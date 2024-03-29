Core players are important for NBA teams. They serve as the heart of the roster that will decide how far a team goes in its pursuit of an NBA title. More often than not, it takes plenty of time and effort to develop a core that will someday make the team a legitimate championship contender.
But while every team invests in a core group of players, there are times when an NBA team decides to blow it all up in return for a franchise player who can immediately help the franchise win a championship. Other times, some teams just didn't have enough patience to wait. Let's take a look at 10 young NBA core groups that were broken up too soon.
Post-Kobe Bryant Lakers
Players: Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma
Shoutout to the Lakers’ young core. These young men got PAID. pic.twitter.com/cpmPWD9dkD
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers had plenty of young talent when the franchise was preparing for the retirement of the late Kobe Bryant. There's no doubt that the Purple and Gold had plenty of potential in their hands.
However, like building a championship team, things weren't easy. Julius Randle suffered injuries while D'Angelo Russell was caught up in controversy. However, it was the acquisition of LeBron James that convinced the franchise to go from developing young talent to winning a championship within James' closing window.
The Lakers immediately blew up the rest of their young core by bringing in Anthony Davis, leaving only Kyle Kuzma in the roster. Although the Lakers won a championship in 2020, fans can't help wonder about what if the Lakers had kept their young core.
After leaving LA, Randle, Russell, and Brandon Ingram became All-Stars. Jordan Clarkson also became a Sixth Man of the Year winner, while Lonzo Ball was the Bulls' main starting guard.
The up-and-coming Sacramento Kings
Players: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield
LeBron James:
“It’s very rare when a trade works well for both franchises… The Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis trade has worked well for both franchises.”
(via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/bYSxpp1pgc
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 22, 2022
Things weren't always smooth in Sacramento. In fact, it took more than a decade for the franchise to return to playoff relevancy.
But before making history, the Sacrament Kings did have something cooking, especially with a surplus of young talent at their disposal, particularly Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings, however, gave the keys to De'Aaron Fox and traded away Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.
While the Kings accomplished their mission, fans can't overlook that what if Haliburton had developed the way he did in Indiana. Haliburton became an All-Star-caliber guard and even led the team to the NBA In-Season Tournament Final.
The rising Suns
Players: DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne
Devin Booker is now the ONLY player left from the 2021 Suns’ NBA Finals team 👀 pic.twitter.com/JRtyPLneAC
— Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) September 27, 2023
There's no question that the Phoenix Suns had a lot of young guns in their roster. In fact, they even tapped Chris Paul to help lead them to the 2021 NBA Finals.
However, it seemed like the Suns couldn't wait any longer, especially when Kevin Durant's services were available after his falling out in Brooklyn. The Suns blew up their entire core for KD and only kept Booker from their 2021 Finals team. Since then, the Suns have yet to return to the Finals.
Post-Process era
Players: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz
Back when everyone thought Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz will run the league in a few years pic.twitter.com/bCFLlLNBA2
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 27, 2022
One of the biggest what-ifs for Philadelphia 76ers fans is what would've happened if the team's lottery picks had stayed together at full health. Markelle Fultz was a promising prospect who suffered a serious injury that hampered his performance. With the Sixers not wanting to wait, they immediately traded the young guard to Orlando.
With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons leading the Sixers to several playoff exits, it's worth wondering if Fultz was the missing piece. Unfortunately, we'd never know, especially after Simmons made his dramatic exit from Philly.
Post-Kevin Durant Thunder
Players: Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant, Steven Adams
5 guaranteed hall of famers + Paul George, Sabonis, Oladipo, Jerami Grant, Gallo, and Dennis Schroder.
0 rings.
Sheeeesh, you hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/qsLbCCT4uW
— Ed (@EdfordStuyvsent) January 29, 2021
Since Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder, there was no doubt that the team now belonged to Russell Westbrook. After trading away Serge Ibaka and a draft pick, the team managed to snag young talents in Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, and Jerami Grant. This was a promising core led by an NBA MVP.
