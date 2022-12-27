By Spencer See · 4 min read

Being a WWE wrestler is certainly not easy. It not only requires numerous hours at the gym, but also plenty of practice in terms of delivering promos, selling finishers, and many more. While several wrestlers we know today have fallen in love with the sport since Day 1, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, some started their careers by working blue-collar jobs. On the other hand, others started in other sports. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 wrestlers who had careers before joining WWE.

Roman Reigns

Before The Tribal Chief dominated WWE, Reigns was a professional football player. He played in the NFL and signed with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. Afterwards, Reigns also played in the CFL and suited up for the Edmonton Eskimos.

After hanging up his football sneakers, Reigns would eventually debut with The Shield and take WWE by storm. He is a six-time world champion and currently the longest to hold the Universal championship. Acknowledge your Tribal Chief.

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been running the WWE Divas division for quite some time. And it’s no surprise, The Man has been wrestling since she was a teenager. While putting her wrestling passion on hold, Lynch would serve as a flight attendant for Aer Lingus for over two years.

After leaving the job and earning a degree in drama, Lynch would go on to become one of the divas responsible for the women’s revolution in WWE.

Sheamus

We all know Sheamus isn’t afraid to fight with anyone in the ring. But before he brought his talents to WWE, Sheamus worked at Lily Bordello’s pub and signed up as a bodyguard for U2’s Bono.

After choosing to join WWE, Sheamus has spent his time winning championships and putting together a decorated wrestling career. It’s safe to say that his stay in WWE has been banger after banger after banger.

AJ Styles

There’s a good reason why AJ Styles is called The Phenomenal One. His tactical style of wrestling is simply poetry in motion. But before AJ Styles showcased his wares in WWE or even around the world, Styles worked as a water delivery man.

While WCW offered Styles to train with them for $500, the four-time world champion decided to deliver water instead. With his earnings from delivering water, Styles trained elsewhere to become the eventual alpha of The O.C.

Alexa Bliss

To the surprise of many, Alexa Bliss was once a successful bodybuilder. During her teenage years, Bliss suffered from a severe eating disorder. To help recover from it, her parents got her into bodybuilding. Like the Goddess that she is, Bliss ruled the sport and became one of the youngest to get a pro card. She also participated in The Arnold Classic.

After bodybuilding, Bliss took an interest in wrestling. She would go on to win all the championships that a WWE diva can achieve as part of the main roster.

John Cena

John Cena is arguably the GOAT of WWE. But before this, Cena worked as a limousine driver. While aspiring to be a bodybuilder at that time, Cena was a 19-year-old kid picking up and dropping people off at the Logan Airport.

According to the Cenation Leader, this was his favorite job before entering WWE. From his experience here, Cena learned a whole lot of profanities.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar’s power in the ring is unreal, and sometimes it doesn’t even feel like he’s human. The Beast has made a habit of finishing opponents in quick and dominant fashion almost every time he steps into the ring. In fact, he’s the only one to win a championship in WWE and UFC.

But before he took over WWE, Lesnar worked as a demolition man for a construction company. His job included working with a 16-pound sledgehammer and destroying things with it. No wonder it was easy for him to take his opponents to Suplex City.

The Usos

The Usos are currently at the top of WWE’s tag team division. They are also doing a fantastic job of doing the dirty work for Reigns and The Bloodline. But before the twins became tag team specialists, The Usos initially wanted nothing to do with wrestling in contrast to their family roots. Instead, the twins worked for a furniture company and did manual labor.

Their uncle, the late Umaga, suggested they go into wrestling. Since then, not a lot of tag teams have reigned supreme over The Usos. They’re The Ones.

The Miz

A lot of people didn’t buy into The Miz until his well-delivered promos and heel work turned him into must-see TV. While The Miz was always packaged along the lines of Hollywood, he was no stranger to appearing on the TV screens. The Awesome One appeared in MTV’s reality show, The Real World: Back to New York.

After having experienced screen time, The Miz would go on to win several championships in WWE.

Bianca Belair

There are not a lot of WWE divas who can match the strength, athleticism, and speed of Bianca Belair. In other words, the EST of WWE is a force to be reckoned with. But before Belair became the Women’s Champion we know today, she worked a regular day job at a store in Atlanta as a sales representative.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Belair was also the EST of sales, given how much work she puts into everything she does.