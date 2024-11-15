Like everyone else, even basketball players age. But while age will eventually slow down players, known as “Father Time,” some players find a way to age like fine wine. In fact, there have been some NBA players who managed to win an NBA championship during the twilight of their careers. Here are the 12 oldest NBA players to win a championship.

Age: 38 years and 14 days

After the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA championship, Al Horford became one of the oldest players to hoist the trophy.

Furthermore, it also allowed the former All-Star big man to remove himself from the dubious race of having the most playoff games without an NBA championship. Despite his age, Horford was still a veteran presence and stabilized the Celtics front court during Kristaps Porzingis' absence.

11. Tim Duncan

Age: 38 years and 51 days

A certified Basketball Hall of Famer, Tim Duncan showed why he was the Big Fundamental during the San Antonio Spurs dynasty across different decades.

Duncan certainly aged like fine wine and held his own in the NBA as one of the best power forwards. In fact, Duncan secured the Spurs front court en route to the 2014 NBA championship at the expense of the Miami Heat dynasty.

10. Charles Jones

Age: 38 years and 72 days

Serving as the backup to Hakeem Olajuwon for the Houston Rockets, Charles Jones managed to win his first NBA championship at 38 years old. Although Jones played only in limited minutes, the 6'9 big man held the fort defensively whenever Olajuwon rested on the bench. It's worth noting that Jones would later on become the 11th-oldest player to suit up in the NBA.

Age: 38 years and 81 days

Jason Kidd is one of the elite point guards in NBA history. But when the Dallas Mavericks acquired him in 2008, little did anyone expect that Kidd would play an instrumental role for their 2011 NBA championship team.

Around this time, Kidd was already nearing the curtain call of his playing career. However, thanks to his playmaking and Dirk Nowitzki's hot shooting, the Mavericks pulled off the monumental upset against the Miami Heat's Big Three in the NBA Finals.

Age: 38 years and 139 days

Ever since Kevin Durant's departure from the Warriors, nearly everyone was convinced that the Golden State Warriors dynasty was over. However, Stephen Curry and the Warriors proved everyone wrong, as they hoisted the 2022 NBA championship trophy.

During that run, former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala wasn't exactly as impactful compared to their 2015 run. However, Iggy did enough to win his fourth and final NBA title.

7. Sam Cassell

Age: 38 years and 212 days

As part of the Celtics squad that captured the 2008 NBA championship, Sam Cassell's veteran presence did wonders for the team. At already 38 years old, Cassell pretty much rode the bench of the Celtics to capture his third NBA championship.

Coincidentally, Cassell was also part of the coaching staff of the 2024 NBA champion team of the Celtics, making him a part of the franchise's last two championship runs.

6. P.J. Brown

Age: 38 years and 247 days

Like Cassell, P.J. Brown was part of the 2008 championship Boston team. Despite being picked up by the team midway through the season as a buy-out acquisition, Brown unexpectedly played a huge role for the Celtics.

He had a perfect shooting performance for 10 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, highlighted by a clutch shot. Brown then retired as an NBA champion.

5. Juwan Howard

Age: 39 years and 135 days

Like Brown, Juwan Howard couldn't have picked a better time to hang up his sneakers. Besides, not everyone can end their playing career as an NBA champion. Howard was part of the Heat's back-to-back championship run, where he served as a veteran presence and a backup big man for the star-studded Heat squad.

4. James Edwards

Age: 40 years and 207 days

James Edwards played for several teams in the NBA. However, he certainly made his last stop count. Edwards was barely utilized by the Chicago Bulls in the 1995-1996 season. However, he was still part of the team that kicked off the franchise's second three-peat. Had Edwards stayed on the Bulls' roster instead of retiring, the 7'0 center might have higher ranked on this list.

3. Kevin Willis

Age: 40 years and 282 days

Kevin Willis proved that he could be a serviceable starting big man in the NBA, capable of dropping monster double-doubles. But during the tail end of his career, the All-Star big man managed to snag a championship after he was acquired by the San Antonio Spurs.

Although he was basically a nonfactor, Willis still provided a breather for either David Robinson or Tim Duncan when needed.

Age: 41 years and 66 days

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career can be described as legendary at the very least. The NBA's second all-time leading scorer collected a total of six NBA championships, the last of which came when Abdul-Jabbar was already pushing past 41. When it came to longevity, not a lot of players could match Kareem.

1. Robert Parish

Age: 43 years and 286 days

Speaking of big men, the oldest player to win a championship was Robert Parish. While winning three NBA championships with the Celtics was already an incredible feat, Parish added on to his legacy by winning his fourth and final title with the Bulls before retiring as an NBA champion. During that time, Parish came off the bench for the Bulls in the middle of their second three-peat.