leading to a miss. Fortunately, the team got an offensive rebound to convert a corner three. With several trades as of late, Harden must've gotten confused regarding the team he plays for.

Nick Young intercepts teammate to make the game-winner

Life after Kobe Bryant was hard for the Los Angeles Lakers. From dealing with raw talent to building the chemistry from scratch, the Lakers looked lost for the most part.

In fact, the Lakers were trying to win a tight game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and saw Nick Young intercept a pass from Brandon Ingram that was originally intended for an open Lou Williams. Fortunately for the Purple and Gold, the referees didn't call travel, and Young sank the game-winning three at the buzzer.

Shake Milton refuses to pass on 2-on-1 play

In a two-on-one situation, the offensive team has a great chance of scoring if the players moved the ball properly en route to a basket. But in this play, Shake Milton had the option to make a pass to a cutting Georges Niang in transition.

But instead of making the drop pass, Milton decided to go all the way, which led to him getting blocked. It was truly a tough time for The Process in Philadelphia.

Cartier Martin takes away Andray Blatche's triple-double hopes

Andray Blatche as one of the top players for the dysfunctional Washing Wizards. In fact, his stint with the Wizards could be encapsulated by his infamous triple-double attempt. In the victory against the New Jersey Nets, Blatche exhausted all desperate measures to get a triple-double. While he had plenty of attempts, Blatche failed every time.

In fact, teammate Cartier Martin ultimately ended his triple-double pursuits when he took away a rebound that was supposed to land in Blatche's hands. Blatche would never come close to a triple-double in the NBA again after finishing the night with 20 points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists.

Andre Drummond ruins Torrey Craig's alley-oop

Andre Drummond has been a reliable backup big man for the Chicago Bulls. However, he made his presence felt for the wrong reasons in a loss against the New York Knicks.

With teammate Torrey Craig breaking away, he attempted a self alley-oop play that had the potential to shift the momentum and make the highlight reel. Unfortunately, Drummond thought it was intended for him and attempted to dunk over Craig. The open dunk attempt missed badly for both players.

DeAndre Jordan refuses to make the game-winner

The Lob City era was an exciting chapter for the Clippers. However, the era never resulted in championship gold. Furthermore, it was moments like DeAndre Jordan refusing to make the game-winning putback that eventually forced the franchise to break apart its core.

Jordan cost his team in a 98-93 overtime loss. Had Jordan listened to CP3's desperate pleas and attempted a shot, the Clippers might have prevented overtime and won the game.

J.R. Smith's NBA Finals moment

After winning an NBA championship in Cleveland, LeBron James and the Cavaliers continued to battle with the Golden State Warriors for the title. However, it was a boneheaded play by J.R. Smith that ultimately ended James' second stint in Cleveland. At the 2018 NBA Finals, after George Hill missed a crucial free throw with the game tied, Smith grabbed an offensive board.

Instead of Smith attempting a shot or giving James a game-winning attempt, Smith ran out the clock in regulation, leading to overtime when the Warriors capitalized and spoiling James' 51-point night. The Warriors went on to sweep the Cavs at the 2018 NBA Finals.