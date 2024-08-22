There's no doubt that the NBA features the best basketball players in the world. Although great players often find a way of materializing their dream of playing in the NBA, staying in the league is a whole different story. Given that the NBA is still a competitive business that isn't in short supply of physicality, there are plenty of reasons that a player can fall out of the NBA.

In fact, a number of NBA players found their careers immediately cut short, forcing them to announce retirement earlier than usual. Let's take a look at the 10 youngest NBA players who announced retirement.

10. Kyle Singler

Age: 31 years, 5 months, 13 days

After starting his career overseas, Kyle Singler played in the NBA having stopovers with the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Duke alum then took his talents overseas by playing for Monbus Obradoiro and Lenove Terife. Although 31 years old is still a ripe age for a basketball player, Singler hanged up his sneakers for personal reasons.

Age: 30 years, 10 months, 8 days

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Yao Ming is arguably the best basketball player to come from Asia. The 7-foot-6 center possessed promising skills and became an eight-time All-Star. However, a downside to his height is his being prone to injury. Eventually, Yao suffered a myriad of serious foot injuries that forced him to retire at 30 years old.

8. Otto Porter Jr.

Age: 30 years, 9 months, 8 days

Otto Porter Jr. proved in the NBA that he can be a reliable wing for any playoff contender. He proved just that in 2022, when he helped the Golden State Warriors secure an NBA championship.

Unfortunately, in the 2022-2023 season, Porter underwent a season-ending foot surgery after a dislocated toe, as per reports. After the Toronto Raptors traded him to the Utah Jazz, the Porter surprisingly announced his retirement at age 30.

7. Brad Daugherty

Age: 30 years, 9 months, 6 days

Back in the day, Brad Daugherty was considered to be a promising star for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At one point, the 7-foot big man even led the franchise in scoring. Unfortunately, Daugherty suffered a herniated lumbar disc.

This forced the former Cavs center to stop playing at 28. He officially retired two years later, according to sources. In his short career, Daugherty garnered five All-Star appearances, an All-NBA Team selection, and an All-Rookie Team honors.

Age: 30 years, 7 months, 29 days

After accomplishing his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan shocked the world when he announced his first retirement (of three) at only 30 years old. Of course, Jordan tried his hand at professional baseball. Fortunately, the GOAT eventually returned to the NBA in dominant fashion by leading the Bulls to a second three-peat.

5. Greg Oden

Age: 28 years, 8 months, 10 days

It's safe to say that Greg Oden's career just didn't pan out thanks to injuries. This is a player who was selected over two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant in the 2007 NBA Draft to become the first-overall pick. Unfortunately, a series of knee injuries sidelined him for the most part.

Although he got close to winning an NBA championship with the Miami Heat, the San Antonio Spurs took care of business at the 2014 NBA Finals. Oden extended his basketball career with the CBA with the Jiangsu Dragons before retiring at only 28 years old in October 2016.

4. Darko Milicic

Age: 27 years, 11 months, 12 days

While European talent today often does wonders in the NBA, that wasn't always the case. In fact, Darko Milicic was selected as the second-overall pick by the Detroit Pistons at the 2003 NBA Draft ahead of the likes of Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh.

Although Milicic won an NBA championship in his rookie season, the former center hardly played like a lottery pick with career averages of 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Eventually Milicic retired to try out different ventures such as kickboxing and farming. However, he eventually came out of basketball retirement for the 2019-20 season by suiting up for Serbian amateur basketball club KK I Came to Play.

3. Brandon Roy

Age: 27 years, 4 months, 18 days

Along with Greg Oden, his teammate Brandon Roy pretty much suffered a similar fate. A proven scorer that had the tools to take the Portland Trail Blazers to the next level, it just wasn't meant to be for the three-time All-Star.

Although Roy excited fans with his elite scoring, he also suffered several knee injuries. In fact, a degenerative knee condition forced Roy to call it a career at only 27 years old. According to reports, Roy endured a lack of cartilage in his knees.

2. Jonah Bolden

Age: 24 years, 1 month, 21 days

After starting his career overseas, Australian native Jonah Bolden finally got his shot in the NBA after suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns. However, after he was not signed for another 10-day contract with Phoenix, Bolden shocked Australian basketball fans by announcing his retirement at nearly 25 years old.

Bolden opted instead to pursue a career in cryptocurrency, as per reports. However, the NBA veteran eventually returned to action by suiting up for the Sydney Kings in the NBL and Puerto Rico's Capitanes de Arecibo in the BSN.

1. Tyrell Terry

Age: 22 years, 2 months, 17 days

Although basketball proved to be something important for Tyrell Terry, it also turned unhealthy for the former second-round draft pick. Terry, who played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, averaged 1.0 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game in his short career.

He announced his retirement on social media, citing overwhelming anxiety stemmed from playing basketball. Terry was only 22 years old.