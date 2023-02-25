Wrestling in the WWE is physically demanding. Because of this, it’s no surprise that a handful of wrestlers possess some form of athletic background to help them succeed in this industry. While some wrestlers have easily transitioned from MMA into wrestling, some wrestlers engaged in other sports activities far from wrestling but served as a sufficient foundation for their successful wrestling careers. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 WWE wrestlers who played other sports before wrestling.

The Rock: American Football

The Rock has been busy lately making waves in Hollywood. But before electrifying the WWE Universe, The Rock played American football. In college, he suited up for the Miami Hurricanes and played alongside NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. With the Hurricanes, The Rock played in the Orange Bowl in 1992 and the Cotton Bowl Classic a year before. The Rock was an AP poll national champion. After going undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft, The Rock signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL but failed to make the regular season roster.

Roman Reigns: American Football

Like his cousin, Roman Reigns had a career in football before taking over the WWE by storm. Since high school, the Tribal Chief has played football before taking his talents to Georgia Tech. While playing for the Yellow Jackets, Reigns earned All-ACC team selections. But declaring for the 2007 NFL Draft, Reigns went undrafted. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars but failed to make the team. However, Reigns signed with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL and played for them for five games.

Big Show: Basketball

Standing at seven feet tall, the Big Show has the physical tools to be a center in basketball. The Big Show played for Wichita State for a season. He tallied 2.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.1 blocks per game. After a season, the Big Show transferred to Southern Illinois University where once dropped a game-high 39 points.

Veer Mahaan: Baseball

When Veer Mahaan was elevated into the WWE roster, he easily tore through the competition before returning to WWE NXT. But before wrestling, Veer became the first East Indian to sign a major league baseball contract, after inking a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Veer played for several seasons in the minor leagues including the Gulf Coast League, South Atlantic League, and the New York-Penn League. He also played baseball overseas in Australia and the Dominican Republic.

Ridge Holland: Rugby

Ridge Holland is one of the powerhouses of the Brawling Brutes. With a wide frame and unmatched strength, it’s clear where he got that from. Back in England, Holland played professional rugby from 2006 to 2017. This included a stint with Hull Kingston Rovers and played in the Super League.

Braun Strowman: Powerlifter

Ever since making his debut in the WWE with the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman has easily defeated many opponents with his unmatched size and strength. In fact, any superstar wouldn’t want to “Get These Hands”. Strowman’s strength probably stemmed from his previous career as a powerlifter.

Back in the days, Strowman ruled several tilts including the Northern America Strongman US Championship and the 2012 Arnold Amateur Strongman World Championships. He would compete until the 2013 Arnold Strongman Classic.

Mark Henry: Weightlifter

It wasn’t only Braun Strowman who made the move from powerlifter to wrestling. In fact, the man who discovered The Monster was Mark Henry. Before terrorizing plenty of superstars in the WWE, Henry represented the U.S. as a super-heavyweight weightlifter internationally. He won several medals at the Pan-American Games. Moreover, Henry is also a two-time Olympian that competed in 1992 and 1996.

Alexa Bliss: Bodybuilding

Alexa Bliss is one of the most decorated WWE Divas today, winning several championships in the women’s division. But before wrestling, Bliss was suffering from a severe eating disorder which led her to pursue bodybuilding. It ultimately saved her life. As a bodybuilder, Bliss earned a pro card as early as when she was 20 years old. In fact, Bliss even competed in the Arnold Classic.

Bianca Belair: Track and Field

When it comes to EST, Bianca Belair tops the competition. But even before she was dominating the WWE, Belair was shining as a track and field athlete from Tennessee. At Austin-East Magnet High School, Belair emerged as a record-holder for her school’s 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Moreover, Belair also won a Tennessee state championship during her final high school year.

In college, Belair initially took a scholarship at University of South Carolina before moving to Texas A&M. She finally settled at University of Tennessee, where she garnered All-SEC and All-American honors as track and field star.

Bayley: Basketball

Before running Damage Control and winning several championships in the women’s division, Bayley was already unafraid to get physical. She served as the captain of the women’s basketball team at Independence High School.