All eyes are on the NBA Finals for basketball fans. With the championship up for grabs between the best teams in the world, there's no shortage of elite basketball.

But while winning the NBA Finals is already a huge accomplishment, some find a way to end their careers by going undefeated in Finals series. For this piece, let's take a look at the 12 most notable NBA players who never lost a Finals series.

Honorable mention

The article will not involve NBA players who've been to the NBA Finals only once. However, it's worth giving a shoutout to players like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and many more.

Finals record: 2-0

Jrue Holiday was first a critical piece for the Milwaukee Bucks, when they won the franchise's first NBA title in five decades. However, the Bucks couldn't resist the availability of Damian Lillard, forcing them to pull a trigger that sent Jrue Holiday elsewhere before landing in Boston.

The Celtics certainly benefitted big time from Holiday's elite perimeter defense after they captured the franchise's 18th championship banner.

11. Patrick McCaw

Finals record: 3-0

Patrick McCaw often plays during garbage time. However, the reserve forward can boast about having three NBA championships to his name. In fact, he's the last player in the modern era to ever put up a three-peat of his own. McCaw was part of the Golden State Warriors team that won back-to-back NBA championships before ending up in Toronto to win his third-straight ring.

10. Bruce Bowen

Finals record: 3-0

Being a part of a dynasty is certainly a privilege. However, Bruce Bowen played an instrumental role for the San Antonio Spurs' success.

As a two-way player, Bowen locked down the opposing team's best wing scorers. He also produced several clutch moments for the Spurs. Although he didn't win in consecutive fashion, Bowen made sure the Spurs won every time they made the Finals.

9. Sam Cassell

Finals record: 3-0

Sam Cassell has a knack for winning NBA championships. In fact, he never lost a Finals series as a player in his career.

He first made the Finals in his second and third year in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, becoming a back-to-back NBA champion. He had to wait 13 years to return to the NBA Finals. However, the wait was worth it as the Celtics captured the championship in 2008. Nowadays, Cassell recently won another chip as an assistant coach for the Celtics.

8. Will Perdue

Finals record: 4-0

Another big man who was lucky was Will Perdue. Perdue was the Bulls' seven-foot starting center during the franchise's first three-peat run, allowing him to win his first NBA championships. However, he did leave for the San Antonio Spurs after the three-peat. But six years later, Perdue returned to the NBA Finals with the Spurs to capture his fourth ring in 1999.

7. Ron Harper

Finals record: 5-0

Ron Harper is another player that benefitted from dynasties. He won his first NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, who accomplished their second three-peat. After his stint with the Bulls, Harper was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers, who started a three-peat of their own.

Unfortunately, Harper retired a year before the Lakers completed the three-peat. Had Harper played one more year for the Lakers, he probably would have six to his name. Nonetheless, Harper still maintained a clean record in the Finals and exited the NBA as a champion.

Finals record: 5-0

Not counting his coaching career, Steve Kerr is also undefeated in terms of NBA Finals series as a player. Like Harper, Kerr was a part of the Bulls' team that sealed the second three-peat.

Afterwards, Kerr joined the Spurs, which allowed him to win two more NBA championships, four of which came in consecutive fashion. Moreover, Kerr's outside sniping was a huge lift for both the Bulls and the Spurs.

5. George Mikan

Finals record: 5-0

Iin the earlier days of the NBA, the Minneapolis Lakers were the team to beat. In fact, with George Mikan around, the Lakers were sure of a championship every time Mikan led them to the NBA Finals. The Minneapolis Lakers were the first-ever dynasty to rule the NBA.

4. Scottie Pippen

Finals record: 6-0

Scottie Pippen was an instrumental piece in the Bulls' championship runs, amounting to a pair of three-peats. With Pippen, the Bulls had a two-way star who complemented Michael Jordan so well to form an explosive one-two punch.

3. Michael Jordan

Finals record: 6-0

Speaking of the Bulls' three-peat runs, the face of the team was Michael Jordan. Jordan is the only Finals MVP in this list, making him the Finals MVP with the most Finals series wins without a single loss. As a result, it's easy to see why many consider His Airness as the GOAT of basketball.

2. Robert Horry

Finals record: 7-0

Robert Horry is known as “Big Shot Rob” for a reason. He makes the most timely shots in the best moments possible.

In fact, Horry produced in the clutch for the Houston Rockets, Lakers, and the Spurs. As a result, he has seven championship rings to his name, winning back to back in Houston before enjoying a three-peat with the Lakers. Horry won two more in San Antonio.

1. John Havlicek

Finals record: 8-0

If you think going 7-0 was crazy, John Havlicek managed to go 8-0 in the NBA Finals thanks to his role with the Celtics dynasty. Throughout his career, Havlicek played a crucial role for the Celtics in the clutch during the playoffs. As a result, it wasn't surprising that Boston ruled the NBA in the 1960s.