Unfortunately, the Thunder opted to surround Westbrook instead with more proven talents, acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. While the Thunder faced another early playoff exit, Oladipo and Sabonis went on to become All-Stars for Indiana. On the other hand, Grant developed into one of the best two-way players in the league.
The Mavericks' European duo
Players: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Brunson tonight:
Doncic:
23 PTS
9 REB
Porzingis:
19 PTS
7 REB
Brunson:
19 PTS
5 REB
72.7 FG%
The Mavericks rout the Magic, 108-92 🏀 pic.twitter.com/EFCegihBdy
— Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) January 16, 2022
If there's another core that probably needed a little more time, it would be the Dallas Mavericks. Partnering Luka Doncic with Kristaps Porzingis drew mixed reactions, especially with a string of repeated early playoff exits.
But in 2022, things were looking promising, especially with the rise of Jalen Brunson. Unfortunately, the Mavs weren't willing to pay Brunson's asking price. On the other hand, Porzingis was growing unhappy in Dallas, causing the franchise to break up the core.
Dark days of Sacramento
Players: DeMarcus Cousins, Tyreke Evans, Isaiah Thomas
It's crazy to think that from 2011 to 2012, the Sacramento Kings had DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas, Hassan Whiteside, Tyreke Evans, Carl Landry, Omri Casspi and Marcus Thornton – all of whom were either rookies or had very recently entered the NBA. pic.twitter.com/gKSsmVojZP
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 22, 2018
The Sacramento Kings were longtime cellar dwellers in the NBA for a good reason. While they had the talent, the Kings just couldn't find a way to either keep them together or use them effectively. They eventually let go Rookie of the Year winner Tyreke Evans to the Pelicans.
On the other hand, they also let go of Isaiah Thomas, who was a surprise second-round pick, just because he didn't fit the “mold.” But worst of all, they also gave up their face of the franchise and All-Star center, DeMarcus Cousins.
Pre-Kawhi and PG Clippers
Players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Jalen Williams – 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Both were acquired in the Clippers trade. Still plenty of future picks to come from this deal
Is there a more lopsided trade in recent sports history than this? pic.twitter.com/FFYE39LuCP
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 22, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers were piecing together something great. In the 2018-19 season, the team finished with a 48-34 record thanks to a young core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
However, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teaming up in Los Angeles, the team basically let go of their top rookie. Moreover, they also let go of Tobias Harris, who went on to star in Philadelphia. The aftermath saw SGA become the franchise player for the Thunder.
The Triple J in Dallas
Players: Jason Kidd, Jamal Mashburn, Jim Jackson
There's no question that Dallas had something cooking because of The Triple J. With the trio putting up elite production on the court, it initially looked like the Mavericks would rise to contender status.
However, rumors persisted that the trio faced a dramatic off-court problem concerning singer Toni Braxton. On the other hand, Kidd started to fight the Mavericks coaching staff, forcing the franchise to disband its promising trio.
Pre-Carmelo Anthony Knicks
Players: Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Nate Robinson
The Knicks-Nuggets Melo trade went down eight years ago today.
NYK
Carmelo Anthony
Chauncey Billups
Shelden Williams
Anthony Carter
Renaldo Balkman
DEN
Wilson Chandler
Raymond Felton
Danilo Gallinari
Timofey Mozgov
Two 1sts (swap)
Two 2nds
$3M cash pic.twitter.com/rBdvYtJNlj
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) February 22, 2019
While the Knicks were seemingly in a rebuilding process, they did have exciting young pieces that they could've worked with. However, after failing to bring LeBron James to New York, the team was going all-in to convince any superstar to play in Madison Square Garden.
After bringing in Amar'e Stoudemire, the team just couldn't pass up a disgruntled Carmelo Anthony in Denver. This forced the Knicks to gut their roster to make room for the All-Star forward.